SecUnit B22 Premium: Professional Multi-Strategy System

Professional algorithmic trading system combining 4 independent strategies with advanced risk management

Why Four Strategies?

Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods. The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another. The solution: Four integrated strategies:

SuperTrend Reversal - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA)

Smart Money BOS - for Break of Structure signals

Market Structure - for pivot point breakouts

Consolidation Range - for sideways markets

Multi-Level Protection System:

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit in points

Free from Martingale/Grid/Averaging

Flexibility + Portfolio Building

Works with All Symbols

Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities. The system comes with EURUSD 4H settings, but our advice: optimize settings for each symbol using Strategy Tester.

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: 4 Hour (4H)

Minimum Account Balance: $1000

public group chat

Build a Diversified Portfolio

Different strategies × Different symbols = Real diversification. Benefits: Complete risk control, no dependency on single market

Straight Reality

This is not a guaranteed monthly profit system. There are no guarantees in trading.

What We Guarantee:

✓ System for long-term with 22 years testing

✓ Professional risk management

✓ Tested strategy logic

✓ Free from Martingale/Grid/Arbitrage

User Guide

4 Steps to Success:

Optimization: Use Strategy Tester, test on 5-10 years Build Portfolio: Choose 3-5 different symbols Risk Management: Don't risk more than 1-2% per trade Long-term Thinking: Evaluate performance over 6-12 months

Conclusion

SecUnit B22 is a professional tool built on scientific foundation:

✓ 22 years testing | ✓ 4 strategies | ✓ Advanced filters

✓ Strict risk management | ✓ Free from high-risk techniques

Who Is It For?

Traders who prefer stability and seek a tested system to build a diversified portfolio.

The Only Promise

A system designed with care, tested with precision, built to last. The rest depends on you: optimization, patience, discipline.