Universal Assistant
- ユーティリティ
- Zhang Kai Xu
- バージョン: 1.10
- アップデート済み: 9 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
A professional-grade desktop control panel designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 traders. This tool integrates trade execution, order management, risk control, and visual monitoring into one comprehensive floating panel, significantly enhancing your trading efficiency and discipline.
Key Features:
-
One-Stop Trade Execution: Quick entry (long/short), one-click close all, categorized closing (profitable/losing positions, long/short positions) with intuitive and fast operations.
-
Smart Order Management: Flexibly manage orders from this EA, manual trades, and other EAs with customizable filtering rules.
-
Professional Risk Control:
-
Account-Level Take Profit & Stop Loss: Set overall profit targets and maximum loss limits. Automatically closes all related positions when targets are reached, helping maintain trading discipline.
-
Set the take profit target in advance, and reach the target to close the designated position.
-
Spread Protection: Real-time spread monitoring. Automatically disables entry buttons and alerts when spread exceeds set thresholds, preventing excessive slippage.
-
Money Management: Supports fixed lot sizes and automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage, with built-in lot size range validation.
-
-
Real-Time Data Dashboard: Clearly displays total long/short position volumes, real-time P&L, current spread, platform time, and other critical information.
-
Exceptional User Experience:
-
Bilingual Interface: Supports Chinese/English switching with one click.
-
Floating Panel: Can be dragged, minimized, and locked without interfering with chart analysis.
-
Personalized Settings: All parameters (lot sizes, target values, switch states) are automatically saved for persistent use.
-
-
Trading Assistance & Safety:
-
Custom pop-up alerts that auto-close after 5 seconds, avoiding trading disruptions.
-
Button lock function to prevent accidental operations.
-
How It Benefits You:
-
Increased Efficiency: Concentrates common trading operations on one panel, eliminating tedious order placement steps.
-
Enhanced Risk Control: Systematically manage trading risks through preset global take profit/stop loss and spread control.
-
Clear Monitoring: Real-time summary of account positions and P&L status for immediate situation awareness.
-
Flexible Management: Unified management of orders from different sources, adapting to complex trading environments.
-
Intuitive & Clean: Sleek interface that integrates perfectly with MT5 charts, providing a desktop-level application experience.
Target Users:
-
Active manual and semi-automated traders.
-
Users needing to manage multiple EAs or strategy positions simultaneously.
-
Traders seeking to strengthen their trading discipline through hard rules and constraints.
-
All MT5 users pursuing efficient, streamlined trading tools.
Important Notes:
-
This product is a trading assistance and management tool and does not provide any trading strategies or signals.
-
Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Configure risk parameters carefully according to your personal circumstances.
-
We recommend thoroughly testing all features in a demo account before live trading.
Get it now and transform your MT5 terminal into a professional risk-controlled command center!