A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu.

MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5.The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart.It supports both hedging and netting account types.Automatically calculates trade volume based on a selected percentage of the account balance.Position size is dynamically updated when the stop loss value is changed.Allows quick BUY and SELL operations with one click or hotkeys:B – Buy, S – Sell, E – Break Even, C – Close All.Stop loss and take profit values can be set before submitting an order.Orders can be planned directly on the chart using drag-and-drop.The system calculates price distances and potential results for each level before orders are placed.Identifies price gaps automatically and displays them as shaded areas.The gap remains visible until it is filled by price movement.Marks the initial range of selected trading sessions (London and New York).The default range is the first 15 minutes after session open and can be adjusted.The box disappears when price breaks beyond the range.Shows market direction across multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.Color codes indicate trend bias: green for bullish, red for bearish, orange for neutral conditions.Supports several pivot calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci.Useful for identifying potential support and resistance areas.Provides bulk closing options:CB – Close all BUY positionsCS – Close all SELL positionsCP – Close all profitable positionsCL – Close all losing positionsCA – Close all positionsAllows setting global take profit or stop loss levels for all positions of a selected type.Changes are applied simultaneously to all related trades.Automatically moves stop loss to the entry level after a defined profit threshold is reached.Adjusts stop loss dynamically as price moves in a favorable direction.Includes functions for setting total profit and loss limits per symbol.When defined values are reached, all positions for the symbol are closed automatically.Real-time display includes total profit/loss of long and short positions, overall balance, and spread in both points and currency.Platform: MetaTrader 5Account types: Hedging and NettingInstruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, CFDsRequires AutoTrading enabled