Universal Assistant

MQL5 Trading Control Panel - Your All-in-One Trading Assistant

A professional-grade desktop control panel designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 traders. This tool integrates trade execution, order management, risk control, and visual monitoring into one comprehensive floating panel, significantly enhancing your trading efficiency and discipline.

Key Features:

  • One-Stop Trade Execution: Quick entry (long/short), one-click close all, categorized closing (profitable/losing positions, long/short positions) with intuitive and fast operations.

  • Smart Order Management: Flexibly manage orders from this EA, manual trades, and other EAs with customizable filtering rules.

  • Professional Risk Control:

    • Account-Level Take Profit & Stop Loss: Set overall profit targets and maximum loss limits. Automatically closes all related positions when targets are reached, helping maintain trading discipline.

    • Set the take profit target in advance, and reach the target to close the designated position.

    • Spread Protection: Real-time spread monitoring. Automatically disables entry buttons and alerts when spread exceeds set thresholds, preventing excessive slippage.

    • Money Management: Supports fixed lot sizes and automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage, with built-in lot size range validation.

  • Real-Time Data Dashboard: Clearly displays total long/short position volumes, real-time P&L, current spread, platform time, and other critical information.

  • Exceptional User Experience:

    • Bilingual Interface: Supports Chinese/English switching with one click.

    • Floating Panel: Can be dragged, minimized, and locked without interfering with chart analysis.

    • Personalized Settings: All parameters (lot sizes, target values, switch states) are automatically saved for persistent use.

  • Trading Assistance & Safety:

    • Custom pop-up alerts that auto-close after 5 seconds, avoiding trading disruptions.

    • Button lock function to prevent accidental operations.

How It Benefits You:

  1. Increased Efficiency: Concentrates common trading operations on one panel, eliminating tedious order placement steps.

  2. Enhanced Risk Control: Systematically manage trading risks through preset global take profit/stop loss and spread control.

  3. Clear Monitoring: Real-time summary of account positions and P&L status for immediate situation awareness.

  4. Flexible Management: Unified management of orders from different sources, adapting to complex trading environments.

  5. Intuitive & Clean: Sleek interface that integrates perfectly with MT5 charts, providing a desktop-level application experience.

Target Users:

  • Active manual and semi-automated traders.

  • Users needing to manage multiple EAs or strategy positions simultaneously.

  • Traders seeking to strengthen their trading discipline through hard rules and constraints.

  • All MT5 users pursuing efficient, streamlined trading tools.

Important Notes:

  • This product is a trading assistance and management tool and does not provide any trading strategies or signals.

  • Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Configure risk parameters carefully according to your personal circumstances.

  • We recommend thoroughly testing all features in a demo account before live trading.

Get it now and transform your MT5 terminal into a professional risk-controlled command center!


