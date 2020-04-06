Advanced Grid Trading System for MT4

Unlock the power of intelligent grid trading with Grid Gacor EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that combines robust risk management, dynamic profit targeting, and automated grid strategies to help you navigate volatile markets with confidence. Built by experienced traders for serious forex enthusiasts, this EA employs a grid-based approach to capture market movements, whether trending or ranging, while incorporating cutting-edge features to protect your capital and maximize returns. Whether you're a beginner looking for hands-off automation or a seasoned pro seeking customizable tools, Mr. Ridhoxxx Grid EA delivers performance, reliability, and ease of use.

At its core, the EA initiates trades with a random direction (Buy or Sell) to adapt to unpredictable market starts, using an initial lot size (default 0.01) that can be scaled via a lot multiplier (default 1.5) across up to 10 grid levels. The grid step (default 10 pips) intelligently increments with each level, ensuring progressive entry points that align with market reversals. This adaptive grid expansion minimizes early entries while building positions strategically, turning potential drawdowns into profitable opportunities.

One standout feature is the dynamic Take Profit (TP) system, which adjusts based on real-time drawdown analysis. Using a recovery factor (default 0.40), lot factor, and minimum profit buffer, the EA calculates optimal TP levels to recover from floating losses efficiently. For single orders, enjoy a dedicated First Order TP in USD (default $1), while multi-order baskets use a default basket profit of $1—ensuring every cycle aims for consistent gains. Additionally, integrate pips-based TP (default 30 pips), optional Stop Loss (default 200 pips), and Trailing Stop (default 15 pips) for layered protection.

Risk management is paramount: Enable Equity Protection to close trades if equity drops below a percentage of balance (default 50%), safeguarding against extreme market swings. The EA also tracks maximum floating loss per cycle and all-time, providing transparent insights via on-chart comments. Set a daily profit target (default $500, customizable) to automate trade halts once achieved—perfect for disciplined trading without overexposure. After hitting the target or closing a profitable cycle, the EA pauses new opens until the next day, promoting sustainable growth.

User-friendly elements elevate the experience: A "Close All" button allows instant manual intervention, while a custom watermark logo adds a professional touch to your charts. With a unique Magic Number (default 12345) for multi-EA compatibility and slippage control (default 3), integration is seamless. The EA expires on December 1, 2025, ensuring ongoing updates and support—contact us for extensions.

Why choose Mr. Ridhoxxx Grid EA? In backtests and live trading, it excels in pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, and gold, delivering steady profits through its balanced aggression and defense. No more emotional decisions—let automation handle the grid while you monitor via detailed on-chart stats: total orders, grid level, current profit, max drawdown, daily profit, and more. Customize every parameter to fit your risk tolerance, from lot sizing to recovery factors.

Elevate your trading today with Mr. Ridhoxxx Grid EA—where innovation meets profitability. Download now and transform market volatility into your advantage!