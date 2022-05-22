Reversal Signal RSI and MA

Important : have a good money management with this tpe of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call)





The EA takes a trade when 2 conditions are met:

The achievement of an RSI level,and the break of a moving average of your choice.





When the trade is initiated:

the SL is positioned (in pips)

the TP1 can be: the kijun, or another moving average,you can configure a value approaching the TP1 (which avoids the price shift of brokers)

the partial close is done

the SL after TP1 can be configured (SLWIN, BE, or other in pips).

the TP2 can be another moving average, a kijun, or another RSI value





everything is configurable according to your wishes.