Produtos recomendados
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilitários
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Flow All in One Hotkey Tool for Manual Traders
Kaede Koyama
Utilitários
Flow – Hotkey Tool for Discretionary Traders Take full control of MT5 with your keyboard and mouse. Flow is a powerful hotkey-based assistant designed specifically for discretionary traders who want to place orders, draw tools, and operate charts with speed and precision. No more right-click menus or wasting time. Just trade. Key Features Order Execution Place pending Buy/Sell orders (limit or stop) instantly with just a mouse click. Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are automatically attac
Trade Vision
Arnaud Soulas
Utilitários
TradeVision is a simple and elegant performance indicator for MetaTrader 5. It was designed to give traders a clear and instant overview of their results. Gone are the days of digging through your account history! TradeVision displays a comprehensive and visually intuitive dashboard directly on your trading chart. At a glance, you can assess your efficiency and make more informed decisions. The widget displays your real-time performance statistics, segmented by key periods for a detailed and re
Multi Timeframe RSI Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicadores
Indicador RSI Multi-Timeframe Liberte o poder da análise multi-timeframe com o nosso intuitivo Indicador RSI! Obtenha uma perspetiva abrangente sobre o momentum do mercado em vários timeframes, tudo num único gráfico. O nosso Indicador RSI Multi-Timeframe permite-lhe acompanhar o Índice de Força Relativa (RSI) com um período consistente em cinco timeframes personalizáveis, capacitando-o a tomar decisões de trading mais informadas. Principais Características: Visualização Simultânea de Multi-Time
Save Position Bot
Artem Alekseev
Utilitários
The utility creates pending orders for trading a selected asset, saving their quotes. If an order is closed, it reopens at the same quotes that were originally set. The utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) helps automatically or manually place buy or sell orders when the price reaches certain levels. This is convenient for traders who need to fix a price range without constantly monitoring the chart. How it works: Creates "buy stop," "sell stop," "buy limit," and "sell limit" orders—o
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Strategy Constructor Pro - Construtor Universal de Estratégias de Negociação com Múltiplos Indicadores para MetaTrader 5 DESCRIÇÃO Strategy Constructor Pro é um consultor especializado (EA) multifuncional para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 que oferece a capacidade de montar e personalizar estratégias de negociação baseadas em uma ampla gama de indicadores técnicos e padrões clássicos de velas japonesas. Desenvolvido considerando os requisitos modernos para negociação automatizada nos mercados Fore
MT5 Trendline Trading ATM
Mohammad Reza Anari
Utilitários
Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)! Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder.  Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run.  This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to:   Precision Entr
CME Exchange margin zones
Roman Vasilchenko
Utilitários
The utility is designed to display on the chart the margin zones built on the basis of margin requirements for futures of the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME). These margin zones are good levels of resistance and support, as seen in the screenshots. How to use To trade on margin zones, use the following rules: buy after the day has closed above one of the zones to the next zone; sell after the day has closed below one of the zones to the next zone; after opening a sell trade, place limit sell
MSD Utility MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
Utilitários
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility MT5        Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Mar
T Trading Simulator
Thyda Saing
Utilitários
Demo version T Trading Simulator   doesn't work in the strategy tester. The Strategy Tester does not support the processing of ChartEvent. It does not support most of the panel's functionality. Contact me for any questions or ideas for improvement or in case of a bug found. Hi everyone, Trobotrader here. By T Trading Simulator , You can go back to past then analysis and trade with this simulator to develop trading skill. We are going to walk through step-by-step how  you can use T Trading Simul
AlgoTradingNightEA
Ivan Bebikov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Monitoring of real trading Advisor -  click here Keep in mind that the results on different brokers will be different, before using it, I recommend testing on your broker. Read the   blog post   with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM. If at your broker Symbol Name have prefix/sufix please chang symbol name at setting!!! A fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for trading on  USDCHF/EURUSD/GBPUSD/EURCHF/USDCAD/GB
Trade Dashboard
Joseph Abboud
Utilitários
The Trade Panel Dashboard is a powerful, user-friendly interface designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience. This centralized hub provides real-time data visualization, advanced analytics, and seamless execution tools, empowering traders to make informed decisions with precision and speed. Key Features: Real-Time Market Data Access live price feeds,  market trends for multiple assets (stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, etc.) in one consolidated view. Order Management
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Super Scalper Tool
Auw Jimmy
Utilitários
JA Super Scalper & Discipline Tool - REBORN (V3.0): Turbocharge Your Trading Efficiency with new Reborn (V3.0) version. Introducing the Super Scalper & Discipline Tool - Reborn (V3.0). A simple tool designed for rapid entry and exit strategies. Reborn Version (V3.x) has better user interface. The interface on the video still the older V2.x version. Maximize your trading potential with optimized performance, robust risk management, and seamless market execution tailored for high-frequency scalp
Colossus EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Experts
O Colossus EA ΜΤ5 é um Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado que negociará notícias de alto impacto, com a colocação de ordens de compra/venda pendentes alguns segundos antes de cada nova vela, a fim de capturar qualquer ação violenta em qualquer um dos lados do preço. O Colossus EA MT5 irá cancelar essas ordens de Stop Pending, alguns segundos após o nascimento da vela, se elas não tiverem sido ativadas. Uma série de configurações exclusivas o ajudará a ajustar todos os aspectos potenciais pa
MT5 Monitoring Heartbeat
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
A maioria de nós usa um VPS para gerir os nossos EA comerciais 24 horas por dia, mas como controlar se estes terminais estão a funcionar? E se se avariarem, ou se se desligarem devido a uma actualização? Como é que sou notificado sobre isso? É aí que entra em jogo a nossa Monitorização dos Batimentos Cardíacos. Fornece-lhe uma monitorização 24/7 para todos os seus terminais e VPS. Então, de que é que precisamos para isso? 1. Uma conta de utilizador gratuita no Cronitor , um serviço de moni
Divergence Custome Hedge Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (1)
Utilitários
This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Inputs. Close Money-   this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the   EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips-   this basically determine the   distance of pips  between yo
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Reversal Signal RSI and MA
Benjamin Claude Henri Paul Ruaux
Utilitários
Important : have a good money management with this tpe of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call) The EA takes a trade when 2 conditions are met: The achievement of an RSI level, and the break of a moving average of your choice. When the trade is initiated: the SL is positioned (in pips) the TP1 can be: the kijun, or another moving average, you can configure a value approaching the TP1 (which avoids the price shift of brokers) the partial close is done the SL after TP1 can be configured
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
BVCandleStream
Katsura Yamanouchi
Utilitários
Product name: BVCandleStream Overview Background service that automatically creates custom tick-based symbols (equal-tick bars) for scalping and price action analysis. It converts raw ticks of standard symbols into custom bars with a fixed number of ticks per bar, so you can apply any standard MT5 indicators or EAs to these synthetic tick charts. Key Features 1. Tick-Based Bar Generation Monitors the symbol of the open chart and automatically groups ticks into bars at the specified count ( InpT
FREE
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
AxiomSuite Pro
Chouaib Guira
Utilitários
AxiomSuite Pro — Institutional-Grade Risk & Compliance Engine for MetaTrader 5 AxiomSuite Pro is a complete institutional risk-management system designed for traders, prop firms and professional managers who need real-time protection, automated discipline, and full compliance tracking inside MetaTrader 5. Unlike classic trading EAs, AxiomSuite Pro does not execute trades. It supervises every trade you place — manually or through your own strategy — and enforces strict rules to prevent viol
Empire JPY MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendad
GBPJPY trending
Alfonso Martin De Lara
Experts
GBPJPY Trending in 1 Hour candelsticks Strategy in GBPJPY. Robust. Follows quantitative analysis that allows for medium and long-term growth. Ideal to combine with a diversified portfolio of Forex, indices, and commodities. This strategy combines Bollinger Bands and a price pullback on an hourly candlestick timeframe. Its profitability is 18%, with a contained drawdown of 20%. However, it is also recommended to work with a portfolio of 15-20 EAs with limited risk, allowing for low drawdown and s
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitários
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Mais do autor
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilitários
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário