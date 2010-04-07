Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4

The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4!


Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically.

What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades with precision, and now open recovery trades in both same and opposite directions based on customizable conditions. Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or algo developer, UDR amplifies your edge with intelligent automation.

Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer

Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine

Automatic Activation triggers recovery trades when losses hit your defined threshold, such as 500 pips, fully customizable. Dynamic Trailing TP adjusts Take Profit to trail market price, turning losses into potential wins without manual intervention. Independent Recovery Control lets you apply recovery to all open positions across all symbols or limit to the chart’s symbol with ApplyRecoveryToAllOpenPositions.

Flexible Recovery Trades in Same and Opposite Directions

Dual Recovery Options include Same Direction Recovery to open trades in the same direction as the original position, such as buy for a buy, to leverage trends, and Opposite Direction Recovery to open trades in the opposite direction, such as sell for a buy, to hedge reversals.

Smart Activation Conditions start with Loss Threshold to trigger recovery at a specified pip loss, like 500 pips. SMA vs. Bollinger Bands opens buy, same or opposite, when SMA is above the middle Bollinger Band or sell when below, with customizable timeframe, period, and deviation. RSI Levels open buy, same or opposite, when RSI < 25 or sell when RSI > 75, with customizable timeframe and period, plus detailed logging for transparency. Combined Conditions support RecoveryStartPips + SMA_BB or RecoveryStartPips + RSI for precise entries.

Smart Direction Logic prioritizes indicator signals from RSI or SMA_BB when both recovery types are enabled; for loss-based triggers, same-direction recovery takes priority. One Recovery Per Symbol limits to one recovery trade per symbol to prevent over-trading.

Customizable Lot Sizes offer fixed multipliers like same, double, or triple original lot, or equity-based sizing such as 50% of equity risk. Recovery Stop-Loss provides optional stop-loss for recovery trades, like 500 pips, to cap risk in volatile markets.

Advanced Closing Options let you close all positions, recovery only, initial only, both initial and recovery, or a percentage of recovery volume, such as 50%, when profit targets are met. Precise Position Tracking follows initial and recovery trade relationships for accurate closing, such as CloseInitialAndRecovery.

Multi-Symbol Recovery Mode

Portfolio-Wide or Symbol-Specific application covers recovery, trailing TP, or break-even to all open positions or focuses on the current chart’s symbol, independently controlled. Comprehensive Management handles Forex, Gold, BTC, indices, and more with tailored pip calculations for accuracy.

Break-Even Protection Built-In

Automatic Break-Even sets TP to break-even at a specified loss threshold, like 100 pips, preventing full losses. Flexible Application applies to all positions or the chart’s symbol with BreakEvenAllOpenPositions. Trailing Priority deactivates break-even if trailing TP is active, ensuring optimal profit locking.

Dynamic Trailing TP Adjustment

Intelligent TP Movement activates trailing TP at a loss threshold, such as 500 pips, and adjusts only when beneficial. Independent Control applies to all positions or the chart’s symbol with ApplyTrailingTPToAllOpenPositions. Profit Locking secures gains during recovery while minimizing risk.

Ultra-Flexible Configuration

Enable or Disable Features independently for trailing TP, break-even, same-direction recovery, opposite-direction recovery, and recovery stop-loss. Custom Pip Thresholds set loss, profit, and stop-loss triggers to match your risk profile. Indicator Timeframes configure SMA_BB or RSI on any timeframe with customizable periods and deviations.

Closing Options choose to close all positions, recovery only, initial only, both, or partial recovery volume. Lot Size Flexibility uses fixed multipliers or equity-based sizing for recovery trades. Detailed Logging monitors RSI conditions, trade triggers, and position tracking for full transparency.

Blazing Fast Execution

Optimized for MT4, it runs seamlessly on every tick with no lag or clutter. Universal Compatibility works with any broker, including prop firm accounts, and adapts to all market types.

What’s New in v2.7 (2025 Final Edition)

Daily Loss Limiter – automatically pauses the EA if daily loss hits your set % (default 10%)

Separate Trailing TP for Initial trades ONLY – recovery trades no longer get messed up

Independent Break-Even for Initial AND Recovery trades – full control

Classic Trailing Stop on Recovery trades (profit side) – locks in gains like a pro

Full “When Recovery SL Hit” closing options – close initial + recovery, partial, etc.

Bulletproof universal GetPip() – now works perfectly on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, JPY pairs on every broker in 2025+

Recommended defaults as inputs

Who Is It For?

Manual Traders add insurance against losses with automated recovery and protection. Grid and Martingale Users enhance strategies with smart same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. Bot Traders integrate a failsafe system to protect every trade. All Serious Traders focus on long-term profitability and capital preservation.

Why UDR? A single bad trade can erase months of progress. UDR gives you control, protection, and recovery even in high-volatility markets. Turn your biggest losers into break-even exits, smaller losses, or wins with intelligent same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. That is not just strategy, that is sustainability.

Performance You Can Trust

100+ Optimizations build it for MT4 with precise pip handling for EURUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and more. Reliable Execution adapts to each symbol’s pip structure for maximum accuracy.

