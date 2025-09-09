Euro Vision

5

Euro Vision Expert Advisor

Euro Vision is a next-generation multi-currency trading robot built exclusively for trading all major EURO-based currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, and EURNZD. Operating on the H1 timeframe, the system integrates advanced correlation modeling with precision scalping techniques to deliver high-probability trade entries and maximize consistency.

Unlike single-pair systems, Euro Vision monitors all seven EURO pairs simultaneously, identifying hidden relationships and synchronized price movements. This gives traders a constant stream of actionable opportunities with increased trade activity, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

A few copies available at 99$ - for 48hours - then price will be 499$ 

input description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764234

Why Choose Euro Vision

EURO-Pair Specialist – engineered to trade only EURO cross pairs

Advanced Correlation Engine – aligns trading across multiple pairs to increase accuracy

Scalping Precision – detects micro-movements for optimized entries and exits

High Trade Frequency – maximizes market exposure without overtrading

Professional-Grade Automation – suitable for both retail traders and prop firm conditions

________________________________________

Core Features

Multi-Currency Trading: Trades up to 7 EURO pairs at the same time

High Win-Rate Strategy: Combines inter-market correlation with scalping signals

Low-Risk Approach: Avoids dangerous tactics like Martingale or Grid

Dynamic Risk Management: Customizable settings for drawdown control and capital safety

Plug-and-Play Ready: Optimized parameters included for immediate use

Robust Capital Protection: Built-in safeguards for long-term consistency

________________________________________

⚡ Euro Vision is designed for traders who want frequent trade opportunities, strong analytical depth, and a disciplined approach focused entirely on the strength of the EURO.

      ATTENTION! [Purchase 3 EAs and get a free one as gift] 

      After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup.

      User guidelines:

        • Currency pair: Attach the EA to EURUSD chart
        • Timeframe: H1
        • Minimum deposit: $100
        • Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
        • Brokers: Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)
        • Account type: Hedge
        • IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!



        Reviews 1
        John Woodward Jr
        370
        John Woodward Jr 2025.12.16 00:50 
         

        I ran Euro Vision in a live account for the past month. My results were not good enough to continue running the EA. Support is very good. I just did not get desired results.

