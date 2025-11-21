SecUnit B22 Premium

SecUnit B22 Premium: Professional Multi-Strategy System

Professional algorithmic trading system combining 4 independent strategies with advanced risk management

Why Four Strategies?

Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods. The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another. The solution: Four integrated strategies:

  • SuperTrend Reversal - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA)

  • Smart Money BOS - for Break of Structure signals

  • Market Structure - for pivot point breakouts

  • Consolidation Range - for sideways markets

Multi-Level Protection System:

  • Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit in points

  • Free from Martingale/Grid/Averaging

Flexibility + Portfolio Building

Works with All Symbols
Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities. The system comes with EURUSD 4H settings, but our advice: optimize settings for each symbol using Strategy Tester.

Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: 4 Hour (4H)
Minimum Account Balance: $1000

  public group chat

Build a Diversified Portfolio
Different strategies × Different symbols = Real diversification. Benefits: Complete risk control, no dependency on single market

Straight Reality

This is not a guaranteed monthly profit system. There are no guarantees in trading.

What We Guarantee:
✓ System for long-term with 22 years testing
✓ Professional risk management
✓ Tested strategy logic

✓ Free from Martingale/Grid/Arbitrage

User Guide

4 Steps to Success:

  1. Optimization: Use Strategy Tester, test on 5-10 years

  2. Build Portfolio: Choose 3-5 different symbols

  3. Risk Management: Don't risk more than 1-2% per trade

  4. Long-term Thinking: Evaluate performance over 6-12 months

Conclusion

SecUnit B22 is a professional tool built on scientific foundation:

✓ 22 years testing | ✓ 4 strategies | ✓ Advanced filters
✓ Strict risk management | ✓ Free from high-risk techniques

Who Is It For?
Traders who prefer stability and seek a tested system to build a diversified portfolio.

The Only Promise
A system designed with care, tested with precision, built to last. The rest depends on you: optimization, patience, discipline.

