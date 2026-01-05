Forex Shogun

Forex Shogun: Master of the JPY Market

Forex Shogun is a next-generation automated trading system meticulously engineered to dominate the high-velocity world of JPY cross pairs. Unlike general-purpose robots, the Shogun is a specialist, focused entirely on delivering precision and strength across the most volatile Japanese Yen symbols: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, and XAUJPY.

Operating on the H1 timeframe, the core of the Shogun’s power lies in its newly developed correlation-based algorithm. This is not a simple indicator but a multi-currency analysis system specially designed, adjusted, and trained exclusively for the JPY market structure. This robust logic was refined and tested using an analysis of over 20 years of historical data to ensure long-term consistency and reliability.

By simultaneously monitoring all six of these JPY-related assets, Forex Shogun detects critical inter-market relationships and synchronized movements that single-pair systems miss. This grants the robot an analytical edge, identifying high-probability opportunities and maximizing consistent performance.

A few copies available at 99$ - for 48hours - price will be 499$ 

input description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764830

Why Choose Forex Shogun?

  • JPY Market Specialist: Engineered exclusively to trade the specified JPY cross pairs, mastering their distinct volatility and trends.

  • Correlation Mastery: Utilizes a custom, advanced correlation engine that aligns trading across multiple JPY pairs to dramatically increase signal accuracy.

  • Data-Driven Strength: Developed from the analysis of 20+ years of historical data for unmatched testing depth and performance.

  • H1 Consistency: Trades on the stable H1 timeframe, balancing active participation with reliable signal clarity.

  • Disciplined Automation: Suitable for both retail traders and demanding prop firm conditions, featuring professional-grade risk management.

________________________________________

Core Features of Forex Shogun

  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Trades up to six key JPY symbols at the same time: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, and XAUJPY.

  • Unique Trade Logic: Implements a proprietary, high-win-rate strategy based on a specialized, trained JPY correlation model.

  • Low-Risk Protocol: Avoids dangerous, account-destroying strategies like Martingale or Grid trading.

  • Robust Capital Protection: Features customizable dynamic risk management and built-in safeguards for capital safety and drawdown control.

  • Plug-and-Play Ready: Optimized settings are included for quick and easy setup on your platform.

________________________________________

⚡ Seize the Opportunity!

Forex Shogun is designed for traders seeking an aggressive yet disciplined approach to the market, with an analytical depth focused entirely on the strength and movements of the Japanese Yen.

      ATTENTION! [Purchase 3 EAs and get a free one as gift] 

      After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup.

      Getting Started (User Guidelines)

      • Timeframe: H1

      • Currency Pairs: Attach the Expert Advisor only to USDJPY H1 chart.

      • Account Type: Hedge

      • Minimum Deposit: $100

      • Broker Recommendation: Best performance is achieved with ECN, Raw, or low-spread accounts (Compatible with common brokers and Prop Firms)


