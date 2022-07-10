Hello, trading with EAs or manual?



We are coming with unique solution of how to protect your hard EARNED profits. Despite the fact you are beginner or experienced user, we all have experienced that trading can turn badly, especially before week / month end. In order to PROTECT your earnings , we are offering Trading Manager that closely overlooks the gains (or protecting the account from extreme losses) and locks the balance if certain profits is reached.

HOW TO USE:



1. Please understand that THIS EA DOES NOT TRADE, it manages your account to grow.



2. Attach to single chart (without any other indicator or EA).

3. Set your parameters.



4. Let this EA run in the background & HAVE BALANCE PROTECTED.





This EA brings simple solution how you can build up you Balance and be stress free.

WARNING!!! PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO DIFFERENT SCENARIOS DESCRIBED BELOW!!!

A) TARGET = You set 5% profit for this week. Your balance is Scanned at the week start, and your target is set. Once you reach it Growth manager will close all deals and stop trading. You can rest for the rest of the week.

B) BALANCE CONTROL = Your balance cannot go lower than initial starting balance for that particular week if you hit step trail. This is recurring task, happening every weekend. Your profit target is dynamic, you can change it during the trading week. Your Equity has a room to operate between Initial Balance and profit target. (especially helpful when using strategies like Grid trading, Martingale, Arbitrage,...)

B) BALANCE PROTECTION = If your trading goes south at the begging of the week (without hitting Step Trail), feel safe because your balance is protected by this EA. If certain DD (EQUITY) is reached (you set it), your trading will be stopped + all charts will be closed. You can start over anytime you like by hitting ReScan and open the charts again. I advise to use script for that for easier life.



C) STEP TRAIL = Your balance can be built up during the week by Equity growth. Set to % per your desire. Scenario: If you have let´s say an account with BALANCE of 1.000$. You set your Step trail to 3% but your target to 10%. For this example, you are trading 1029.99$ still nothing happens. Once you reach 1030.01 (this is ideal, but it has a room to operate) it will lock the initial 3%. If you are trading lets say 1041$, your locked balance will be 1040$, and so on, so on. Please understand that this Growth Manager controls all opened trades.







Easy to use.

There are some things in the market you cannot control. For everything else there’s Growth PROTECTOR .





DM me for more questions and navigation.





PARAMETERS:

Time for Calc - Set the day as you wish to scan the balance

Add Hours - If you leave to default (0) it means Sunday midnight

AddPercentProfitClose - once reached, it will close all orders and stop trading for whole terminal

PercentLossClose - once reached, it will protect your account

StartTrailMoneyPercent - Set this if you wish to build up trail

TrailStepMoneyPecent - Set this to whatever % you want to build Equity as you trade







