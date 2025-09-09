Euro Vision Expert Advisor

Euro Vision is a next-generation multi-currency trading robot built exclusively for trading all major EURO-based currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, and EURNZD. Operating on the H1 timeframe, the system integrates advanced correlation modeling with precision scalping techniques to deliver high-probability trade entries and maximize consistency.

Unlike single-pair systems, Euro Vision monitors all seven EURO pairs simultaneously, identifying hidden relationships and synchronized price movements. This gives traders a constant stream of actionable opportunities with increased trade activity, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

A few copies available at 99$ - for 48hours - then price will be 499$



input description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764234

Why Choose Euro Vision

• EURO-Pair Specialist – engineered to trade only EURO cross pairs • Advanced Correlation Engine – aligns trading across multiple pairs to increase accuracy • Scalping Precision – detects micro-movements for optimized entries and exits • High Trade Frequency – maximizes market exposure without overtrading • Professional-Grade Automation – suitable for both retail traders and prop firm conditions

Core Features

• Multi-Currency Trading: Trades up to 7 EURO pairs at the same time • High Win-Rate Strategy: Combines inter-market correlation with scalping signals • Low-Risk Approach: Avoids dangerous tactics like Martingale or Grid • Dynamic Risk Management: Customizable settings for drawdown control and capital safety • Plug-and-Play Ready: Optimized parameters included for immediate use • Robust Capital Protection: Built-in safeguards for long-term consistency

⚡ Euro Vision is designed for traders who want frequent trade opportunities, strong analytical depth, and a disciplined approach focused entirely on the strength of the EURO.

ATTENTION! [Purchase 3 EAs and get a free one as gift] After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup .

User guidelines:

Currency pair: Attach the EA to EURUSD chart

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $100

Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.

Brokers: Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)



Account type: Hedge

IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!