        Recommended products
        Carbon 2 EA
        Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
        Experts
        Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
        FREE
        AO Trade
        Ka Lok Louis Wong
        Experts
        The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
        Urban Pulse
        Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
        4 (3)
        Experts
        No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349 Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltra
        Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
        Shao Shu Yi
        Experts
        The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
        Range Lover
        Sio Kei Wong
        Experts
        Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
        Nasdaq Quantum PRO EA
        Ilies Zalegh
        Experts
        Nasdaq Quantum EA – The Exclusive Expert Advisor for NASDAQ 100 (US100) Hello traders , We’re proud to introduce   Nasdaq Quantum EA , a next-generation trading robot for   MetaTrader 5 , designed exclusively for the   NASDAQ 100 (US100)   – one of the world’s most powerful and volatile indices. After months of development and optimization, this EA was built with one clear goal:   to capture the unique opportunities of the NASDAQ while managing risk intelligently and sustainably . ️   A
        VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
        Joshua Adeyemo
        Experts
        VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
        Gold Multi Hunter
        Guan Jun Fan
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15.    Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
        Smart Exit Manager PRO
        Orwa Kerdiea
        Experts
        Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
        Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
        Shao Shu Yi
        Experts
        The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
        Empire JPY MT5
        Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
        Experts
        Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendado
        Golden Days for MT5
        Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
        Experts
        Golden Days MT5 leverage robot, extremely risky, running the risk of losing 100% of the invested capital.  Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again. About the Golden days V1 robot: It is my most complete and complex project of all! Basically thi
        Fortune EA MT5
        Conor Stephenson
        4.71 (7)
        Experts
        Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyse and tightly follow trend on forex pairs.  The advisor utilizes an ability to read price action information from all timeframes simultaneously. This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders. Signals :  --- Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Please contact me after your purchase for set up advice and a free Expert Adv
        ELTRA Guardian EA
        Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
        Experts
        Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
        Nexus Arbitrage Pro
        Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
        Experts
        Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
        Simplify
        Tomas Michalek
        Experts
        Trading has never been easier. Simplify makes trading effordless. Your only work here is to buy it, attach to the EURUSD on H1 , set your risk and wait for results. Strategy was developed by genetic algorithms and of course tested by advanced  robustness tests  and delivered to you. It is great addon to your portfolio or as standalone strategy. Benefits for you Amazing   Plug & Play system  - studying configuration and finding the best optimization is history. This work is included in the pric
        Adaptive trader
        Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
        Experts
        Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
        QuantumGold Matrix
        Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
        Utilities
        QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
        EquityEngine
        Marco Resseghini
        Experts
        Power up your portfolio with EquityEngine: the automated trading bot that harnesses the best of NASDAQ! EquityEngine is your new ally in the world of trading. Designed to trade on the NASDAQ, this advanced bot uses cutting-edge algorithms to identify and seize the best market opportunities, optimizing your trades without interruption. Intelligent automated trading: EquityEngine analyzes thousands of data points in real time to execute trades with maximum precision.  Real-time market updates: S
        Emperor Fedor Beat the Market
        Luca Norfo
        1 (1)
        Experts
        A video talks better than many images. We've back tested Fedor, our " last Emperor"  Expert Advisor, on the top traded currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD), on Stocks Indices (Nasdaq 100, S&P 500), on single stocks and even on commodities (Gold, Oil). We've backtested 15min, 30min, 1H timeframes for the last 20 years. Download the demo version and test it Yourself. Just choose a market, a time frame and a fixed lot size per trade (eg: base_lots=0.01) or a leverage multiple of the account bala
        Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM
        Shao Shu Yi
        Experts
        The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM  (Dual Moving) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
        The Moonlight
        verstaburo.com
        Experts
        An amazing USD/JPY robot for SHORT only mode that has made over 250% profit in 1.5 years on ProQuant platform (the project of broker Trading 212 that has been closed recently). Optimized for 1:30 leverage but it's possible to use with any other account settings. First 10 copies of this robot will be sold for a special price of $190 . Then the price will increase. The Moonlight was tested with on ECN account on amazing RoboForex broker, which I can highly recommend. — Please use my partner cod
        Steady Runner NP EA
        Theo Robert Gottwald
        2.5 (2)
        Experts
        Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
        FREE
        STF Shadow Timer FX
        Andre Philipp Hollenbach
        Experts
        Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
        Doji Style
        Dimpho Simon
        1 (1)
        Experts
        (Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
        FREE
        Gold Gridscalping MT5
        Yudi Sri Warsito
        4.73 (37)
        Experts
        Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: standart, Raw, or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! se
        FREE
        FF4 Scalper
        Valerii Gabitov
        Experts
        Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
        Cypher Cobra
        Youssef Souih Hejjaji
        Experts
        Cypher Cobra is now available! Most bots cost thousands of dollars, boast perfect equity curves... and then fail. I’ve also bought bots that were marketed with flawless equity curves, supposedly infallible and almost loss-free—only to spend thousands and find out they don’t work. So, I built my own robots, have been using them for a while, and they really perform as expected. This robot is designed for USDJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, with a very good profit factor of 2.07. It does not use martin
