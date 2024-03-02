The Nomad Trader EA

This EA does not use martingale, averaging, grid, or any dangerous strategies. This EA is always using hard stop loss and take profit.

Always use the set files I published in the comment section!


More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities)

(All pairs were tested for 10 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs)

Package Contains:

--Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize.

--It uses the NomadTrader© Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on unique Price Action Patterns and indicators combined.

---Time Filter

---Spread Filter

Infos:

--Free updates 

--Best on major and minor pairs, major metals.

--99.9% tick data test.

--7.5 Years test with variable spread + calculated slippage and commision.

--minimum optimal desposit: 300$

--It always uses stop loss and take profit levels strictly with 1:1-1:3 Stop loss:Take Profit ratios to have the needed edge over the market statistically. All parameters are precisely calculated to be in motion with the Core Strategy.


Strategy: The strategy uses cutting edge technology to find the best entry signals and calculate if it fits into the database of statistics that is coded to it to compare the patterns with biological AI system.

The new price action pattern behind the strategy is entirely developed by me.

patterns that was created by biological algorithm, it is a completely new Price Action pattern Combined with 3 confirmation Indicators.

Risk:Reward is always minimum 1:1 ratio.

DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.

Recommendations:

Risk recommendation 1000USD/0.1 lots for low risk secure trading.

use vps for if you can, even better trading experience.


Contact for any question, help on telegram : https://t.me/BRobotTrader



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1 (1)
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