The Gold Matrix

Analytics & Forecasts

24 November 2025, 16:01
Sahil Mukhtar
Here is the complete description of the input settings for the trading robot "Gold Matrix", categorized for ease of understanding and configuration:

General Settings

  • Main Magic Number: 12345
    A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, ensuring no conflicts with other trading systems.
  • EA Commentary: "Gold Matrix"
    Custom label or comment attached to each trade for easy identification.

Takeprofit and Stoploss Settings

  • SL & TP Method: dynamic
    Defines whether stop-loss and take-profit levels are fixed or dynamic based on indicators.
  • Fixed Stoploss (Points): 250
    Sets a fixed stop-loss in points.
  • Fixed Takeprofit (Points): 250
    Sets a fixed take-profit in points.
  • Auto Stoploss Ratio (ATR): 1
    Multiplies ATR values to calculate dynamic stop-loss (-1 disables).
  • Auto Takeprofit Ratio (ATR): 1
    Multiplies ATR values to calculate dynamic take-profit (-1 disables).
  • Extra Stoploss (Pips): 0
    Adds extra pips to the calculated stop-loss.
  • Extra Takeprofit (Pips): 0
    Adds extra pips to the calculated take-profit.
  • Limit Maximum SL: false
    Disables limiting the stop-loss to a maximum value.
  • Maximum SL (Pips): 30
    Caps the stop-loss to this value when enabled.
  • Adjust Lot Based on Maximum SL: false
    Prevents automatic lot adjustment when maximum SL is active.

Risk Settings

  • Lot Calculation Method: baseonbalance
    Determines how lot sizes are calculated (e.g., balance, fixed lot, etc.).
  • Risk Per Trade (%): 0.5
    Specifies the percentage of the account balance at risk per trade.
  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.1
    Assigns a static lot size for trades.
  • Lot per Balance Size: 1000
    Uses a fixed lot size relative to account balance increments.
  • Currency Amount Value: 10
    Sets a fixed lot size based on a specific currency amount.
  • Maximum Lot Size: 60
    Caps the maximum allowable lot size.
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
    Sets the minimum allowable lot size.
  • Decrease Lot After Loss (%): 0
    Reduces lot size by this percentage after a losing trade to minimize risk.

Signal Settings

  • Max Number of Trades: 99
    Limits the number of simultaneous open trades. Disabled when martingale is active.
  • Maximum Spread Allowed (Points): 500
    Prevents trades when spreads exceed this value.
  • Trade Direction: buy - sell or both
    Allows trades in both long and short directions.

    Same Order Settings

    • Single Trade Per Symbol: true
      Restricts the EA to one open trade per currency pair at a time.
    • Minimum Distance Between Trades (Points): 100
      Sets a minimum gap between trades on the same pair.
    • Allow Hedging: false
      Prevents simultaneous long and short positions.

    Trading Hour Settings

    • Start Time: "00:02"
      Trading session start time.

    • End Time: "23:59"
      Trading session end time.

    • Trading Days:

      • Monday: true
      • Tuesday: true
      • Wednesday: true
      • Thursday: true
      • Friday: true

    Proprietary Firms Options

    • FTMO Randomizer: false
      Adds random offsets to TP and SL values for proprietary firm accounts.
    • Max Daily Loss (Currency): 500
      Prevents new trades if daily losses exceed this value.
    • Max Daily Losing Trades: 10
      Stops trading after exceeding this number of losing trades in a day.
    • Pause After Loss (Bars): 0
      Halts trading for a specified number of bars after a losing trade.

      Closing Based on Drawdown

      • Max Drawdown Allowed (%): 60
        Stops opening new trades when drawdown exceeds this percentage.
      • Close Trades on Max Drawdown: false
        Closes all open trades when the drawdown threshold is hit.

      Closing Based on Daily Target

      • Daily Profit Target (%): 0
        Halts new trade entries upon reaching this daily profit percentage.
      • Close All Trades on Target Hit: false
        Closes all trades upon hitting the daily profit goal.

      Closing Based on Time

      • Close on Friday at Hour: -1
        Specifies the hour to close all trades before the weekend (-1 disables this feature).

      Trailing Stop Settings

      • Enable Trailing Stop: false
        Activates the trailing stop functionality.
      • Trailing Method: trbyfixed_distance
        Determines the type of trailing stop (fixed distance, ATR, etc.).
      • Remove TP After Trailing Starts: false
        Deletes the take-profit level once the trailing stop is active.

      Closing Part of Order Settings

      • Close Part of Order and Trail Rest: false
        Partially closes a trade and trails the remaining lot.
      • Percentage to Close: 50
        Specifies the portion of the trade to close when trailing begins.

      Fixed Pip Trail Settings

      • Trailing Start (Pips): 10
        Begins trailing after this profit level is reached.
      • Trailing Distance (Pips): 7
        Maintains this distance between price and the stop-loss.
      • Trailing Step (Pips): 1
        Adjusts the stop-loss in steps of this value.

      ATR-Based Trail Settings

      • ATR Period: 14
        Number of periods for ATR calculation.
      • ATR Timeframe: Current
        Timeframe used for ATR values.
      • ATR Multiplier: 1.5
        Determines the trailing stop distance based on ATR values.

        Breakeven Settings

        • Enable Breakeven: false
          Turns on breakeven functionality.
        • Breakeven Start Distance (Pips): 100
          Initiates breakeven at this profit level.
        • Breakeven Extra Pips: 0
          Adds extra pips to breakeven levels.

        Files:
        live_setfile_v100.set  6 kb