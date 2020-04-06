ZenithTrader
- Experts
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Zenith Trader Pro v1.3 — Multi-Asset Smart Trend Engine
Zenith Trader Pro v1.3 is a fully-automated, multi-asset trading system engineered for traders who want institutional-style execution, adaptive risk control, and a clean, structured logic that scales effortlessly across brokers.
Designed for Gold, Forex majors, and NAS100, the system integrates trend-confirmation layers, volatility-adaptive stops, and symbol-specific protections to maintain consistency across varying market conditions.
Core Concept
The EA operates as a dual-timeframe trend engine:
-
A higher-timeframe (TrendTF) establishes directional bias.
-
A lower-timeframe (SignalTF) validates entries with momentum alignment and price-action confirmation.
-
Position sizing, stop placement, and exits dynamically adjust using ATR-based models or fixed pip rules, depending on market behavior.
This creates a balanced system that avoids over-trading while capturing sustained directional moves.
Key Features
1. Multi-Asset Execution Framework
The EA can selectively trade:
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
NASDAQ / US100
-
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
Each asset includes custom alias mapping to ensure compatibility across all brokers, including suffix and symbol-format variations.
2. Intelligent Trend-Stacking Logic
Zenith Trader uses:
-
Higher timeframe trend validation
-
Lower timeframe signal confirmation
-
Clean, rule-driven entry logic
-
Optional volatility-based filters
This reduces noise trades and focuses entries only where trend structure is aligned.
3. Advanced Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Architecture
Option A — ATR-Driven Dynamic Stops
-
Adaptive SL and TP based on real-time volatility
-
ATR multipliers for both SL and TP
-
Smart scaling ensures stability during high-impact sessions
Option B — Fixed Pip Model
-
Custom SL/TP per asset
-
Gold: 1000 pip SL, 2000 pip TP
-
Forex: 250 pip SL, 500 pip TP
This dual-mode design gives traders full control depending on their risk preference.
4. Symbol-Specific Protections
Every market behaves differently — the EA uses independent parameter sets to ensure stable performance across instruments, including:
-
Custom SL/TP templates
-
Market-appropriate volatility settings
-
Distinct trend behaviour handling
Gold especially receives expanded stop-ranges to handle its higher volatility.
5. Strict Account Protection Layer
Before any trade is allowed:
-
Minimum account balance is verified
-
Minimum free margin percentage is checked
-
Orders are blocked instantly if requirements are not met
This prevents unnecessary risk and preserves account health.
6. Trailing-Stop Engine (Configurable)
Choose between:
-
ATR-based trailing
-
Breakeven activation with configurable trigger points
-
Smooth, step-controlled trailing logic
This allows traders to secure profits while keeping positions alive during strong trend runs.
7. Broker-Compatible, Clean MQL5 Standards
Built using:
-
Proper indicator handles
-
Optimized buffer copying
-
Non-blocking operations
-
Strict error-handling and execution safety
The EA is designed for stability on any ECN, Raw Spread, Standard, or Pro account.
Ideal Users
Zenith Trader Pro is suitable for:
-
Traders who want a hands-off, rules-driven engine
-
Gold and NASDAQ specialists
-
Forex traders looking for trend-based consistency
-
Users who prefer customizable but structured trading logic
-
Anyone who demands safety layers and volatility-adaptive stop placement
Summary
Zenith Trader Pro v1.3 combines trend analytics, volatility modelling, and strict risk governance into one unified trading engine. With adaptable logic for Gold, Indices, and Forex majors, and with institutional-grade execution rules, the EA is engineered for traders who need reliability, stability, and long-term performance across multiple asset classes.