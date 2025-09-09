Euro Vision
- Experts
- Sahil Mukhtar
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 5 December 2025
- Activations: 11
Euro Vision Expert Advisor
Euro Vision is a next-generation multi-currency trading robot built exclusively for trading all major EURO-based currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, and EURNZD. Operating on the H1 timeframe, the system integrates advanced correlation modeling with precision scalping techniques to deliver high-probability trade entries and maximize consistency.
Unlike single-pair systems, Euro Vision monitors all seven EURO pairs simultaneously, identifying hidden relationships and synchronized price movements. This gives traders a constant stream of actionable opportunities with increased trade activity, while maintaining disciplined risk management.
A few copies available at 99$ - for 48hours - then price will be 499$
Why Choose Euro Vision
• EURO-Pair Specialist – engineered to trade only EURO cross pairs
• Advanced Correlation Engine – aligns trading across multiple pairs to increase accuracy
• Scalping Precision – detects micro-movements for optimized entries and exits
• High Trade Frequency – maximizes market exposure without overtrading
• Professional-Grade Automation – suitable for both retail traders and prop firm conditions
Core Features
• Multi-Currency Trading: Trades up to 7 EURO pairs at the same time
• High Win-Rate Strategy: Combines inter-market correlation with scalping signals
• Low-Risk Approach: Avoids dangerous tactics like Martingale or Grid
• Dynamic Risk Management: Customizable settings for drawdown control and capital safety
• Plug-and-Play Ready: Optimized parameters included for immediate use
• Robust Capital Protection: Built-in safeguards for long-term consistency
⚡ Euro Vision is designed for traders who want frequent trade opportunities, strong analytical depth, and a disciplined approach focused entirely on the strength of the EURO.
User guidelines:
- Currency pair: Attach the EA to EURUSD chart
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
- Brokers: Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)
- Account type: Hedge
- IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!
I ran Euro Vision in a live account for the past month. My results were not good enough to continue running the EA. Support is very good. I just did not get desired results.