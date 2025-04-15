Popeye Gold Bot

POPEYE GOLD BOT - XAUUSD H1

 Introducing the Popeye Gold Bot   Your new best ally in XAUUSD trading, designed and optimized for H1 timeframes! This EA uses an advanced algorithm to navigate the volatile gold market, providing consistent results. The bot has been thoroughly tested and optimized, showing exceptional performance with the broker Darwinex, and is ready to be used on platforms such as IC Markets, VT Markets, FTMO, and Exness.

  Statistics Breakdown:

  • Deposit: $1,000

  • Profit Factor: 4.55

  • Max Drawdown (Relative): 9.06% (~$196)

  • Total Trades: 157

  • Win Rate: 62.42%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.01

  • Recovery Factor: 23.45

The bot follows a strategic balance of long and short positions with a 66% success rate in long trades and 50% in short trades, while maintaining a strong risk management framework.

  Key Variables & Logic:

  • BsPowerPeriod1, BsPowerPeriod2, BsPowerPeriod3: These determine the bot's entry strength for specific periods, optimized to make the best market entries.

  • ADXFallingPeriod1: Tracks trend reversals, ensuring optimal exit points when trends weaken.

  • ProfitTargetCoef1 & StopLossCoef1: Fine-tuned for maximizing profit while minimizing losses.

  • Ichimoku Cloud Settings: Incorporates Ichimoku's powerful trend indicators (Tenkan, Kijun, and Senkou Span) for higher accuracy.

  • UseMoneyManagement (True): Compound interest recalculation for accelerated account growth. (By default, this setting is disabled to meet MQL5's standards.)

  Important: Use Money Management wisely! It's set to True by default for compounding returns. However, be aware that this mode is deactivated by default when purchasing from MQL5 for easier acceptance.

  Download SET Files:

In the discussion section, you’ll find optimized set files for:

  • IC Markets

  • VT Markets

  • FTMO

  • Exness

  Deposit Recommendation: To ensure optimal performance, it’s recommended to match your initial deposit to the maximum drawdown identified in the backtest ($200).


