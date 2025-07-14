Dollar Pilot

This trading robot is a multi-currency expert advisor designed for the FOREX market, specifically trading USD pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. Operating on the standard H1 (hourly) timeframe, the system uses technical analysis to identify trade opportunities across all three symbols simultaneously. By leveraging inter-market dynamics and correlation strategies, it can open and manage positions in multiple pairs at once, optimizing risk and maximizing potential returns.

The robot is fully automated and ideal for traders seeking a diversified, USD-focused trading approach.

A few copies available at 119$ - for 48hours - then price will be 399$ 

input description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763379

Why Choose USD Pilot:

  • Focused on advanced trading in USD pairs
  • Suitable for retail traders and professional Prop Firm users
  • Exceptional trading frequency for increased opportunities
  • Offers wide customization with multiple trading tools

Core Features:

  1. Leverages sophisticated technical analysis tools
  2. Maintains low drawdown (under 10%)
  3. Free from risky strategies like Grid and Martingale
  4. Built-in risk management with customizable options
  5. Pre-tuned settings for fast deployment
  6. Strong capital protection protocols

    ATTENTION! [Purchase 3 EAs and get a free one as gift] 

    After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup. (download set file)

    User guidelines:

      • Currency pair: Attach the EA to USDJPY chart
      • Timeframe: H1
      • Minimum deposit : $100
      • Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
      • Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)
      • Account type: Hedge
      • IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!


