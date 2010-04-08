SecUnit B22 Premium

Professional algorithmic trading system combining Four independent strategies

Why Four Strategies

Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods.  The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another.  The solution: Four integrated strategies:

  • SuperTrend Reversal - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA)

  • Smart Money BOS - for Break of Structure signals

  • Market Structure - for pivot point breakouts

  • Consolidation Range - for sideways markets

Works with All Symbols

Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities. The system comes with EURUSD 4H settings, but our advice: optimize settings for each symbol using Strategy Tester.

Build a Diversified Portfolio

Different strategies × Different symbols = Real diversification. Benefits: Complete risk control, no dependency on single market

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: 4 Hour (4H)
  • Minimum Account Balance: $1000

Straight Reality

This is not a guaranteed monthly profit system. There are no guarantees in trading.

What We Guarantee.

  •  System for long-term with 22 years testing
  •  Professional risk management. Tested strategy logic. Free from Martingale/Grid/Arbitrage.
  •  4 strategies. Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit in points

User Guide

  • Optimization: Use Strategy Tester, test on 5-10 years
  • Build Portfolio: Choose 3-5 different symbols
  • Risk Management: Don't risk more than 1-2% per trade
  • Long-term Thinking: Evaluate performance over 6-12 months
  • Complete PDF Guide Step-by-step setup, optimization tips, and strategy explanations included.
  • Public Group chat

    Who Is It For?

    Traders who prefer stability and seek a tested system to build a diversified portfolio.

     A system designed with care, tested with precision, built to last. The rest depends on you: optimization, patience, discipline.

