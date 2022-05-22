Reversal Signal RSI and MA

Important : have a good money management with this tpe of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call)


The EA takes a trade when 2 conditions are met:

The achievement of an RSI level,and the break of a moving average of your choice.


When the trade is initiated:

the SL is positioned (in pips)

the TP1 can be: the kijun, or another moving average,you can configure a value approaching the TP1 (which avoids the price shift of brokers)

the partial close is done

the SL after TP1 can be configured (SLWIN, BE, or other in pips).

the TP2 can be another moving average, a kijun, or another RSI value


everything is configurable according to your wishes.


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Benjamin Claude Henri Paul Ruaux
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This EA allows you to manage support and resistance zones on MetaTrader 5…but not only: To your buying and selling zones (you can configure 2 sellings zones and 2 buyings zones), you can add 3 options (2 with multiframes) to enter a position: Option 1: this is the option that enters a position without a signal: as soon as the price reaches the zone, the robot sends a trade. Option 2: here the robot will wait for a break in the selected timeframe. Example: you put your zones on an H4 graph (fo
Consecutive Trade RSI
Benjamin Claude Henri Paul Ruaux
Utilities
This EA takes trades based on a configured RSI level. At each candle close, it will resume a position if the one closes above the previous one.... The SL and TP are positioned and it is the sum of all the trades initiated that will close the positions: Either in % of capital, or in pips. IMPORTANT : it is the magic number that allows the EA to properly close positions. so be sure to put different magic numbers on each graph. Important : have a good money management with this type of EA (little
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