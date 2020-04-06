SecUnit B22 Premium

Professional algorithmic trading system combining Four independent strategies

Why Four Strategies

Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods.  The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another.  The solution: Four integrated strategies:

  • SuperTrend Reversal - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA)

  • Smart Money BOS - for Break of Structure signals

  • Market Structure - for pivot point breakouts

  • Consolidation Range - for sideways markets

Works with All Symbols

Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities. The system comes with EURUSD 4H settings, but our advice: optimize settings for each symbol using Strategy Tester.

Build a Diversified Portfolio

Different strategies × Different symbols = Real diversification. Benefits: Complete risk control, no dependency on single market

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: 4 Hour (4H)
  • Minimum Account Balance: $1000

Straight Reality

This is not a guaranteed monthly profit system. There are no guarantees in trading.

What We Guarantee.

  •  System for long-term with 22 years testing
  •  Professional risk management. Tested strategy logic. Free from Martingale/Grid/Arbitrage.
  •  4 strategies. Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit in points

User Guide

  • Optimization: Use Strategy Tester, test on 5-10 years
  • Build Portfolio: Choose 3-5 different symbols
  • Risk Management: Don't risk more than 1-2% per trade
  • Long-term Thinking: Evaluate performance over 6-12 months
  • Complete PDF Guide Step-by-step setup, optimization tips, and strategy explanations included.
  • Public Group chat

    Who Is It For?

    Traders who prefer stability and seek a tested system to build a diversified portfolio.

     A system designed with care, tested with precision, built to last. The rest depends on you: optimization, patience, discipline.

    Recommended products
    BOT Simles ea
    Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
    Experts
    BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
    FREE
    Quantitative Athena Scalping
    Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
    4.83 (6)
    Experts
    Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
    FREE
    Agnostic
    Anton Murola
    Experts
    AnCap's Agnostic is a versatile Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on MetaTrader 5. This EA dynamically adapts to market trends using a combination of Relative Vigor Index (RVI) for longer period trend detection in user selectable timeframe and Relative Strength Index (RSI). It incorporates two separate  Moving Averages (SMA) and MACD indicators for entry signals for both bearish and bullish trends detected based on RVI. It employs a risk-managed approach with simple trailing stop l
    FREE
    DowAlgo Breaker MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Experts
    DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
    Shooting Target MT5
    Chui Yu Lui
    Experts
    /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
    Callidus EA
    Mate Patrik Toth
    Experts
    I am Callidus. I am Your Adaptive Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am not like the other Expert Advisors you have used. They follow one rigid set of rules, breaking the moment the market changes. I was designed differently. I was engineered to   think, adapt, and evolve  and to give You a powerful tool without breaking the bank. My core purpose is not just to place trades, but to first understand the very personality of the market, every single moment. How I See the Market: My Thought Proces
    ICT Quant Flow
    Enrique Valeros Muriana
    Experts
    ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
    FREE
    Multipair Forex EA
    Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
    Experts
    This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions. Key Features:   Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10%
    Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion
    Takashi Natori
    Experts
    Dual Regime Switch – Trend and Mean Reversion (USDJPY M15 recommended) Overview This EA judges trend direction and the degree of deviation using the H4 moving average and automatically switches the trading mode. Normal: Trend mode. Entries from pullbacks on M15. Large deviation: Revert mode. Detects overextension and enters after an M15 reversal confirmation (mean-reversion/contra-trend). We recommend holding 1 simultaneous position with this EA. No averaging, no martingale, no grid. * Support
    SupeRobot
    MASSINISSA AINOUZ
    Experts
    SupeRobot is a fully automated trend robot working on the long run based mainly on the stochastic signal improved to work best with the EURUSD pair. After the backtest, it gave promising results from 2019 until today. It's recommended to have at least 300 $ on your trading account before using this robot to trade. In order to get the best results : Set "MaxPositions" up to 10. it's set by default to 1. (it sets the number of the maximum opened positions at the same time) Set leverage to 1:500. M
    Royal Gold Chili EA
    Marcel Frank Heitz
    Experts
    Royal Gold Chili EA was developed for various purposes. There are many setting options. The risk depends on the settings. The bot works with trading pairs GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR and XAUAUD. However, the bot also works with currency pairs, for example USDJPY. Therefore, write to the support before or test in the demo account. Important! It is advisable to run the EA thoroughly in a demo account. The backtest does not reflect the actual behavior of a demo or live account, as many factors are not ta
    Horse Rider
    Nikolas Berta
    Experts
    Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
    Bitcoin Smart
    Mehdi Ghanadan
    4.29 (7)
    Experts
    TickAll - Automated Trading Robot "Please test it in the BITCOIN 15-minute timeframe"  If you rate me, I will post the original and advanced version Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Our trading robot stands out from the rest due to its unique feature - the ability t
    FREE
    Crazy Whale
    Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
    Experts
    CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend. Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically. You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts. Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd. Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size. Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch
    FREE
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    Lunox Synth
    Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
    Experts
    LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
    Dynamic TP XAU Scalper
    Thanaporn Janbuala
    Experts
    EA Name: Dynamic Hybrid Scalper (XAU Specialist) "A Synergistic Blend of Trend Following and Smart Grid Logic for Consistent Gold Trading" Key Highlights Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Triple-layer trend analysis that monitors the High Timeframe (HTF) trend down to the specific entry Signal Timeframe for maximum precision. 5-Factor Signal Confirmation: A sophisticated filtering system using five core metrics: EMA Trend, RSI, MACD, ADX Strength, and Price Action Breakout. Dynamic Lot Managemen
    Phoenix Plus
    Dang Cong Duong
    Experts
    At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
    Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
    Ren Cheng Yao
    Experts
    Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next Price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in the volatile gold mark
    Tuesday Reversal Rocket
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    Tuesday Reversal Rocket - Precision for Turnaround Tuesday The Tuesday Reversal Rocket takes the classic Turnaround Tuesday strategy to the next level. This EA opens strategic positions at the close of Monday, leveraging the market’s natural tendency to reverse on Tuesdays. To make entries even sharper, we’ve added a trend filter that ensures the EA only operates under optimal market conditions. No random trades—just calculated moves to maximize results and minimize risks. It’s simple: spot the
    FX Vision AI MT5
    Andrey Barinov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    FX Vision AI — Precision, Clarity, and Intelligence in Every Trade FX Vision AI represents a breakthrough in intelligent automated trading — combining professionally engineered trading logic with real AI forecasting and deep market analysis. Designed for Gold, Forex, and CFD instruments, FX Vision AI sees beyond market noise, adapts to changing conditions, and executes smart decisions with surgical precision. This is not just another “AI-powered EA.” FX Vision AI delivers true market intellige
    Xauusd Precision Breakout
    Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
    Experts
    XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions. Core Features Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading Optimized for the 7:
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    Multy TDM
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Multy TDM this bot works using the   Trend TD   indicator. The multicurrency bot works with 12 pairs, pairs can be changed and others can be used. The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a
    Sonic
    Jalaluddin Raheemi
    Experts
    only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
    Easy Correlations
    Ioannis Xenos
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Discover the Simplicity of Trading Correlated Symbols with Easy Correlations Have you ever wanted to effortlessly master trading correlated symbols? Meet 'Easy Correlations' - your new best friend in navigating the intricate world of market correlations. Our tool is designed to simplify the complexities of trading, turning a challenging strategy into an accessible and profitable experience. The Concept Made Simple : At its core, 'Easy Correlations' revolves around a straightforward idea. Find
    Booster for MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Experts
    BOOSTER FOR MT5 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.8 (35)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (19)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (86)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (13)
    Experts
    S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (4)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Experts
    Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.61 (49)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    Experts
    The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
    More from author
    SecUnit B22
    Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
    Experts
    SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
    FREE
    Murderbot B2 for prop firms
    Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
    Experts
    Murderbot  - Smart Money Breakout  Automated breakout trading system designed for swing trading on GBPUSD H1 timeframe. This EA monitors price action around pivot points and enters positions when breakout conditions are confirmed with volatility filters. Core Trading Logic The EA identifies swing highs and swing lows using configurable lookback periods, then monitors price for breakouts beyond these levels. Entry signals require price movement exceeding the pivot level plus a confirmable thresh
    FREE
    SecUnit B12
    Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
    Experts
    system designed to follow strong trends. Core Principle  operates on a simple yet powerful concept: identify strong trends and stay in them until the market gives a clear signal of change. Every trade opens with an automatically calculated stop loss. What You Get Two Independent Strategies   that can be activated together or separately based on your preference: Strategy One - SuperTrend Classic Uses the ATR indicator to determine trend direction, with ADX filtering to confirm movement strength
    FREE
    X4O B1 Dollar Trader
    Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
    Experts
    x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review