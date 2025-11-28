EV Asian Range Reversal is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect the Asian session range and trade reversals as the London session opens. It focuses on high-volatility transitions and aims to capture market displacement that occurs when liquidity is taken from both sides of the range.

The EA automatically identifies the session high and low, validates structure and executes a reversal strategy when price sweeps liquidity and confirms direction. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trading hours are fully configurable, allowing users to adapt the system to their broker conditions and time zone.

The algorithm can operate on GBPUSD and EURUSD, with ongoing optimization for other pairs. It includes built-in risk control, session filters and spread protection for consistent execution.

EV Trading Labs continues testing and refining the system for performance stability and optimization. Currently marked as UNDER TEST for live feedback and validation.