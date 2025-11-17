Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
- Utilitaires
- Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
- Version: 2.7
- Activations: 6
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA
Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5
Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier.
Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the **Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR v2.7)** recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically – now with **100% identical behaviour on MT4 & MT5**.
**What’s New in v2.7 (2025 Final Edition)**
- **Daily Loss Limiter** – automatically pauses the EA if daily loss hits your set % (default 10%)
- **Separate Trailing TP for Initial trades ONLY** – recovery trades no longer get messed up
- **Independent Break-Even for Initial AND Recovery trades** – full control
- **Classic Trailing Stop on Recovery trades (profit side)** – locks in gains like a pro
- **Full “When Recovery SL Hit” closing options** – close initial + recovery, partial, etc.
- **Bulletproof universal GetPip()** – now works perfectly on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, JPY pairs on every broker in 2025+
- **100% MT4 ↔ MT5 parity** – same triggers, same SL, same everything, down to the last pip
**Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer**
**Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine**
- Automatic activation when floating loss hits your threshold (e.g., 500 pips) – fully customizable
- Dynamic Trailing TP on initial trades only
- One recovery trade per symbol – no over-trading
- Works on ALL open positions across the account or just the chart symbol
**Flexible Recovery Trades – Same & Opposite Direction**
- Same-direction recovery (double down on trend)
- Opposite-direction recovery (hedge the reversal)
- Smart priority: indicator signals override direction settings when used
**Smart Activation Conditions**
- Loss threshold only (e.g., 500 pips)
- RSI overbought/oversold (custom levels & timeframe)
- SMA vs Bollinger Bands middle band (custom period/deviation/timeframe)
- Combined: Loss + RSI or Loss + SMA_BB for sniper-precision entries
**Customizable Lot Sizing**
- Fixed multiplier (same, double, triple original lot)
- Equity-based risk (% of equity) – perfect for big accounts
**Recovery Stop-Loss & Trailing Stop**
- Optional hard SL on every recovery trade
- Classic trailing stop when recovery goes into profit (e.g., trail by 100 pips after 250 pips profit)
**Advanced Closing Logic**
- When recovery hits profit target or SL: close everything, recovery only, initial only, both, or partial % of recovery
- Precise relationship tracking – never closes the wrong trade
**Multi-Symbol & Multi-Asset Perfection**
- Works flawlessly on Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, US30, GER40 – no more wrong pip calculations
- Universal broker-proof pip detection (2025+ ready)
**Break-Even Protection**
- Separate break-even triggers for initial trades and recovery trades
- Automatically moves TP to entry when deep in the red
**Ultra-Flexible Configuration**
Every major feature can be turned on/off independently:
- Daily loss limit • Initial trailing TP • Initial break-even • Recovery break-even • Recovery trailing stop • Same/opposite direction • Recovery SL • Closing options
**Blazing Fast & Clean**
- Optimized for every-tick execution
- Zero indicator handle leaks
- Detailed logging for full transparency
**Who Is It For?**
- Manual traders wanting insurance
- Grid/martingale users needing a smart safety net
- Prop-firm traders who must protect drawdown
- Algo developers wanting bulletproof trade management
**Why UDR v2.7?**
One bad trade can wipe out weeks of profit. UDR turns your worst losers into break-evens, small losses, or winners – automatically, 24/7 – on both MT4 and MT5 with identical behaviour.
**Performance You Can Trust**
- 100+ live-account optimizations
- Rock-solid on IC Markets, Exness, Deriv, FTMO, The5ers, etc.
- Precise pip handling for every symbol in 2025 and beyond
**One-Time Setup. Lifetime Protection.**
Install → set your risk preferences → let UDR be your silent portfolio bodyguard forever.
**Important Notes**
- Trade Management Only – UDR does not open initial trades, only protects & recovers existing ones
- Works on any timeframe, any broker, any account type
- Always test on demo first – then unleash the beast