      Recommended products
      Blue CARA MT5
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
      Intersection EA
      Kalinka Capital OU
      Experts
      Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
      Nova WDX Trader
      Anita Monus
      Experts
      Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
      Gyroscopes mt5
      Nadiya Mirosh
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
      Magic EA MT5
      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
      Experts
      Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
      Bear vs Bull EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
      ExtremeX
      Noelle Chua Mei Ping
      Experts
      This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
      Hamster Scalping mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.71 (234)
      Experts
      Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
      LL Grid EA MT5
      Leopoldo Licari
      Experts
      ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
      Lemm Scalper EA MT5
      Fabio Sanna
      Experts
      Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
      FabTradeX GJ
      Raffaele Romano
      Experts
      Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
      GhostSinobi
      Muhammad Sadli
      Experts
      GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
      RoundLock EA MT5
      AW Trading Software Limited
      Experts
      Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
      Nova FRC Trader
      Anita Monus
      Experts
      Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
      RSI Master PRO EA
      Luis Corso
      Experts
      RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
      MedusaBitcoin AI
      Aii Karadag
      Experts
      Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
      GoldenEagle
      Chantal Thys
      Experts
      GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
      Universal MT5 RSI
      Volodymyr Hrybachov
      Experts
      Trading robot on the RSI indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overla
      MMM Japanese Candles
      Andre Tavares
      Experts
      The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Experts
      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
      Bit Bot
      Arash Panahi
      Experts
      BitBot – BTCUSD Trading Robot for H1 Chart BitBot is a smart and adaptive trading robot designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built entirely on pure technical analysis, BitBot emphasizes high-precision decision-making through volume-based strategies — a critical factor in the volatile world of crypto trading. The core of BitBot's logic revolves around real-time trading volume analysis for both Bitcoin and major altcoins. By continuously monitoring volume changes across
      Formula One EA
      Kwok Kit Lo
      Experts
      100% Algo trade default setting (XAUUSD , M1, Minimum Deposit: $1,000 )   following signal is using trusted borker (IC markets) MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA The Formula One EA represents a cutting-edge automated trading system specifically engineered for gold (XAUUSD) trading,leveraging sophisticated high-frequency strategies optimized for the one-minute timeframe. This advanced system has been meticulously designed to capitalize on rapid market movements
      Supertrend G5 Prime
      Van Minh Nguyen
      Experts
      Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
      Indicement MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.04 (26)
      Experts
      Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
      The Market Beast Dominator
      Wilfried Ntamatungiro
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
      Universal MT5 MACD
      Volodymyr Hrybachov
      Experts
      Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
      Nova MFI Scalper
      Anita Monus
      Experts
      Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
      RoboInvest
      Vasil Georgiev Todorov
      Experts
      # RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
      CalcWave
      Mohit Kumar
      Experts
      CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
      Santa Scalping MT5
      Morten Kruse
      Experts
      Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (377)
      Experts
      Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.8 (35)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (19)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Experts
      Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      5 (16)
      Experts
      Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (86)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (9)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.56 (75)
      Experts
      Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      5 (13)
      Experts
      S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.84 (83)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (496)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Pivot Killer
      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
      4.6 (20)
      Experts
      Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      5 (5)
      Experts
      Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
      Argos Rage
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      4.56 (25)
      Experts
      A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.74 (129)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (4)
      Experts
      X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (17)
      Experts
      BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
      Remstone
      Remstone
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (8)
      Experts
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (28)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (88)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
      EA Pips Hunter
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.25 (4)
      Experts
      Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
      Autorithm AI
      Zaha Feiz
      4.6 (10)
      Experts
      ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
      Nano Machine
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (4)
      Experts
      BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.61 (49)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
      Anton Zverev
      Experts
      The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
      More from author
      The Gold Matrix
      Sahil Mukhtar
      Experts
      Gold Matrix: The Advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor Gold Matrix is a robust, high-frequency Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the demanding GOLD (XAUUSD) market on the H1 timeframe . Its core strength is a proprietary trading system that leverages advanced Heiken Ashi candle analysis to intelligently filter out market "noise," especially during periods of low volatility or non-fundamental price fluctuations. This proven, consistency-focused approach has been rigorously validated throug
      Euro Vision
      Sahil Mukhtar
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Euro Vision Expert Advisor Euro Vision is a next-generation multi-currency trading robot built exclusively for trading all major EURO-based currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, and EURNZD. Operating on the H1 timeframe, the system integrates advanced correlation modeling with precision scalping techniques to deliver high-probability trade entries and maximize consistency. Unlike single-pair systems, Euro Vision monitors all seven EURO pairs simultaneously, identifying
      Forex Shogun
      Sahil Mukhtar
      Experts
      Forex Shogun: Master of the JPY Market Forex Shogun is a next-generation automated trading system meticulously engineered to dominate the high-velocity world of JPY cross pairs . Unlike general-purpose robots, the Shogun is a specialist, focused entirely on delivering precision and strength across the most volatile Japanese Yen symbols: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, and XAUJPY. Operating on the H1 timeframe , the core of the Shogun’s power lies in its newly developed correlation-based
      Silver Comet
      Sahil Mukhtar
      Experts
      The Silver Comet is an advanced, multicurrency trade system designed specifically to navigate the volatile world of silver symbols . It’s built for the discerning trader, from individual retail accounts to serious PropFirm professionals, offering a powerful, low-risk approach to commodity trading. ________________________________________ Key Features & Symbol Specifications The Silver Comet EA is a breakthrough in automated trading, combining multi-symbol flexibility with advanced risk control:
      CryptoEdge Scalper
      Sahil Mukhtar
      1 (1)
      Experts
      This EA is a highly specialized, fully automated trading robot engineered to trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) with precision in the ever-active cryptocurrency market . Designed to operate on the H1 (hourly) timeframe , it thrives in the unique 24/7 crypto environment by analyzing the behavior of market makers (whales) and tracking smart money flow to detect high-probability trade setups. Unlike traditional forex EAs, this system is built specifically for the crypto landscape , where volatility, volume su
      Filter:
      Victor Minaev
      2551
      Victor Minaev 2025.07.17 19:39 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Sahil Mukhtar
      2186
      Reply from developer Sahil Mukhtar 2025.07.25 09:51
      Super excited about your review Victor.
      Reply to review