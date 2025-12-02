MrRexo Trade Panel
- Utilitaires
- ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
MrRexo Trade Panel is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to give traders complete manual control over their positions with unparalleled speed, automation, and clarity.
The panel integrates directly onto the chart, combining one-click execution, trend analysis, pyramid planning, session tools, pivot levels and deep management functions — all without switching MT5 windows.
Perfect for professional traders, scalpers, day traders and anyone who values fast, structured and transparent order handling.
Key Features
1. Automatic Position Sizing
-
Calculates position size based on risk % of account balance
-
Dynamic updates when SL changes
-
Helps maintain consistent risk per trade
2. One-Click Order Execution
-
Instant BUY / SELL buttons
-
Shortcut keys: B (Buy), S (Sell), E (Break Even), C (Close All)
-
SL/TP values can be set in points before submitting the order
Advanced Visual Tools
3. Drag-and-Drop Order Pyramid Planning
Plan multi-level pyramids directly on the chart using mouse drag:
The system instantly calculates:
-
projected profit per level
-
cumulative profit
-
risk-to-reward ratio
-
distance in points
-
total expected gain/loss
This allows strategic multi-entry planning before sending any orders.
4. Automatic Gap Detection
The EA automatically identifies and highlights market gaps:
-
draws a shaded zone covering the gap
-
keeps it visible until the gap is closed
-
removes the zone automatically upon closure
Ideal for traders who monitor liquidity voids or gap-fill mechanics.
5. Opening Range Boxes (London & New York Sessions)
Automatically marks the Opening Range Box (OBR) of major sessions:
-
London
-
New York
Default range = first 15 minutes of the session (modifiable).
The box remains until:
-
price breaks out of it → marking disappears automatically
Great for breakout, volatility and session-bias traders.
Trend & Market Structure Tools
6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection
Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
Color-coded:
-
Green – bullish
-
Red – bearish
-
Gray – consolidation
-
Orange – no clear direction
Fast directional context without changing charts.
7. Pivot Levels
Choose between:
-
Floor
-
Woodie
-
Camarilla
-
Fibonacci
Useful for intraday support/resistance planning.
Order and Position Management
8. Bulk Closing Options
-
CB – Close all BUY positions
-
CS – Close all SELL positions
-
CP – Close all profitable positions
-
CL – Close all losing positions
-
CA – Close all positions (also hotkey C)
9. Batch TP/SL Editing
Set global TP/SL for BUY or SELL positions:
-
Edit values
-
Apply using [ > ] button
-
EA modifies all related positions simultaneously
Automated Protection Systems
10. Break Even
Moves SL to entry price after reaching defined profit.
11. Trailing Stop
Automatically trails stop loss as price moves in your favor.
Global Symbol Profit/Loss Limits
For the active instrument:
-
SL Value – close all positions at defined loss
-
TP Value – close all positions at defined profit
Real-Time P/L Monitoring
-
LV – total P/L of long positions
-
SV – total P/L of short positions
-
Balance – LV + SV
-
Spread shown in points & currency
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5 (Hedging & Netting)
-
Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, CFDs
-
Requires AutoTrading enabled