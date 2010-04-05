MrRexo Trade Panel

A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu.


MrRexo Trade Panel

MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5.
The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart.
It supports both hedging and netting account types.

Main Functions

1. Position Sizing
Automatically calculates trade volume based on a selected percentage of the account balance.
Position size is dynamically updated when the stop loss value is changed.

2. Order Execution
Allows quick BUY and SELL operations with one click or hotkeys:
B – Buy, S – Sell, E – Break Even, C – Close All.
Stop loss and take profit values can be set before submitting an order.

Planning and Visualization

3. Multi-Level Planning
Orders can be planned directly on the chart using drag-and-drop.
The system calculates price distances and potential results for each level before orders are placed.

4. Market Gap Detection
Identifies price gaps automatically and displays them as shaded areas.
The gap remains visible until it is filled by price movement.

5. Opening Range Boxes
Marks the initial range of selected trading sessions (London and New York).
The default range is the first 15 minutes after session open and can be adjusted.
The box disappears when price breaks beyond the range.

Market Context Tools

6. Trend Detection
Shows market direction across multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
Color codes indicate trend bias: green for bullish, red for bearish, orange for neutral conditions.

7. Pivot Levels
Supports several pivot calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci.
Useful for identifying potential support and resistance areas.

Position Management

8. Position Closing
Provides bulk closing options:
CB – Close all BUY positions
CS – Close all SELL positions
CP – Close all profitable positions
CL – Close all losing positions
CA – Close all positions

9. Batch TP/SL Editing
Allows setting global take profit or stop loss levels for all positions of a selected type.
Changes are applied simultaneously to all related trades.

Protection and Automation

10. Break Even
Automatically moves stop loss to the entry level after a defined profit threshold is reached.

11. Trailing Stop
Adjusts stop loss dynamically as price moves in a favorable direction.

Global Parameters

Includes functions for setting total profit and loss limits per symbol.
When defined values are reached, all positions for the symbol are closed automatically.
Real-time display includes total profit/loss of long and short positions, overall balance, and spread in both points and currency.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account types: Hedging and Netting
Instruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs
Requires AutoTrading enabled
おすすめのプロダクト
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
ユーティリティ
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
SemiAuto Martin System
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
セミオートマーティンシステム 導入 このツールは半自動マーティン取引に使用され、パネルをクリックして注文すると、EAがポジションを管理します トランザクションの方向を決定し、残りはEA管理に任せてください 自動マーティン、設定されたグリッドに従って倉庫を追加し、この機能を無効にすることもできます ワンクリック清算 1つのキーロック機能 時間制御 警告音プロンプト 特性 トレーディングチャート：任意 取引可能な通貨：任意 自動テイクプロフィットクロージング バックテストに使用できます クリアパネルディスプレイ パラメータ 主な設定パラメータ LogLevel = LOG_LEVEL_INFO; //ログの書き込みレベル UseAutoMagic = true; //マジックナンバーを使用するかどうか MagicNumber = 6; //マジックナンバー0-2000を設定します ロット= 0.01; //初期取引量 UseMartin = true; // Martin関数を使用するかどうか ブースター= 1.7; //増加の倍数 NetGap = 10; //グリッドの
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
ユーティリティ
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
ユーティリティ
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
ユーティリティ
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Strategy Manager Plus
Erwann Pannerec
ユーティリティ
Strategy Manager is a  Multi-Time-Frame & Multi-Currency  Dashboard for  Metatrader 4 and 5. Thanks to a free, external graphical user interface, build your own strategy by combining any indicators and loading them into the dashboard to see the result ! In addition, you can precisely  set-up your Auto-trading & Notifications and use indicators for Stop-Loss, partial profit or limit. Filter your automatic trading & notifications with forex calendar and more. Open and Manage your orders directly w
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
ユーティリティ
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
ユーティリティ
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
ユーティリティ
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Trade Manager Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (6)
ユーティリティ
あなたの外国為替ポートフォリオを管理してください。あなたが立っている場所、何が働いているのか、そして何があなたに痛みを引き起こしているのかを即座に見てください！ ここで利用可能なMT4バージョン：https：// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375 Trade Managerダッシュボードは、外国為替市場での現在の各ポジションが一目でわかるように設計されており、リスク管理と通貨へのエクスポージャーを理解しやすくします。 複数のポジションで徐々に市場に参入するトレーダー、またはそれらのトレーディンググリッドとバスケット戦略にとって、これは重要な情報です。ターミナル内の複数の位置を監視することは、管理が難しいことがよくあります。 不十分なリスクの活用と使用：報酬は、新しいトレーダーや一部の経験豊富なトレーダーが直面する主要な問題です。トレードマネージャーは、各通貨へのエクスポージャーを個別に示し、一度に両方向に取引しないようにします。 特徴： オープントレード-通貨ペアでソートされた現在のオープントレードをすべて表示します。ペアだけでなく、その
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
ユーティリティ
このツールを使用すると、「すべて閉じる」をクリックするだけで、開いている注文をすべてワンクリックで閉じることができます。 収益性の高い注文のみをクローズしたい場合は、「収益性の高い注文をクローズする」ボタンをクリックすると、すべての変動注文がクローズされます。 変動損失のある注文のみを決済したい場合は、「損失可能注文を決済する」ボタンをクリックすると、変動損失のあるすべての注文が決済されます。 このツールは1年間テストされています. ワンクリックポジションクローズ機能は非常に完成しています. ポジションクローズはタイムリーであり、遅延範囲は小さいです. もちろん、遅延はあなたの地域やネットワーク環境にも関係します.ご注意ください。 履歴データのバックテスト プロセス中、このツールのパフォーマンスはさらに完璧になり、100 件の注文すべてを閉じるのに最長 0.495 秒しかかかりませんでした。 実際の取引プロセス中、私のポジション注文の最大数はわずか 26 で、すべてのポジションが決済されるまでにかかった時間は 1.28 秒でした。
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
Ruslan Jakishev
ユーティリティ
SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
ユーティリティ
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Scorpion 74 MT5
Eslam Salman
ユーティリティ
# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System ## Revolutionize Your Trading with Smart Pending Order Automation Welcome to the **Higher-Lower Pending Bot** - the most sophisticated pending order management system available on MQL5. Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities while minimizing manual effort, this EA combines intelligent order placement with comprehensive profit tracking in one powerful package. ## What Makes Our Bot Unique? ### Smart D
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT5
Leonid Basis
ユーティリティ
All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
Risk control of your Robots for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
Risk Controller Expert Advisorは、アカウントのトレーディングアドバイザーの総リスクを管理できるようにするプログラムです。 このプログラムを使用すると、すべてのアドバイザーのアカウントで許可される最大のリスクを制御できます。 たとえば、最大ドローダウンの30％のリスクを設定します。つまり、株式取引ロボットが30％のリスクを超えると、リスクコントローラーはアドバイザーのすべてのポジションを閉じ、開いているすべてのチャートを閉じることもできます。顧問はさらに働くことから。 平均化ロボットをマーチンゲールと交換し、不可抗力やその他の予期しない状況が発生した場合にロボットからの最大損失を制限したい場合は、「安らかな睡眠」のためにエキスパートアドバイザーが必要になります。市場の逆転。 Советник Risk Controller, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера который торгует роботами. 制御は、アカウントの最大損失に相当す
Xzoneia Telegram To MT5 Trader
Jonathan James Finley
ユーティリティ
Key Features (Visual Block/Badges): Instant Telegram-to-MT5 Trade Execution Copy signals to MT5 in real time—no missed trades, no lag. Session-Aware: Only Trade When You Want Fully customizable trading hours and session filters (trade 24/7, or only during your best hours). Smart Multi-TP & SL Management Supports up to 5 Take Profits, advanced SL logic, and dynamic SL moves after each TP hit. Break-Even & Trailing Stop Engine Protect profits with automatic break-even and trailing stops
MT5 to Discord Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
ユーティリティ
[ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Signals ]  MT5 to Discord Signals Connect your broker account with Discord and stop missing important notifications.  Would you like to receive Discord notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary? This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Discord channel and enter its webhook URL Get notified when or
MT5 to Telegram Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
3 (2)
ユーティリティ
[ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Signals ]  MT5 to Telegram Signals Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.  Would you like to receive Telegram   notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary? This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram   group and enter the bot token and the chat id G
Super Soldier
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
ユーティリティ
TRADE EXECUTION Auto-trade on pattern confirmation Reverse trading signals option Multiple order management Customizable magic number for identification ️ RISK MANAGEMENT Fixed or dynamic lot sizing Automated stop loss placement Take profit targets Maximum orders limit control PROFIT PROTECTION Trailing stop functionality Customizable trailing activation distance Adjustable trailing stop distance Breakeven protection logic MONITORING & ALERTS Real-time trade monitoring Email notificati
FREE
SmartLot Manager
Nikita Chernyshov
ユーティリティ
デモ口座向け無料版 SmartLot Manager は、チャートから直接ロットを素早く計算し、保留中の注文とマーケット注文を発注するためのインタラクティブパネルです。 機能： グラフィカルインターフェース： 利益と損失のゾーンを色分けした、インタラクティブなエントリー、SL、TPライン。 リアルタイム計算： SL/TP レベルが変更されると、パネルがリスク/利益値（通貨 / ポイント / %）を自動的に再計算します。 執行： グラフィカルライン上のボタンをクリックして注文を開きます。主要な注文タイプをサポート。 リスク管理 ：動的ロット（預金の割合）または固定ボリュームで作業するための内蔵モジュール。 個別マジックナンバー：各注文ごとに一意のマジックナンバーを個別に指定する機能。 ストラテジーテスターでは動作しません。 ユーティリティをテストするには、デモ口座用の無料版をダウンロードしてください。説明とファイルは説明文の冒頭にあります。
Close Assistant 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered pos
SimpleWizard
Paolo Miocchi
ユーティリティ
The SimpleWizard (SWZ)   is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time. It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) level
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT5 Execution Suite Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control. In the world of   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT, and high-frequency scalping,   precision is your only edge.   Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined. The Hard Truth:   If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you,   you
Focus Time Line
Gakko Takahashi
ユーティリティ
「見たい時間」を簡単に、一瞬で。マルチタイムフレーム分析に、究極の同期を。 上位足で注目した時間ポイントが、下位足ではどこにあるのか。 何度もスクロールして探し直す必要はもうありません。 単一チャートはもちろん、複数チャートを同期させて、狙った時間ポイントへ高精度に一斉フォーカス。 「探すストレス」をゼロにし、分析精度を極限まで高めます。 あなたのチャート分析を劇的に変える、フォーカス特化型ツールです。 製品概要 【選べる3つのフォーカス・モード】 Single Line：注目する1つの時間ポイントへ、ワンクリックでフォーカス移動 Multi Lines：複数の時間ポイントを設定し、順番にフォーカス移動 SnglSync   ：複数チャートを同期させ、1つの時間ポイントへ一斉フォーカス 【主な活用メリット】 瞬時の復帰：どれだけチャートを動かしても、ズームや時間足を変更しても、ワンクリックで元の注目ポイントへ迷わずフォーカス移動できます。 検証の効率化：複数の設定ポイントをスムーズにフォーカス移動できるため、過去検証や比較分析のスピードが飛躍的に向上します。 多角的な分析：異なる時間足
MT5 Forex Margin Requirement Calculator
Banele Ntokozo Sangweni
ユーティリティ
This tool will assist all those who trade the forex market manually. It will help them in a sense that it will calculate the required margin in order to initiate a trade. This calculator is so simple to use that a  that the user only inputs only 2 pieces of information. which are   Price   and   Lot size   the trader wishes to take. All other information needed to calculate the calculator will work it out by itself. It will run or calculate  on the current opened chart. As the name suggest it's
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
ユーティリティ
UTM Manager は、迅速かつ効率的な取引執行を提供する直感的で使いやすいツールです。際立った機能の 1 つは、「スプレッドを無視」モードです。これにより、スプレッドを完全に無視して、ローソク足の価格で取引できるようになります (たとえば、LTF でより高いスプレッドのペアを取引でき、スプレッドによって取引から除外されるのを回避できます)。 UTM Manager のもう 1 つの重要な側面は、独自のローカル取引コピー機であり、各ブローカーで異なる取引戦略と設定 (たとえば、さまざまな TP、BE、およびリスク ルール) を柔軟に実行できます。 取引執行: 迅速かつ効率的な取引執行: チャート上のエントリー価格とストップロス価格をクリックして簡単に取引を入力するか、ワンクリックの固定ストップロスサイズ機能を使用します。 自動ロットサイズ計算: ロットは事前定義されたリスク設定に基づいて計算され、ドラッグによってポジションが変更されると再計算されます。 1 つまたは複数のポジションを同時に処理できる能力。 利益確定と損益分岐点: 柔軟なテイクプロフィット設定: 特定のリスク対報酬
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信