One-Time Setup. Lifetime Benefits. Install UDR, configure your preferences, and let it run as your 24/7 risk manager, trade guardian, and profit booster. Set it once and enjoy lifelong protection.

Important Notes

Trade Management Only means UDR does not open initial trades; it manages and recovers existing ones. Universal Compatibility works on any timeframe and with any broker. Demo Testing Recommended to test in a demo account and fine-tune parameters for your strategy.

おすすめのプロダクト
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
エキスパート
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Gold ECN
Raphael Okonkwo
エキスパート
Gold ECN EAは、市場の不確実性を分析する高度なAIアルゴリズムを用いて設計されています。ニュースの更新に適応し、市場の変化を常に捉えながら動的に市場を捉えることができる機械学習システムを用いて開発されています。 予測AIと同期した機械学習アルゴリズムは、一定期間内の市場の極端な高値、高値、安値、安値を抽出し、同様の繰り返しがないか確認します。さらに、プライスアクションを用いてチャートをリアルタイムで分析します。 ライブシグナルを今すぐチェック MT5バージョンをチェック 1. 戦略概要 戦略の種類： このEAは、トレンド成行注文とトレンドブレイクアウト注文という2つの戦略を用いて市場の変化に適応します。XAUUSD市場は急速に変化しており、市場の変化への柔軟性により、Gold ECNはエントリー注文とエグジット注文において優位性を持っています。 構造の説明 ： 強気トレンドまたは弱気トレンドが検出されると、確認ローソク足パターンを探し出し、重要な市場変動を捉えるために取引注文を発注します。トレンドが失敗した場合、ブレイクアウトを分析し、トレンドシグナルによって発注
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
ユーティリティ
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
エキスパート
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
エキスパート
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
エキスパート
EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
エキスパート
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Supper ADX DX
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
エキスパート
This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate) MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk. Inside have 3 EA with normal    martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL Real account monitoring : Click   Welcome to make cash flow everyday
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
エキスパート
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
Boxing Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
エキスパート
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Some Features: - Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading - No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,   Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart. - You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe. - If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding. - You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat. Wa
Trendster
Ehizogie Iredia
エキスパート
Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate. This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
エキスパート
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
Murrey Math Volume and Market Profile
Csaba Simon
インディケータ
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH (CLICK) Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Stop guessing. Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile is an all-in-one institutional-grade trading system... Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Stop guessing.  Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile is an all-in-one institutional-grade trading system that combines: Murrey Math Framework – geometric price structure & key reaction levels Market Profile – time-based value, balance & auction structure Volume Profile – volume-by-price di
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
エキスパート
CyNeron: 精密な取引とAIイノベーションの融合 マニュアルと設定ファイル : 購入後にお問い合わせいただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお送りします 価格 : 販売されたコピー数に応じて価格が上昇します 利用可能なコピー : 5 AI駆動のスナップショット分析：市場初 CyNeronは、市場で初めて高度なAIを革命的な取引アプローチに統合したEAであり、 市場状況の詳細なスナップショットをキャプチャして処理します。 最先端のAI対応ニューラルネットワークを利用して価格データと技術指標を評価し、 市場の動きを高精度に予測して、正確かつ戦略的な取引決定を可能にします。 このAI駆動技術はCyNeronを際立たせ、リアルタイムで進化する市場動向に動的に適応し、 これまで得られなかった洞察をトレーダーに提供します。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M15またはM30   資本 最低 $100 ブローカー 任意のブローカー 口座タイプ 任意、スプレッドが低いものが推奨 レバレッジ 1:20以上 VPS 推奨されますが必須ではありません、MQL VPSも使用可能 Cy
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
エキスパート
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
Five Minutes
Igor Semyonov
ユーティリティ
The Five Minutes indicator is a ready TRADING SYSTEM for binary options. The system is designed specifically for the EURUSD M5 currency market with at least 80% payout and for trades who operate on the web-terminals and the MetaTrader 4 platform. This is a counter-trend system, i.e. it expects the price of traded asset to reverse. Signals of the system are not redrawn, they appear once the formation of the previous bar is completed, and are equipped with a sound notification. For decision-making
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
エキスパート
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
GraphSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
エキスパート
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave. is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
GoldenhuntMS
Otmane Achandir
エキスパート
GoldenHunt MSは主要通貨ペアにおける機関投資家のストップハントパターンを特定・活用するために設計されたプレミアムアルゴリズム取引システムです。高度なプライスアクション分析により、85%以上の歴史的精度で高確率なストップハントシナリオを検出します。5段階のテイクプロフィットメカニズムにより、重要な抵抗線/支持線で段階的に利益を確定。包括的なリスク管理には、動的なポジションサイジング（取引あたり最大2%リスク）、自動ブレークイーントリガー、過度なドローダウン（最大20%）からの資本保護が含まれます。EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSDのM5-H1時間枠に最適化されています。 cenarios with over 85% historical accuracy. The system features a sophisticated 5-level take profit mechanism that progressively locks in profits at key resistance/support levels. Comprehensive risk man
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
