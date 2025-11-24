The Gold Matrix

0
Here is the complete description of the input settings for the trading robot "Gold Matrix", categorized for ease of understanding and configuration:
LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344000
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156264
General Settings
- Main Magic Number: 12345
A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, ensuring no conflicts with other trading systems.
- EA Commentary: "Gold Matrix"
Custom label or comment attached to each trade for easy identification.
Takeprofit and Stoploss Settings
- SL & TP Method: dynamic
Defines whether stop-loss and take-profit levels are fixed or dynamic based on indicators.
- Fixed Stoploss (Points): 250
Sets a fixed stop-loss in points.
- Fixed Takeprofit (Points): 250
Sets a fixed take-profit in points.
- Auto Stoploss Ratio (ATR): 1
Multiplies ATR values to calculate dynamic stop-loss (-1 disables).
- Auto Takeprofit Ratio (ATR): 1
Multiplies ATR values to calculate dynamic take-profit (-1 disables).
- Extra Stoploss (Pips): 0
Adds extra pips to the calculated stop-loss.
- Extra Takeprofit (Pips): 0
Adds extra pips to the calculated take-profit.
- Limit Maximum SL: false
Disables limiting the stop-loss to a maximum value.
- Maximum SL (Pips): 30
Caps the stop-loss to this value when enabled.
- Adjust Lot Based on Maximum SL: false
Prevents automatic lot adjustment when maximum SL is active.
Risk Settings
- Lot Calculation Method: baseonbalance
Determines how lot sizes are calculated (e.g., balance, fixed lot, etc.).
- Risk Per Trade (%): 0.5
Specifies the percentage of the account balance at risk per trade.
- Fixed Lot Size: 0.1
Assigns a static lot size for trades.
- Lot per Balance Size: 1000
Uses a fixed lot size relative to account balance increments.
- Currency Amount Value: 10
Sets a fixed lot size based on a specific currency amount.
- Maximum Lot Size: 60
Caps the maximum allowable lot size.
- Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Sets the minimum allowable lot size.
- Decrease Lot After Loss (%): 0
Reduces lot size by this percentage after a losing trade to minimize risk.
Signal Settings
- Max Number of Trades: 99
Limits the number of simultaneous open trades. Disabled when martingale is active.
- Maximum Spread Allowed (Points): 500
Prevents trades when spreads exceed this value.
- Trade Direction: buy - sell or both
Allows trades in both long and short directions.
Same Order Settings
- Single Trade Per Symbol: true
Restricts the EA to one open trade per currency pair at a time.
- Minimum Distance Between Trades (Points): 100
Sets a minimum gap between trades on the same pair.
- Allow Hedging: false
Prevents simultaneous long and short positions.
Trading Hour Settings
-
Start Time: "00:02"
Trading session start time.
-
End Time: "23:59"
Trading session end time.
-
Trading Days:
- Monday: true
- Tuesday: true
- Wednesday: true
- Thursday: true
- Friday: true
Proprietary Firms Options
- FTMO Randomizer: false
Adds random offsets to TP and SL values for proprietary firm accounts.
- Max Daily Loss (Currency): 500
Prevents new trades if daily losses exceed this value.
- Max Daily Losing Trades: 10
Stops trading after exceeding this number of losing trades in a day.
- Pause After Loss (Bars): 0
Halts trading for a specified number of bars after a losing trade.
Closing Based on Drawdown
- Max Drawdown Allowed (%): 60
Stops opening new trades when drawdown exceeds this percentage.
- Close Trades on Max Drawdown: false
Closes all open trades when the drawdown threshold is hit.
Closing Based on Daily Target
- Daily Profit Target (%): 0
Halts new trade entries upon reaching this daily profit percentage.
- Close All Trades on Target Hit: false
Closes all trades upon hitting the daily profit goal.
Closing Based on Time
- Close on Friday at Hour: -1
Specifies the hour to close all trades before the weekend (-1 disables this feature).
Trailing Stop Settings
- Enable Trailing Stop: false
Activates the trailing stop functionality.
- Trailing Method: trbyfixed_distance
Determines the type of trailing stop (fixed distance, ATR, etc.).
- Remove TP After Trailing Starts: false
Deletes the take-profit level once the trailing stop is active.
Closing Part of Order Settings
- Close Part of Order and Trail Rest: false
Partially closes a trade and trails the remaining lot.
- Percentage to Close: 50
Specifies the portion of the trade to close when trailing begins.
Fixed Pip Trail Settings
- Trailing Start (Pips): 10
Begins trailing after this profit level is reached.
- Trailing Distance (Pips): 7
Maintains this distance between price and the stop-loss.
- Trailing Step (Pips): 1
Adjusts the stop-loss in steps of this value.
ATR-Based Trail Settings
- ATR Period: 14
Number of periods for ATR calculation.
- ATR Timeframe: Current
Timeframe used for ATR values.
- ATR Multiplier: 1.5
Determines the trailing stop distance based on ATR values.
Breakeven Settings
- Enable Breakeven: false
Turns on breakeven functionality.
- Breakeven Start Distance (Pips): 100
Initiates breakeven at this profit level.
- Breakeven Extra Pips: 0
Adds extra pips to breakeven levels.
Important links of the EA?
Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldenberry
