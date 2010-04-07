Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4

The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4!


Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically.

What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades with precision, and now open recovery trades in both same and opposite directions based on customizable conditions. Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or algo developer, UDR amplifies your edge with intelligent automation.

Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer

Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine

Automatic Activation triggers recovery trades when losses hit your defined threshold, such as 500 pips, fully customizable. Dynamic Trailing TP adjusts Take Profit to trail market price, turning losses into potential wins without manual intervention. Independent Recovery Control lets you apply recovery to all open positions across all symbols or limit to the chart’s symbol with ApplyRecoveryToAllOpenPositions.

Flexible Recovery Trades in Same and Opposite Directions

Dual Recovery Options include Same Direction Recovery to open trades in the same direction as the original position, such as buy for a buy, to leverage trends, and Opposite Direction Recovery to open trades in the opposite direction, such as sell for a buy, to hedge reversals.

Smart Activation Conditions start with Loss Threshold to trigger recovery at a specified pip loss, like 500 pips. SMA vs. Bollinger Bands opens buy, same or opposite, when SMA is above the middle Bollinger Band or sell when below, with customizable timeframe, period, and deviation. RSI Levels open buy, same or opposite, when RSI < 25 or sell when RSI > 75, with customizable timeframe and period, plus detailed logging for transparency. Combined Conditions support RecoveryStartPips + SMA_BB or RecoveryStartPips + RSI for precise entries.

Smart Direction Logic prioritizes indicator signals from RSI or SMA_BB when both recovery types are enabled; for loss-based triggers, same-direction recovery takes priority. One Recovery Per Symbol limits to one recovery trade per symbol to prevent over-trading.

Customizable Lot Sizes offer fixed multipliers like same, double, or triple original lot, or equity-based sizing such as 50% of equity risk. Recovery Stop-Loss provides optional stop-loss for recovery trades, like 500 pips, to cap risk in volatile markets.

Advanced Closing Options let you close all positions, recovery only, initial only, both initial and recovery, or a percentage of recovery volume, such as 50%, when profit targets are met. Precise Position Tracking follows initial and recovery trade relationships for accurate closing, such as CloseInitialAndRecovery.

Multi-Symbol Recovery Mode

Portfolio-Wide or Symbol-Specific application covers recovery, trailing TP, or break-even to all open positions or focuses on the current chart’s symbol, independently controlled. Comprehensive Management handles Forex, Gold, BTC, indices, and more with tailored pip calculations for accuracy.

Break-Even Protection Built-In

Automatic Break-Even sets TP to break-even at a specified loss threshold, like 100 pips, preventing full losses. Flexible Application applies to all positions or the chart’s symbol with BreakEvenAllOpenPositions. Trailing Priority deactivates break-even if trailing TP is active, ensuring optimal profit locking.

Dynamic Trailing TP Adjustment

Intelligent TP Movement activates trailing TP at a loss threshold, such as 500 pips, and adjusts only when beneficial. Independent Control applies to all positions or the chart’s symbol with ApplyTrailingTPToAllOpenPositions. Profit Locking secures gains during recovery while minimizing risk.

Ultra-Flexible Configuration

Enable or Disable Features independently for trailing TP, break-even, same-direction recovery, opposite-direction recovery, and recovery stop-loss. Custom Pip Thresholds set loss, profit, and stop-loss triggers to match your risk profile. Indicator Timeframes configure SMA_BB or RSI on any timeframe with customizable periods and deviations.

Closing Options choose to close all positions, recovery only, initial only, both, or partial recovery volume. Lot Size Flexibility uses fixed multipliers or equity-based sizing for recovery trades. Detailed Logging monitors RSI conditions, trade triggers, and position tracking for full transparency.

Blazing Fast Execution

Optimized for MT4, it runs seamlessly on every tick with no lag or clutter. Universal Compatibility works with any broker, including prop firm accounts, and adapts to all market types.

What’s New in v2.7 (2025 Final Edition)

Daily Loss Limiter – automatically pauses the EA if daily loss hits your set % (default 10%)

Separate Trailing TP for Initial trades ONLY – recovery trades no longer get messed up

Independent Break-Even for Initial AND Recovery trades – full control

Classic Trailing Stop on Recovery trades (profit side) – locks in gains like a pro

Full “When Recovery SL Hit” closing options – close initial + recovery, partial, etc.

Bulletproof universal GetPip() – now works perfectly on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, JPY pairs on every broker in 2025+

Recommended defaults as inputs

Who Is It For?

Manual Traders add insurance against losses with automated recovery and protection. Grid and Martingale Users enhance strategies with smart same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. Bot Traders integrate a failsafe system to protect every trade. All Serious Traders focus on long-term profitability and capital preservation.

Why UDR? A single bad trade can erase months of progress. UDR gives you control, protection, and recovery even in high-volatility markets. Turn your biggest losers into break-even exits, smaller losses, or wins with intelligent same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. That is not just strategy, that is sustainability.

Performance You Can Trust

100+ Optimizations build it for MT4 with precise pip handling for EURUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and more. Reliable Execution adapts to each symbol’s pip structure for maximum accuracy.

One-Time Setup. Lifetime Benefits. Install UDR, configure your preferences, and let it run as your 24/7 risk manager, trade guardian, and profit booster. Set it once and enjoy lifelong protection.

Important Notes

Trade Management Only means UDR does not open initial trades; it manages and recovers existing ones. Universal Compatibility works on any timeframe and with any broker. Demo Testing Recommended to test in a demo account and fine-tune parameters for your strategy.

Рекомендуем также
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Эксперты
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Gold ECN
Raphael Okonkwo
Эксперты
Советник Gold ECN разработан с использованием передовых алгоритмов искусственного интеллекта, анализирующих рыночную неопределенность. Он разработан с использованием систем машинного обучения, которые могут адаптироваться к новостным обновлениям и динамически управлять рынком, сохраняя его постоянным. Совместно с предиктивным искусственным интеллектом, алгоритм машинного обучения используется для выявления экстремально высоких минимумов, более высоких максимумов, более низких максимумов и боле
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Утилиты
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
Эксперты
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
Эксперты
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Эксперты
EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Эксперты
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Supper ADX DX
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
Эксперты
This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate) MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk. Inside have 3 EA with normal    martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL Real account monitoring : Click   Welcome to make cash flow everyday
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Эксперты
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
Boxing Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Some Features: - Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading - No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,   Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart. - You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe. - If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding. - You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat. Wa
Trendster
Ehizogie Iredia
Эксперты
Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate. This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Эксперты
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
Murrey Math Volume and Market Profile
Csaba Simon
Индикаторы
Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Полноценная профессиональная торговая система в одном индикаторе. Этот инструмент объединяет Murrey Math уровни , Market Profile , Volume Profile и модули Forbex в одну мощную аналитическую платформу. Уровни Murrey Math и рыночная структура Профили рынка: дневные, недельные, месячные Гистограмма объема по цене (HVN/LVN, VAH/VAL, POC) Профили внутридневных сессий (Asia/EU/US) Фильтры Forbex060 и Forbex073 Панель символов и умные кнопки Торгуйте на основе рыночн
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
Эксперты
CyNeron: Точные торги с инновациями искусственного интеллекта Руководство и файлы настроек : Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы настроек Цена : Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных копий Доступные копии : 5 Анализ мгновенных снимков на основе ИИ: Первопроходец на рынке CyNeron – это первый экспертный советник (EA) на рынке, который интегрирует передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта в революционный подход к торговле, захватывая и обраб
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
Эксперты
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
Five Minutes
Igor Semyonov
Утилиты
Индикатор Five Minutes представляет собой готовую ТОРГОВУЮ СИСТЕМУ для бинарных опционов. Система предназначена исключительно для валютного рынка по EURUSD на пятиминутном интервале с выплатой не менее 80% и трейдеров, торгующих на веб-терминалах и платформе MetaTrader 4. Система является контр-трендовой, т.е. основана на ожидании разворота цены актива, по которому ведется торговля. Сигналы системы не перерисовываются, появляются по окончании формирования предыдущего бара и снабжены звуковым опо
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
Эксперты
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
GraphSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Эксперты
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave. is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
GoldenhuntMS
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
GoldenHunt MS - это профессиональный алгоритмический торговый робот, специально разработанный для выявления и использования институциональных стоп-охотничьих паттернов на основных валютных парах. Используя продвинутый анализ ценового действия, советник определяет высоковероятные сценарии стоп-охоты с исторической точностью свыше 85%. Система включает сложный 5-уровневый механизм тейк-профита, постепенно фиксирующий прибыль на ключевых уровнях поддержки/сопротивления. Комплексное управление риск
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Эксперты
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
RenaissancEA Infinity
Dedy Kuncoro
Эксперты
Unlimited Deposit and Profit (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself. Warning...!!!:   Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first bef
The Nomad Trader EA
Botond Ratonyi
Эксперты
This EA does not use martingale, averaging, grid, or any dangerous strategies. This EA is always using hard stop loss and take profit. Always use the set files I published in the comment section! More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 10 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Package Contains: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Mana
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
SAWA Framework EA FULL
Alejandro Funes
Эксперты
SAWA Framework  is the perfect tool for automatic or manual trading ! How does it work? You can trade manually or use it in automatic mode with your own strategy. The expert advisor opens a position when all signals enabled agree on the direction of the trend. It includes 3 types of Money Management: Fix Lot. Auto-lot calculated with a percentage of the account Balance in risk. Auto-lot calculated with a multiplier of the previous position. 3 types of Martingales: Disable. Enable adding in pro
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Эксперты
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
Эксперты
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
Эксперты
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Эксперты
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Утилиты
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Утилиты
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Утилиты
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT4. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Утилиты
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT5 ] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Утилиты
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Утилиты
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свою торговлю с помощью DFGX - следующего поколения Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. Это новое, эффективное и простое в использовании приложение специально разработано и оптимизировано для внутридневных торгов, скальпинга и торговли на новостях на рынке Форекс. Система хорошо подходит профессиональным трейдерам и скальперам, которые ищут новые способы оптимизации своих стратегий. Система также полезна для новичков, которые хотят учиться торговать систематически и последовательно, как профессиона
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Многофункциональный торговый ассистент Более 66 инструментов для анализа, управления и автоматизации торговли в одном окне. Ассистент объединяет управление рисками, ордерами, позициями и анализ рынка в едином интерфейсе. Подходит для всех рынков — форекс, акции, криптовалюты, индексы и металлы. Почему трейдеры выбирают эту утилиту Мгновенное открытие и управление сделками в один клик Автоматический расчёт лота и риска Умные ордера: сетка, OCO, скрытые и виртуальные
Другие продукты этого автора
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Утилиты
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
Maximize your profits and protect your capital on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you are scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you are always locking in gains while minimizing risk. What's New in 2.0? Perce
FREE
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual
Risk Manager Optimum
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Утилиты
RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols. The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indi
MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration: https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with Dual Copier Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fa
MT4 to MT4 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
MT4 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4  Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual trade management a
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced wo
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв