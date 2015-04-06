Fxinvest EA- is an automatic advisor for major currency pairs, using a price action system and a combination of indicators to calculate the entry.





The Expert Advisor is recommended to be used on the 15M timeframe, with the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPUSD with the default setting. Each trade has a set take profit and stop loss.





The EA uses martingale. Minimum balance $ 300 - lot 0.01. One currency pair.





Recommended -1000 $ for 4 currency pairs













Input parameters





Filter of CCI = true;

TimeFreme of CCI = 0;

Period of CCI = 50;

Price of CCI = PRICE_CLOSE;

Lov Level = -100;

High Level = 100;





FixLot = 0.01;

StrengtheningMartin = 1.0;

LotMultiplication

= 0.01;

MinimumStep = 40;

TotalProfit_Target = 50;

MagicNumber = 21;

Slippage = 3;