SCIPIO AIは、金融市場で20年以上の経験を積んだ私が開発した自動取引BOTです。エントリー、管理、ストップロスなど、取引活動のすべてを100%自動化するため、トレーダーは毎日何もする必要がありません。 このEAは一度に1つの取引のみを開き、ストップロスを即座に非常に近い値に設定します。グリッドやマーチンゲール法は使用せず、1取引ずつ行うため、大きなドローダウンを回避できます。 過去数日間の動向に基づいて、人工知能（AI）が取引（ロング+ショート）を開始する最適なタイミングを特定します。 取引方法 + EAをチャートに配置し、自動取引を有効にするだけで、他に何もする必要はありません。 + このEAはGBPUSD専用に作成されており、他の資産には対応していません。 + どの時間枠でも操作は同じなので、最終結果は変わりません。 + 中期的には、毎日辛抱強く続ければ結果が得られます。 + このEAは常に同じロットサイズを使用するため、使用するロットを慎重に選択してください。 + ロットは設定インターフェースから設定でき、いつでも変更できます。 + SCIPIO EAをアクティブ
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
エキスパート
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
RenaissancEA Infinity
Dedy Kuncoro
エキスパート
Unlimited Deposit and Profit (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself. Warning...!!!:   Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first bef
The Nomad Trader EA
Botond Ratonyi
エキスパート
This EA does not use martingale, averaging, grid, or any dangerous strategies. This EA is always using hard stop loss and take profit. Always use the set files I published in the comment section! More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 10 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Package Contains: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Mana
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
エキスパート
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
SAWA Framework EA FULL
Alejandro Funes
エキスパート
SAWA Framework  is the perfect tool for automatic or manual trading ! How does it work? You can trade manually or use it in automatic mode with your own strategy. The expert advisor opens a position when all signals enabled agree on the direction of the trend. It includes 3 types of Money Management: Fix Lot. Auto-lot calculated with a percentage of the account Balance in risk. Auto-lot calculated with a multiplier of the previous position. 3 types of Martingales: Disable. Enable adding in pro
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
エキスパート
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
Nirundorn Promphao
エキスパート
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
エキスパート
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
エキスパート
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
エキスパート
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
ユーティリティ
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
ユーティリティ
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
ユーティリティ
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャンネル（プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルを含む）からのシグナルを、直接あなたのMT4にコピーします。 このツールは、ユーザーを念頭に置いて設計されており、取引を管理および監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しています。 この製品は、使いやすく視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT5版 | Discord版 デモを試したい場合は、ユーザーガイドを参照してください。 Telegram To MT5レシーバーは、ストラテジーテスターでは機能しません！ Telegram To MT4の特長 一度に複数のチャンネルからシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンやチャットIDは不要です（必要な場合は引き続き使用できます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認識するため
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
ユーティリティ
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider は、Discord へ直接トレーディングシグナルを送信するために設計された、使いやすく完全にカスタマイズ可能なユーティリティです。このツールは、あなたのトレーディングアカウントを効率的なシグナルプロバイダーに変えます。 スタイルに合わせてメッセージフォーマットをカスタマイズ！利便性を考え、事前にデザインされたテンプレートから選択し、メッセージのどの要素を含めるか除外するかを選択できます。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT5 バージョン ] [ Telegram バージョン ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ 簡単なセットアップのために、私たちの詳細な ユーザーガイド に従ってください。 Discord API の事前知識は必要ありません。必要なツールはすべて提供されます。 主な特徴 購読者の更新のための注文詳細をカスタマイズ。 ブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、各レベルで異なるシグナルアクセスを提供する階層的サブスクリプションモデルを実装。 注文が実行されたチャートのスクリーン
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
ユーティリティ
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT4 Execution Suite Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control. In the world of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT, and high-frequency scalping, precision is your only edge. Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined. The Hard Truth: If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you, you are trad
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 강력한 기능으로 리스크 관리, 자동 주문, 시장 분석을 한 번에! 리스크 계산, 주문 제어, 차트 분석 기능을 하나로 통합했습니다. 전문 트레이더뿐 아니라, 체계적인 거래를 원하는 모든 사용자를 위해 설계되었습니다. 외환, 지수, 주식, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 완벽하게 작동합니다. 주요 기능 원클릭 거래 및 포지션 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 으로 효율적 트레이딩 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 숨김 주문, 가상 SL/TP 트레일링 스탑, 부분 청산, 자동 종료 기능 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 분석 및 시각적 알림 전체 가이드 가이드 읽기 데모 버전 데모 버전 사용 (MT4) 개발자에게 문의 질문, 아이디어 제안 또는 버그 보고 시: 개발자에게 문의
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
Maximize your profits and protect your capital on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you are scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you are always locking in gains while minimizing risk. What's New in 2.0? Perce
FREE
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual
Risk Manager Optimum
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols. The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indi
MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration: https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with Dual Copier Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fa
MT4 to MT4 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT4 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4  Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual trade management a
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced wo
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信