TSMJ Gold Risk control system

“Turning Gambling into Investing” — And Still Surviving Three Years from Now

Have you ever experienced these kinds of trading stress?

• You forgot to set a Stop Loss and later discovered that the position had already developed a significant unrealized loss.
• The market moved against you immediately after entry, before you had time to set a Stop Loss, leaving you to start the trade with a large unrealized loss.
• You looked away from the chart, only to find that an unrealized profit had turned into a loss.
• You wanted to let your profits run, but had no effective way to expand their potential.
• As the number of positions increased, you found yourself managing protection levels based on intuition rather than a consistent process.
• Lot-size calculations took too long, causing you to miss trading opportunities.

TSMJ was developed to reduce these everyday trading stresses and help prevent unexpected losses that can become the first step toward serious account damage.

In discretionary XAUUSD (Gold) trading, there are moments when you think:

“If only I had a function like this, this would never have happened...”

TSMJ Gold Risk Control System was created by turning those real trading experiences — and the tools we wished we had — into an integrated system.

Money management, market monitoring, recommended lot-size calculation, risk control, break-even protection, trailing stops, multi-position management, hedging management, and other functions useful for discretionary trading are integrated into a single system rather than provided as separate, independent tools.

Main Features

■ Trading Monitor

A monitor designed to help you understand current market conditions at a glance.

• Visualize chart scale using range lines
• Display the remaining time until the current candle closes

Trading begins before you enter the market.

The first step is to quickly understand the current market environment and know the market you are trading.

That is the role of the Trading Monitor.

■ Entry Panel

Supports your preparation before entering a trade.

• Acceptable risk settings
• Volatility management
• Automatic recommended lot-size calculation
• 1/5 lot-size mode
• Manual lot-size input

The market is constantly changing.

It will not wait for you or adjust to your circumstances.

The Entry Panel creates an environment that allows you to prepare and act immediately when an opportunity appears.

■ Position Control Panel

Manage multiple positions through centralized controls.

• TG (Break-Even Protection)
• SL
• TSL
• TP
• Centralized management of all positions
• Support for split entries

Even when managing multiple positions, there is no need to repeat the same operation again and again.

Manage them together with a single action.

What TSMJ Aims to Achieve

TSMJ is not an EA designed to generate profits automatically.

It is a system designed to support human decision-making and control risk in discretionary trading.

Before pursuing profit, control the risk first.

By doing so, TSMJ aims to help create a more stable and disciplined trading environment.

Recommended Environment

• MetaTrader 5
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• Hedging account
• High-leverage trading environment
• VPS environment (optional)

※ This system is designed for use with accounts that support hedging.

Survive.

Market trading is often described as “gambling.”

And it is undeniable that the market contains many elements that can make it feel that way.

But at the same time, a market in which enormous amounts of capital are constantly moving can also be seen as a market where countless opportunities are constantly being created.

Can we make use of those opportunities?

“Turning Gambling into Investing.”

If we can achieve that, the possibilities become limitless.

And then, survive.

That is what we believe can enrich your life three years from now.

Opportunities are unlimited.

But your capital is not.

Protect your limited capital so that you can continue pursuing the opportunities that will come again and again.

That is the philosophy behind

TSMJ Gold Risk Control System.


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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