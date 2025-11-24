The Gold Matrix

Here is the complete description of the input settings for the trading robot "Gold Matrix", categorized for ease of understanding and configuration:

General Settings

: 12345 A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, ensuring no conflicts with other trading systems. EA Commentary: "Gold Matrix"

Custom label or comment attached to each trade for easy identification.

Takeprofit and Stoploss Settings

: 30 Caps the stop-loss to this value when enabled. Adjust Lot Based on Maximum SL: false

Prevents automatic lot adjustment when maximum SL is active.

Risk Settings

: 0.01 Sets the minimum allowable lot size. Decrease Lot After Loss (%): 0

Reduces lot size by this percentage after a losing trade to minimize risk.

Signal Settings

: 500 Prevents trades when spreads exceed this value. Trade Direction: buy - sell or both

Allows trades in both long and short directions.

Same Order Settings

: 100 Sets a minimum gap between trades on the same pair. Allow Hedging: false

Prevents simultaneous long and short positions.

Trading Hour Settings

Start Time : "00:02"

Trading session start time.

End Time : "23:59"

Trading session end time.

Trading Days : Monday : true Tuesday : true Wednesday : true Thursday : true Friday : true



Proprietary Firms Options

: 10 Stops trading after exceeding this number of losing trades in a day. Pause After Loss (Bars): 0

Halts trading for a specified number of bars after a losing trade.

Closing Based on Drawdown

: 60 Stops opening new trades when drawdown exceeds this percentage. Close Trades on Max Drawdown: false

Closes all open trades when the drawdown threshold is hit.

Closing Based on Daily Target

: 0 Halts new trade entries upon reaching this daily profit percentage. Close All Trades on Target Hit: false

Closes all trades upon hitting the daily profit goal.

Closing Based on Time

Close on Friday at Hour: -1

Specifies the hour to close all trades before the weekend (-1 disables this feature).

Trailing Stop Settings

: trbyfixed_distance Determines the type of trailing stop (fixed distance, ATR, etc.). Remove TP After Trailing Starts: false

Deletes the take-profit level once the trailing stop is active.

Closing Part of Order Settings

: false Partially closes a trade and trails the remaining lot. Percentage to Close: 50

Specifies the portion of the trade to close when trailing begins.

Fixed Pip Trail Settings

: 7 Maintains this distance between price and the stop-loss. Trailing Step (Pips): 1

Adjusts the stop-loss in steps of this value.

ATR-Based Trail Settings

: Current Timeframe used for ATR values. ATR Multiplier: 1.5

Determines the trailing stop distance based on ATR values.

Breakeven Settings

: 100 Initiates breakeven at this profit level. Breakeven Extra Pips: 0

Adds extra pips to breakeven levels.

Important links of the EA?

