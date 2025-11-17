Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4

The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA





Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier.





Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the **Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR v2.7)** recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically – now with **100% identical behaviour on MT4 & MT5**.





**What’s New in v2.7 (2025 Final Edition)**

- **Daily Loss Limiter** – automatically pauses the EA if daily loss hits your set % (default 10%)

- **Separate Trailing TP for Initial trades ONLY** – recovery trades no longer get messed up

- **Independent Break-Even for Initial AND Recovery trades** – full control

- **Classic Trailing Stop on Recovery trades (profit side)** – locks in gains like a pro

- **Full “When Recovery SL Hit” closing options** – close initial + recovery, partial, etc.

- **Bulletproof universal GetPip()** – now works perfectly on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, JPY pairs on every broker in 2025+

- **100% MT4 ↔ MT5 parity** – same triggers, same SL, same everything, down to the last pip





**Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer**





**Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine**

- Automatic activation when floating loss hits your threshold (e.g., 500 pips) – fully customizable

- Dynamic Trailing TP on initial trades only

- One recovery trade per symbol – no over-trading

- Works on ALL open positions across the account or just the chart symbol





**Flexible Recovery Trades – Same & Opposite Direction**

- Same-direction recovery (double down on trend)

- Opposite-direction recovery (hedge the reversal)

- Smart priority: indicator signals override direction settings when used





**Smart Activation Conditions**

- Loss threshold only (e.g., 500 pips)

- RSI overbought/oversold (custom levels & timeframe)

- SMA vs Bollinger Bands middle band (custom period/deviation/timeframe)

- Combined: Loss + RSI or Loss + SMA_BB for sniper-precision entries





**Customizable Lot Sizing**

- Fixed multiplier (same, double, triple original lot)

- Equity-based risk (% of equity) – perfect for big accounts





**Recovery Stop-Loss & Trailing Stop**

- Optional hard SL on every recovery trade

- Classic trailing stop when recovery goes into profit (e.g., trail by 100 pips after 250 pips profit)





**Advanced Closing Logic**

- When recovery hits profit target or SL: close everything, recovery only, initial only, both, or partial % of recovery

- Precise relationship tracking – never closes the wrong trade





**Multi-Symbol & Multi-Asset Perfection**

- Works flawlessly on Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, US30, GER40 – no more wrong pip calculations

- Universal broker-proof pip detection (2025+ ready)





**Break-Even Protection**

- Separate break-even triggers for initial trades and recovery trades

- Automatically moves TP to entry when deep in the red





**Ultra-Flexible Configuration**

Every major feature can be turned on/off independently:

- Daily loss limit • Initial trailing TP • Initial break-even • Recovery break-even • Recovery trailing stop • Same/opposite direction • Recovery SL • Closing options





**Blazing Fast & Clean**

- Optimized for every-tick execution

- Zero indicator handle leaks

- Detailed logging for full transparency





**Who Is It For?**

- Manual traders wanting insurance

- Grid/martingale users needing a smart safety net

- Prop-firm traders who must protect drawdown

- Algo developers wanting bulletproof trade management





**Why UDR v2.7?**

One bad trade can wipe out weeks of profit. UDR turns your worst losers into break-evens, small losses, or winners – automatically, 24/7 – on both MT4 and MT5 with identical behaviour.





**Performance You Can Trust**

- 100+ live-account optimizations

- Rock-solid on IC Markets, Exness, Deriv, FTMO, The5ers, etc.

- Precise pip handling for every symbol in 2025 and beyond





**One-Time Setup. Lifetime Protection.**

Install → set your risk preferences → let UDR be your silent portfolio bodyguard forever.





**Important Notes**

- Trade Management Only – UDR does not open initial trades, only protects & recovers existing ones

- Works on any timeframe, any broker, any account type

- Always test on demo first – then unleash the beast



