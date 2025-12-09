Universal Assistant

MQL5 Trading Control Panel - Your All-in-One Trading Assistant

A professional-grade desktop control panel designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 traders. This tool integrates trade execution, order management, risk control, and visual monitoring into one comprehensive floating panel, significantly enhancing your trading efficiency and discipline.

Key Features:

  • One-Stop Trade Execution: Quick entry (long/short), one-click close all, categorized closing (profitable/losing positions, long/short positions) with intuitive and fast operations.

  • Smart Order Management: Flexibly manage orders from this EA, manual trades, and other EAs with customizable filtering rules.

  • Professional Risk Control:

    • Account-Level Take Profit & Stop Loss: Set overall profit targets and maximum loss limits. Automatically closes all related positions when targets are reached, helping maintain trading discipline.

    • Set the take profit target in advance, and reach the target to close the designated position.

    • Spread Protection: Real-time spread monitoring. Automatically disables entry buttons and alerts when spread exceeds set thresholds, preventing excessive slippage.

    • Money Management: Supports fixed lot sizes and automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage, with built-in lot size range validation.

  • Real-Time Data Dashboard: Clearly displays total long/short position volumes, real-time P&L, current spread, platform time, and other critical information.

  • Exceptional User Experience:

    • Bilingual Interface: Supports Chinese/English switching with one click.

    • Floating Panel: Can be dragged, minimized, and locked without interfering with chart analysis.

    • Personalized Settings: All parameters (lot sizes, target values, switch states) are automatically saved for persistent use.

  • Trading Assistance & Safety:

    • Custom pop-up alerts that auto-close after 5 seconds, avoiding trading disruptions.

    • Button lock function to prevent accidental operations.

How It Benefits You:

  1. Increased Efficiency: Concentrates common trading operations on one panel, eliminating tedious order placement steps.

  2. Enhanced Risk Control: Systematically manage trading risks through preset global take profit/stop loss and spread control.

  3. Clear Monitoring: Real-time summary of account positions and P&L status for immediate situation awareness.

  4. Flexible Management: Unified management of orders from different sources, adapting to complex trading environments.

  5. Intuitive & Clean: Sleek interface that integrates perfectly with MT5 charts, providing a desktop-level application experience.

Target Users:

  • Active manual and semi-automated traders.

  • Users needing to manage multiple EAs or strategy positions simultaneously.

  • Traders seeking to strengthen their trading discipline through hard rules and constraints.

  • All MT5 users pursuing efficient, streamlined trading tools.

Important Notes:

  • This product is a trading assistance and management tool and does not provide any trading strategies or signals.

  • Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Configure risk parameters carefully according to your personal circumstances.

  • We recommend thoroughly testing all features in a demo account before live trading.

Get it now and transform your MT5 terminal into a professional risk-controlled command center!


FREE
