Growth Manager

Hello, trading with EAs or manual?

We are coming with unique solution of how to protect your hard EARNED profits. Despite the fact you are beginner or experienced user, we all have experienced that trading can turn badly, especially before week / month end. In order to PROTECT your earnings, we are offering Trading Manager that closely overlooks the gains (or protecting the account from extreme losses) and locks the balance if certain profits is reached.

HOW TO USE:

1. Please understand that THIS EA DOES NOT TRADE, it manages your account to grow.

2. Attach to single chart (without any other indicator or EA).

3. Set your parameters.

4. Let this EA run in the background & HAVE BALANCE PROTECTED.


This EA brings simple solution how you can build up you Balance and be stress free.

WARNING!!! PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO DIFFERENT SCENARIOS DESCRIBED BELOW!!!

A) TARGET = You set 5% profit for this week. Your balance is Scanned at the week start, and your target is set. Once you reach it Growth manager will close all deals and stop trading. You can rest for the rest of the week.

B) BALANCE CONTROL = Your balance cannot go lower than initial starting balance for that particular week if you hit step trail. This is recurring task, happening every weekend. Your profit target is dynamic, you can change it during the trading week. Your Equity has a room to operate between Initial Balance and profit target. (especially helpful when using strategies like Grid trading, Martingale, Arbitrage,...)

B) BALANCE PROTECTION = If your trading goes south at the begging of the week (without hitting Step Trail), feel safe because your balance is protected by this EA. If certain DD (EQUITY) is reached (you set it), your trading will be stopped + all charts will be closed. You can start over anytime you like by hitting ReScan and open the charts again. I advise to use script for that for easier life.

C) STEP TRAIL = Your balance can be built up during the week by Equity growth. Set to % per your desire. Scenario: If you have let´s say an account with BALANCE of 1.000$. You set your Step trail to 3% but your target to 10%. For this example, you are trading 1029.99$ still nothing happens. Once you reach 1030.01 (this is ideal, but it has a room to operate) it will lock the initial 3%. If you are trading lets say 1041$, your locked balance will be 1040$, and so on, so on. Please understand that this Growth Manager controls all opened trades.


Easy to use.

There are some things in the market you cannot control. For everything else there’s Growth PROTECTOR


DM me for more questions and navigation.


PARAMETERS:

Time for Calc - Set the day as you wish to scan the balance 

Add Hours - If you leave to default (0) it means Sunday midnight

AddPercentProfitClose - once reached, it will close all orders and stop trading for whole terminal

PercentLossClose - once reached, it will protect your account

StartTrailMoneyPercent - Set this if you wish to build up trail

TrailStepMoneyPecent - Set this to whatever % you want to build Equity as you trade





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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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BellaHak
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BellaHak 2022.07.12 17:12 
 

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