“Turning Gambling into Investing” — And Still Surviving Three Years from Now

Have you ever experienced these kinds of trading stress?

• You forgot to set a Stop Loss and later discovered that the position had already developed a significant unrealized loss.

• The market moved against you immediately after entry, before you had time to set a Stop Loss, leaving you to start the trade with a large unrealized loss.

• You looked away from the chart, only to find that an unrealized profit had turned into a loss.

• You wanted to let your profits run, but had no effective way to expand their potential.

• As the number of positions increased, you found yourself managing protection levels based on intuition rather than a consistent process.

• Lot-size calculations took too long, causing you to miss trading opportunities.

TSMJ was developed to reduce these everyday trading stresses and help prevent unexpected losses that can become the first step toward serious account damage.

In discretionary XAUUSD (Gold) trading, there are moments when you think:

“If only I had a function like this, this would never have happened...”

TSMJ Gold Risk Control System was created by turning those real trading experiences — and the tools we wished we had — into an integrated system.

Money management, market monitoring, recommended lot-size calculation, risk control, break-even protection, trailing stops, multi-position management, hedging management, and other functions useful for discretionary trading are integrated into a single system rather than provided as separate, independent tools.

■ Trading Monitor

Main Features

A monitor designed to help you understand current market conditions at a glance.

• Visualize chart scale using range lines

• Display the remaining time until the current candle closes

Trading begins before you enter the market.

The first step is to quickly understand the current market environment and know the market you are trading.

That is the role of the Trading Monitor.

■ Entry Panel

Supports your preparation before entering a trade.

• Acceptable risk settings

• Volatility management

• Automatic recommended lot-size calculation

• 1/5 lot-size mode

• Manual lot-size input

The market is constantly changing.

It will not wait for you or adjust to your circumstances.

The Entry Panel creates an environment that allows you to prepare and act immediately when an opportunity appears.

■ Position Control Panel

Manage multiple positions through centralized controls.

• TG (Break-Even Protection)

• SL

• TSL

• TP

• Centralized management of all positions

• Support for split entries

Even when managing multiple positions, there is no need to repeat the same operation again and again.

Manage them together with a single action.

What TSMJ Aims to Achieve

TSMJ is not an EA designed to generate profits automatically.

It is a system designed to support human decision-making and control risk in discretionary trading.

Before pursuing profit, control the risk first.

By doing so, TSMJ aims to help create a more stable and disciplined trading environment.

Recommended Environment

• MetaTrader 5

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• Hedging account

• High-leverage trading environment

• VPS environment (optional)

※ This system is designed for use with accounts that support hedging.

Survive.

Market trading is often described as “gambling.”

And it is undeniable that the market contains many elements that can make it feel that way.

But at the same time, a market in which enormous amounts of capital are constantly moving can also be seen as a market where countless opportunities are constantly being created.

Can we make use of those opportunities?

“Turning Gambling into Investing.”

If we can achieve that, the possibilities become limitless.

And then, survive.

That is what we believe can enrich your life three years from now.

Opportunities are unlimited.

But your capital is not.

Protect your limited capital so that you can continue pursuing the opportunities that will come again and again.

That is the philosophy behind

TSMJ Gold Risk Control System.