SecUnit B22 Premium
- Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
- Версия: 1.0
Professional algorithmic trading system combining Four independent strategies
Why Four Strategies
Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods. The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another. The solution: Four integrated strategies:
SuperTrend Reversal - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA)
Smart Money BOS - for Break of Structure signals
Market Structure - for pivot point breakouts
Consolidation Range - for sideways markets
Works with All Symbols
Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities. The system comes with EURUSD 4H settings, but our advice: optimize settings for each symbol using Strategy Tester.
Build a Diversified Portfolio
Different strategies × Different symbols = Real diversification. Benefits: Complete risk control, no dependency on single market
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: 4 Hour (4H)
- Minimum Account Balance: $1000
Straight Reality
This is not a guaranteed monthly profit system. There are no guarantees in trading.
What We Guarantee.
- System for long-term with 22 years testing
- Professional risk management. Tested strategy logic. Free from Martingale/Grid/Arbitrage.
- 4 strategies. Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit in points
User Guide
- Optimization: Use Strategy Tester, test on 5-10 years
- Build Portfolio: Choose 3-5 different symbols
- Risk Management: Don't risk more than 1-2% per trade
- Long-term Thinking: Evaluate performance over 6-12 months
- Complete PDF Guide Step-by-step setup, optimization tips, and strategy explanations included.
Who Is It For?
Traders who prefer stability and seek a tested system to build a diversified portfolio.
A system designed with care, tested with precision, built to last. The rest depends on you: optimization, patience, discipline.