MrRexo Trade Panel is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to give traders complete manual control over their positions with unparalleled speed, automation, and clarity.

The panel integrates directly onto the chart, combining one-click execution, trend analysis, pyramid planning, session tools, pivot levels and deep management functions — all without switching MT5 windows.

Perfect for professional traders, scalpers, day traders and anyone who values fast, structured and transparent order handling.

Key Features

1. Automatic Position Sizing

Calculates position size based on risk % of account balance

Dynamic updates when SL changes

Helps maintain consistent risk per trade

2. One-Click Order Execution

Instant BUY / SELL buttons

Shortcut keys: B (Buy), S (Sell), E (Break Even), C (Close All)

SL/TP values can be set in points before submitting the order

Advanced Visual Tools

3. Drag-and-Drop Order Pyramid Planning

Plan multi-level pyramids directly on the chart using mouse drag:

The system instantly calculates:

projected profit per level

cumulative profit

risk-to-reward ratio

distance in points

total expected gain/loss

This allows strategic multi-entry planning before sending any orders.

4. Automatic Gap Detection

The EA automatically identifies and highlights market gaps:

draws a shaded zone covering the gap

keeps it visible until the gap is closed

removes the zone automatically upon closure

Ideal for traders who monitor liquidity voids or gap-fill mechanics.

5. Opening Range Boxes (London & New York Sessions)

Automatically marks the Opening Range Box (OBR) of major sessions:

London

New York

Default range = first 15 minutes of the session (modifiable).

The box remains until:

price breaks out of it → marking disappears automatically

Great for breakout, volatility and session-bias traders.

Trend & Market Structure Tools

6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection

Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

Color-coded:

Green – bullish

Red – bearish

Gray – consolidation

Orange – no clear direction

Fast directional context without changing charts.

7. Pivot Levels

Choose between:

Floor

Woodie

Camarilla

Fibonacci

Useful for intraday support/resistance planning.

Order and Position Management

8. Bulk Closing Options

CB – Close all BUY positions

CS – Close all SELL positions

CP – Close all profitable positions

CL – Close all losing positions

CA – Close all positions (also hotkey C)

9. Batch TP/SL Editing

Set global TP/SL for BUY or SELL positions:

Edit values

Apply using [ > ] button

EA modifies all related positions simultaneously

Automated Protection Systems

10. Break Even

Moves SL to entry price after reaching defined profit.

11. Trailing Stop

Automatically trails stop loss as price moves in your favor.

Global Symbol Profit/Loss Limits

For the active instrument:

SL Value – close all positions at defined loss

TP Value – close all positions at defined profit

Real-Time P/L Monitoring

LV – total P/L of long positions

SV – total P/L of short positions

Balance – LV + SV

Spread shown in points & currency

Compatibility