Universal Assistant

MQL5 Trading Control Panel - Your All-in-One Trading Assistant

A professional-grade desktop control panel designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 traders. This tool integrates trade execution, order management, risk control, and visual monitoring into one comprehensive floating panel, significantly enhancing your trading efficiency and discipline.

Key Features:

One-Stop Trade Execution : Quick entry (long/short), one-click close all, categorized closing (profitable/losing positions, long/short positions) with intuitive and fast operations.

Smart Order Management : Flexibly manage orders from this EA, manual trades, and other EAs with customizable filtering rules.

Professional Risk Control : Account-Level Take Profit & Stop Loss : Set overall profit targets and maximum loss limits. Automatically closes all related positions when targets are reached, helping maintain trading discipline. Set the take profit target in advance, and reach the target to close the designated position. Spread Protection : Real-time spread monitoring. Automatically disables entry buttons and alerts when spread exceeds set thresholds, preventing excessive slippage. Money Management : Supports fixed lot sizes and automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage, with built-in lot size range validation.

Real-Time Data Dashboard : Clearly displays total long/short position volumes, real-time P&L, current spread, platform time, and other critical information.

Exceptional User Experience : Bilingual Interface : Supports Chinese/English switching with one click. Floating Panel : Can be dragged, minimized, and locked without interfering with chart analysis. Personalized Settings : All parameters (lot sizes, target values, switch states) are automatically saved for persistent use.

Trading Assistance & Safety : Custom pop-up alerts that auto-close after 5 seconds, avoiding trading disruptions. Button lock function to prevent accidental operations.



How It Benefits You:

Increased Efficiency: Concentrates common trading operations on one panel, eliminating tedious order placement steps. Enhanced Risk Control: Systematically manage trading risks through preset global take profit/stop loss and spread control. Clear Monitoring: Real-time summary of account positions and P&L status for immediate situation awareness. Flexible Management: Unified management of orders from different sources, adapting to complex trading environments. Intuitive & Clean: Sleek interface that integrates perfectly with MT5 charts, providing a desktop-level application experience.

Target Users:

Active manual and semi-automated traders.

Users needing to manage multiple EAs or strategy positions simultaneously.

Traders seeking to strengthen their trading discipline through hard rules and constraints.

All MT5 users pursuing efficient, streamlined trading tools.

Important Notes:

This product is a trading assistance and management tool and does not provide any trading strategies or signals.

Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Configure risk parameters carefully according to your personal circumstances.

We recommend thoroughly testing all features in a demo account before live trading.

Get it now and transform your MT5 terminal into a professional risk-controlled command center!