        Shooting Target MT5
        Chui Yu Lui
        Experts
        /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
        Mew Account Statistic
        Vu Bao Linh
        Indicators
        Indicator Statistics MultiPairs 1. Current Openning Ords - Symbols Openning + Buy Orders + Buy Volume + Sell Orders +Sell Volume - Floating by Symbols 2. Closed Orders - Statistics by Today, Week, Month, YTD and Volume - Sum of Closed Orders by Symbol 3. Statistics by Day - Statistics by Day and Volume 4. DrawDown by Day - Each day DrawDown in Week - Percent of DrawDown Contact me at Telegram @MaiMew68
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.98 (377)
        Experts
        Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
        Aot
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        4.8 (35)
        Experts
        AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (19)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
        Zenox
        PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
        4.65 (20)
        Experts
        Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
        NTRon 2OOO
        Konstantin Freize
        5 (16)
        Experts
        Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (86)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        AI Gold Trading MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (9)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        4.56 (75)
        Experts
        Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
        AI Forex Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.44 (64)
        Experts
        AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
        ABS GoldGrid
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        5 (13)
        Experts
        S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
        Aura Ultimate EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.84 (83)
        Experts
        Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.87 (496)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        Pivot Killer
        Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
        Nova Gold X
        Hicham Chergui
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
        Argos Rage
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        4.56 (25)
        Experts
        A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.74 (129)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        X Fusion AI
        Chen Jia Qi
        5 (4)
        Experts
        X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
        CryonX EA MT5
        Solomon Din
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (17)
        Experts
        BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
        The ORB Master
        Profalgo Limited
        4.88 (24)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
        Remstone
        Remstone
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
        HTTP ea
        Yury Orlov
        5 (8)
        Experts
        How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (28)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
        Aura Black Edition MT5
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.36 (50)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (88)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
        EA Pips Hunter
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.25 (4)
        Experts
        Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
        Autorithm AI
        Zaha Feiz
        4.6 (10)
        Experts
        ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
        Nano Machine
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (4)
        Experts
        BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
        Golden Synapse
        Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
        3.61 (49)
        Experts
        Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
        Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
        Anton Zverev
        Experts
        The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
        More from author
        The Gold Matrix
        Sahil Mukhtar
        Experts
        Gold Matrix: The Advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor Gold Matrix is a robust, high-frequency Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the demanding GOLD (XAUUSD) market on the H1 timeframe . Its core strength is a proprietary trading system that leverages advanced Heiken Ashi candle analysis to intelligently filter out market "noise," especially during periods of low volatility or non-fundamental price fluctuations. This proven, consistency-focused approach has been rigorously validated throug
        Forex Shogun
        Sahil Mukhtar
        Experts
        Forex Shogun: Master of the JPY Market Forex Shogun is a next-generation automated trading system meticulously engineered to dominate the high-velocity world of JPY cross pairs . Unlike general-purpose robots, the Shogun is a specialist, focused entirely on delivering precision and strength across the most volatile Japanese Yen symbols: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, and XAUJPY. Operating on the H1 timeframe , the core of the Shogun’s power lies in its newly developed correlation-based
        Dollar Pilot
        Sahil Mukhtar
        Experts
        This trading robot is a multi-currency expert advisor designed for the FOREX market, specifically trading USD pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD . Operating on the standard H1 (hourly) timeframe , the system uses technical analysis to identify trade opportunities across all three symbols simultaneously. By leveraging inter-market dynamics and correlation strategies, it can open and manage positions in multiple pairs at once, optimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The robot is fully aut
        Silver Comet
        Sahil Mukhtar
        Experts
        The Silver Comet is an advanced, multicurrency trade system designed specifically to navigate the volatile world of silver symbols . It’s built for the discerning trader, from individual retail accounts to serious PropFirm professionals, offering a powerful, low-risk approach to commodity trading. ________________________________________ Key Features & Symbol Specifications The Silver Comet EA is a breakthrough in automated trading, combining multi-symbol flexibility with advanced risk control:
        CryptoEdge Scalper
        Sahil Mukhtar
        1 (1)
        Experts
        This EA is a highly specialized, fully automated trading robot engineered to trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) with precision in the ever-active cryptocurrency market . Designed to operate on the H1 (hourly) timeframe , it thrives in the unique 24/7 crypto environment by analyzing the behavior of market makers (whales) and tracking smart money flow to detect high-probability trade setups. Unlike traditional forex EAs, this system is built specifically for the crypto landscape , where volatility, volume su
        Filter:
        John Woodward Jr
        370
        John Woodward Jr 2025.12.16 00:50 
         

        I ran Euro Vision in a live account for the past month. My results were not good enough to continue running the EA. Support is very good. I just did not get desired results.

        Reply to review