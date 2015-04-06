Fxinvest
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Fxinvest EA- is an automatic advisor for major currency pairs, using a price action system and a combination of indicators to calculate the entry.
The Expert Advisor is recommended to be used on the 15M timeframe, with the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPUSD with the default setting. Each trade has a set take profit and stop loss.
The EA uses martingale. Minimum balance $ 300 - lot 0.01. One currency pair.
Recommended -1000 $ for 4 currency pairs
Input parameters
Filter of CCI = true;
TimeFreme of CCI = 0;
Period of CCI = 50;
Price of CCI = PRICE_CLOSE;
Lov Level = -100;
High Level = 100;
FixLot = 0.01;
StrengtheningMartin = 1.0;LotMultiplication = 0.01;
MinimumStep = 40;
TotalProfit_Target = 50;
MagicNumber = 21;
Slippage = 3;