Ultra Risk

OFFICIAL GUIDE: To understand every parameter and configuration in detail, you can consult the official manual here: Ultra Risk User Guide

Ultra Risk Philosophy: Speed vs. Safety

Before purchasing this software, you must understand its nature: Ultra Risk has been designed with a single purpose: Aggressive account growth in the shortest possible time.

In trading, profit is proportional to risk. To achieve extraordinary results, this system mathematically assumes an extremely high level of risk. It is not a tool for conservative wealth preservation; it is a capital acceleration engine for speculation.

1) Why Take This Risk?

Most traders waste time trying to avoid risk. Ultra Risk manages it through an intelligent Grid architecture:

• Buying Logic: Unlike random systems, Ultra Risk waits patiently for the price to drop to "buy low" (Entry Drop Percent). It never chases the price; it lets the market come to it.
• Adaptability: If the market moves against you, the system doesn't break; it expands. Its Adaptive Grid adjusts distances based on real volatility, avoiding the premature collapse typical of static grids.
• Smart Exit: The system shifts the operation's "center of gravity" by accumulating volume at the extremes. This brings the break-even point closer to increase the probability of closing, seeking a profit directly proportional to the risk (Drawdown) endured.

2) Pricing Structure

We offer an accessible entry barrier for visionaries who understand this philosophy. The price will increase progressively to protect the strategy's exclusivity and limit the number of users.

Secure your lifetime license now before the next increase.

3) Technical Specifications

The following operating conditions are suggested:

• Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). Adaptable to other pairs.
• Timeframe: H1.
• Leverage: Compatible with any. 1:500 or higher is recommended to optimize margin.
• VPS: Recommended to ensure management and closing of trades 24 hours a day.

4) Final Warning

By using Ultra Risk, you accept that you are seeking performance over safety.

• Mathematical Reality: There is a statistical probability of total deposit loss (100% Drawdown) in "Black Swan" conditions.
• Golden Rule: Deposit only that amount of money which, if lost completely, will not affect your financial stability.

