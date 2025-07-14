Dollar Pilot

This trading robot is a multi-currency expert advisor designed for the FOREX market, specifically trading USD pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. Operating on the standard H1 (hourly) timeframe, the system uses technical analysis to identify trade opportunities across all three symbols simultaneously. By leveraging inter-market dynamics and correlation strategies, it can open and manage positions in multiple pairs at once, optimizing risk and maximizing potential returns.

The robot is fully automated and ideal for traders seeking a diversified, USD-focused trading approach.

input description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763379

Why Choose USD Pilot:

Focused on advanced trading in USD pairs

Suitable for retail traders and professional Prop Firm users

Exceptional trading frequency for increased opportunities

Offers wide customization with multiple trading tools

Core Features:

Leverages sophisticated technical analysis tools Maintains low drawdown (under 10%) Free from risky strategies like Grid and Martingale Built-in risk management with customizable options Pre-tuned settings for fast deployment Strong capital protection protocols

User guidelines:

Currency pair: Attach the EA to USDJPY chart

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.

Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)



Account type: Hedge

