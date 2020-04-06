MonsterBot is a multi-currency advisor with a trending strategy. There are 9 currency pairs in operation. The adviser works purely on the trend and accumulates orders mainly on the trend.

MonsterBot has wide functionality, is very flexible in settings, and also has a trading panel for managing the trading process.





Attention! Testing is fundamentally different from real-time trading, because the tester does not allow you to trade 9 pairs at once.





Description of parameters:

Languale …………………………… Choosing the language in which the panels will be displayed

Risk …………………………………… Risk in percent of the balance per order

StopLossProcent ……………… Stop as a percentage of balance

PEURUSD …………………………. The name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_1 ……………………… .. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pEURUSD_StepM …………… Step between orders for the grid in minus

pEURUSD_StepP ……………. Step between orders for the grid plus

pGBPUSD …………………………. The name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_2 ………………………. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pGBPUSD_StepM …………… Step between orders for the grid in minus

pGBPUSD_StepP ……………. Step between orders for grid plus

pAUDUSD ……………………… ..Name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_3 ………………………. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pAUDUSD_StepM ………….. Step between orders for the grid in the minus

pAUDUSD_StepP …………… Step between orders for plus grid

pNZDUSD ……………………… ..Name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_4 ……………………… Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pNZDUSD_StepM ………… ..Step between orders for the grid in the minus

pNZDUSD_StepP …………… Step between orders for plus grid

pUSDJPY …………………………. The name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_5 ……………………… Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pUSDJPY_StepM …………… Step between orders for the grid in minus

pUSDJPY_StepP ……………. Step between orders for the grid plus

pUSDCAD ……………………… ..Name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_6 ………………………. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pUSDCAD_StepM ………….. Step between orders for the grid in the minus

pUSDCAD_StepP …………… Step between orders for grid plus

pUSDCHF ……………………… ..Name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_7 ………………………. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pUSDCHF_StepM ………… ..Step between orders for the grid in the minus

pUSDCHF_StepP …………… Step between orders for plus grid

PEURJPY ……………………… ..Name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_8 …………………… .. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pEURJPY_StepM ………… ..Step between orders for the grid in the minus

pEURJPY_StepP …………… Step between orders for plus grid

pGBPJPY ……………………… ..Name of the pair. Write as displayed in the terminal

PipsStep_9 ……………………. Responsible for the frequency and accuracy of inputs. Less value, more orders

pGBPJPY_StepM ………… .Step between orders for the grid in the minus

pGBPJPY_StepP ………… ..Step between orders for plus grid

MobClosPair …………………. Name of the pair for closing orders via mobile terminal MT4

TimeStart …………………… ..The start time. Measured in hours

TimeEnd ……………………… .The end time. Measured in hours

MaxOrders ……………………. Maximum number of all orders

Magic …………………………… .Marker orders advisor

Installation

The Expert Advisor is installed in only one window of the EURUSD pair, M1 timeframe. For stable work you need a deposit of $ 2000 (better from $ 5000) and a lever of 1: 500. MonsterBot works only with quotes of 5 characters.



