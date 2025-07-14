Dollar Pilot
- Experts
- Sahil Mukhtar
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 19 August 2025
- Activations: 11
This trading robot is a multi-currency expert advisor designed for the FOREX market, specifically trading USD pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. Operating on the standard H1 (hourly) timeframe, the system uses technical analysis to identify trade opportunities across all three symbols simultaneously. By leveraging inter-market dynamics and correlation strategies, it can open and manage positions in multiple pairs at once, optimizing risk and maximizing potential returns.
The robot is fully automated and ideal for traders seeking a diversified, USD-focused trading approach.
|
A few copies available at 119$ - for 48hours - then price will be 399$
Why Choose USD Pilot:
- Focused on advanced trading in USD pairs
- Suitable for retail traders and professional Prop Firm users
- Exceptional trading frequency for increased opportunities
- Offers wide customization with multiple trading tools
Core Features:
- Leverages sophisticated technical analysis tools
- Maintains low drawdown (under 10%)
- Free from risky strategies like Grid and Martingale
- Built-in risk management with customizable options
- Pre-tuned settings for fast deployment
- Strong capital protection protocols
ATTENTION! [Purchase 3 EAs and get a free one as gift]
After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup. (download set file)
User guidelines:
- Currency pair: Attach the EA to USDJPY chart
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $100
- Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
- Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)
- Account type: Hedge
- IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!
