Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4

The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA 

Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier.

Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the **Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR v2.7)** recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically – now with **100% identical behaviour on MT4 & MT5**.

**What’s New in v2.7 (2025 Final Edition)**
- **Daily Loss Limiter** – automatically pauses the EA if daily loss hits your set % (default 10%)  
- **Separate Trailing TP for Initial trades ONLY** – recovery trades no longer get messed up  
- **Independent Break-Even for Initial AND Recovery trades** – full control  
- **Classic Trailing Stop on Recovery trades (profit side)** – locks in gains like a pro  
- **Full “When Recovery SL Hit” closing options** – close initial + recovery, partial, etc.  
- **Bulletproof universal GetPip()** – now works perfectly on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, JPY pairs on every broker in 2025+  
- **100% MT4 ↔ MT5 parity** – same triggers, same SL, same everything, down to the last pip

**Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer**

**Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine**  
- Automatic activation when floating loss hits your threshold (e.g., 500 pips) – fully customizable  
- Dynamic Trailing TP on initial trades only  
- One recovery trade per symbol – no over-trading  
- Works on ALL open positions across the account or just the chart symbol

**Flexible Recovery Trades – Same & Opposite Direction**  
- Same-direction recovery (double down on trend)  
- Opposite-direction recovery (hedge the reversal)  
- Smart priority: indicator signals override direction settings when used

**Smart Activation Conditions**  
- Loss threshold only (e.g., 500 pips)  
- RSI overbought/oversold (custom levels & timeframe)  
- SMA vs Bollinger Bands middle band (custom period/deviation/timeframe)  
- Combined: Loss + RSI or Loss + SMA_BB for sniper-precision entries

**Customizable Lot Sizing**  
- Fixed multiplier (same, double, triple original lot)  
- Equity-based risk (% of equity) – perfect for big accounts

**Recovery Stop-Loss & Trailing Stop**  
- Optional hard SL on every recovery trade  
- Classic trailing stop when recovery goes into profit (e.g., trail by 100 pips after 250 pips profit)

**Advanced Closing Logic**  
- When recovery hits profit target or SL: close everything, recovery only, initial only, both, or partial % of recovery  
- Precise relationship tracking – never closes the wrong trade

**Multi-Symbol & Multi-Asset Perfection**  
- Works flawlessly on Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, US30, GER40 – no more wrong pip calculations  
- Universal broker-proof pip detection (2025+ ready)

**Break-Even Protection**  
- Separate break-even triggers for initial trades and recovery trades  
- Automatically moves TP to entry when deep in the red

**Ultra-Flexible Configuration**  
Every major feature can be turned on/off independently:  
- Daily loss limit • Initial trailing TP • Initial break-even • Recovery break-even • Recovery trailing stop • Same/opposite direction • Recovery SL • Closing options

**Blazing Fast & Clean**  
- Optimized for every-tick execution  
- Zero indicator handle leaks  
- Detailed logging for full transparency

**Who Is It For?**  
- Manual traders wanting insurance  
- Grid/martingale users needing a smart safety net  
- Prop-firm traders who must protect drawdown  
- Algo developers wanting bulletproof trade management

**Why UDR v2.7?**  
One bad trade can wipe out weeks of profit. UDR turns your worst losers into break-evens, small losses, or winners – automatically, 24/7 – on both MT4 and MT5 with identical behaviour.

**Performance You Can Trust**  
- 100+ live-account optimizations  
- Rock-solid on IC Markets, Exness, Deriv, FTMO, The5ers, etc.  
- Precise pip handling for every symbol in 2025 and beyond

**One-Time Setup. Lifetime Protection.**  
Install → set your risk preferences → let UDR be your silent portfolio bodyguard forever.

**Important Notes**  
- Trade Management Only – UDR does not open initial trades, only protects & recovers existing ones  
- Works on any timeframe, any broker, any account type  
- Always test on demo first – then unleash the beast

