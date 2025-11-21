SecUnit B22 Premium
- Experts
- Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Professional algorithmic trading system combining 4 independent strategies with advanced risk management
Why Four Strategies?
Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods. The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another. The solution: Four integrated strategies:
-
SuperTrend Reversal - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA)
-
Smart Money BOS - for Break of Structure signals
-
Market Structure - for pivot point breakouts
-
Consolidation Range - for sideways markets
Multi-Level Protection System:
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit in points
-
Free from Martingale/Grid/Averaging
Flexibility + Portfolio Building
Works with All Symbols
Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities. The system comes with EURUSD 4H settings, but our advice: optimize settings for each symbol using Strategy Tester.
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: 4 Hour (4H)
Minimum Account Balance: $1000
Build a Diversified Portfolio
Different strategies × Different symbols = Real diversification. Benefits: Complete risk control, no dependency on single market
Straight Reality
This is not a guaranteed monthly profit system. There are no guarantees in trading.
What We Guarantee:
✓ System for long-term with 22 years testing
✓ Professional risk management
✓ Tested strategy logic
✓ Free from Martingale/Grid/Arbitrage
User Guide
4 Steps to Success:
-
Optimization: Use Strategy Tester, test on 5-10 years
-
Build Portfolio: Choose 3-5 different symbols
-
Risk Management: Don't risk more than 1-2% per trade
-
Long-term Thinking: Evaluate performance over 6-12 months
Conclusion
SecUnit B22 is a professional tool built on scientific foundation:
✓ 22 years testing | ✓ 4 strategies | ✓ Advanced filters
✓ Strict risk management | ✓ Free from high-risk techniques
Who Is It For?
Traders who prefer stability and seek a tested system to build a diversified portfolio.
The Only Promise
A system designed with care, tested with precision, built to last. The rest depends on you: optimization, patience, discipline.