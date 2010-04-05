OrderPro Trading Panel

OrderPro Trade Panel v1.00

OrderPro is a professional tool that provides a complete and interactive control panel to manage your trading operations. It was designed to simplify and speed up order execution, offering advanced risk management tools and real-time analysis.


Advantages of OrderPro

✅ Intuitive interface - All controls in a single organized panel
✅ Fast execution - Orders placed with one click
✅ Professional risk management - Automatic BE and TS
✅ Clear visualization - All important information in real time
✅ Flexibility - Three calculation types (%, $, Pts) for TP/SL
✅ Visual pending orders - Control/Shift + click with preview
✅ Scenario projection - Plan trades visually
✅ Data persistence - Settings saved automatically
✅ Optimized performance - Smart caching
✅ Sound feedback - Different sounds for each type of action

How it works:

  • The panel stays fixed on the right side of the chart
  • All information updates automatically
  • Controls are fully interactive and easy to use
  • The system automatically saves your settings between sessions

Input Parameters
When attaching the EA to the chart, you can configure:

SaldoInicialAno (default: 0.0)

  • Defines the starting balance of the year for performance calculations
  • If left at 0, the system calculates automatically based on account history

PassoVolume (default: 0.01)

  • Defines the increment/decrement of the "+" and "-" volume buttons
  • Example: if set to 0.01, each click adds or removes 0.01 lot

VolumeMaximo (default: 1.00)

  • Maximum volume allowed in the panel’s volume field
  • Protection against accidental entry of excessively high volumes

Panel Information
The panel displays various information organized into sections:

Financial Section (Top)

  • Balance: Your current account balance (in green)
  • Equity: Current equity (net worth), changes color based on profit/loss
  • Margin: Percentage of free/used margin, with color alerts
  • Day Variation: Trend (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL) and intraday variation percentage
  • Drawdown: Current and maximum drawdown in percentage

Volume Control Section
Editable volume input field

"+" and "-" buttons to adjust volume quickly

Results Section

  • Open: Current result of open positions (% and monetary value)
  • Total Volume: Total buy and sell volume of the current asset
  • Today: Day’s result (% and value)
  • Week: Weekly result (% and value)
  • Month: Monthly result (% and value)
  • Year: Yearly result (% and value)

TP/SL/BE/TS Configuration Section

  • TP (Take Profit): Radio button to enable + value field
  • SL (Stop Loss): Radio button to enable + value field
  • BE (Break Even): Radio button to enable + Start and Gain
  • TS (Trailing Stop): Radio button to enable + Start and Gain

Trade Buttons

BUY (green)
Executes a market buy order with the configured volume. If TP and/or SL are active, they are applied automatically.

SELL (red)
Executes a market sell order with the configured volume. If TP and/or SL are active, they are applied automatically.

REVERSE (yellow)
Completely reverses your position:

Closes all current positions

Opens a new position in the opposite direction with double the previous volume

CANCEL (white)
Cancels all pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop) that have not yet been executed.

CLOSE (white)
Closes positions based on the filter selected in the ComboBox:

  • All: Closes all open positions
  • Profit: Closes only positions in profit
  • Loss: Closes only losing positions
  • Buys: Closes only buy positions
  • Sells: Closes only sell positions

CANCEL + CLOSE (orange)
Performs both actions simultaneously: cancels all pending orders and closes all open positions.

Projection System
The Projection system allows you to visually plan trades on the chart with automatic risk-reward calculation and direct execution.

Click the PROJ button on the panel (it turns blue when projections are active).

Displayed Information:

  • Upper and Lower Rectangles:
  • Format: % balance | $ value | % price | exact price
  • Example: 0.50% $50.00 | 0.25% 128.450
  • Shows the financial result if the order reaches that level
  • Central Rectangle:
  • Format: volume - RR X.X - price
  • Example: 1.00 - RR 2.5 - 128.350
  • RR = Risk-Reward Ratio (calculated automatically)

How to adjust levels:

  • Dragging Upper/Lower rectangles:
  • Moves TP or SL vertically
  • Cannot cross the central line
  • Values recalculate automatically
  • Dragging the Central rectangle:
  • Moves the entire structure at once
  • Useful for repositioning while maintaining proportions
  • Dragging horizontally:
  • Adjusts visual alignment without changing prices

Orders with Control/Shift + Click
This is a powerful feature to place pending orders quickly:

Control + Click on the chart
Creates pending BUY orders

  • If clicked BELOW current price: creates Buy Limit
  • If clicked ABOVE current price: creates Buy Stop
  • While holding Control and moving the mouse, visual lines appear:
  • Green dotted line: order price + volume + % variation
  • Blue line (if TP active): TP level + financial value + % variation
  • Red line (if SL active): SL level + financial value + % variation

Shift + Click on the chart
Creates pending SELL orders

  • If clicked ABOVE current price: creates Sell Limit
  • If clicked BELOW current price: creates Sell Stop
  • Same visual guidance lines appear

Advantages:

  • Instant visualization of order, TP, and SL placement
  • Automatic calculation based on the defined type (%, $, Pts)
  • Fast execution without needing the panel


Recommended products
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Telegram Informer MT5
Andrey Kaunov
Utilities
Сообщения в Telegram из MT5 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT4 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjjy Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Utilities
Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
Utilities
Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart. This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop,
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Utilities
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilities
This tool can help you close all open orders with one click, just click "Close all". If you only want to close profitable orders, click the "Close profitable" button. After clicking, all floating orders will be closed; If you only want to close the orders with floating losses, click the "Close losable" button. After clicking, all orders with floating losses will be closed. This tool has been tested for a year. The one-click position closing function is very complete, the position closing is time
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
Trade Manager Interface MT5
Peter Mueller
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. MT4 Version Available Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. For more advanced features check out: ManHedger This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making
FREE
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
FX Info Spread MT5
Pedro Fernandez
3 (1)
Utilities
Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show: Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker) ATR (Average True Range) in pips Current Server Time Current GMT Time Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%) Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts All info labels have a tooltip with the same data Available customizations : Ena
FREE
Minions Labs Recalibrator
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Utilities
Once again, We Nailed It! Imagine a faster and smoother way to recalibrate ANY Indicator using just obvious and intuitive mouse clicks, realtime, real fast, real results on your chart just right after the Click... Instead of the boring "Open Settings dialog / Change one setting / Click OK / See what happens on Chart...",  then repeat this process endlessly until you kill yourself! Well... No More... Welcome to the Minions Labs Recalibrator tool! Now you can Study, Trial, Experiment and Play with
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Size calculator mt5
Smail El Hassar
Utilities
Size Calculator allow you to calculate the size you need for your position giving two parametres: the number of pips risked and the money risked, for example if you want to risk 20 USD on 200 pips, then you will need to input 200 in the case reserved for pips and 20 in the case reserved for risk, the size will appear in left top carner of the chart in your metatrader 4 platform,    Size Calculator  support the following symbols : EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD  GOLD WTI  EURJPY GBPJPY USDJPY AUDJP
PriceActionCore
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
PriceActionCore (MT5) – Pure Price Action Indicator Version: 1.50 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Remember to enable the description view on the platform! Pure Price Action Profile Clean charts, only candles (no indicators). Horizontal lines: support, resistance, daily close, previous day's high and low. Used by traders who trade pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals. Very efficient for those who trust their eyes more than indicators. Description PriceActionCore is a visual indicator for traders
Portfolio Aggregator
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Portfolio Aggregator — One dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts. Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard. It provides real‑time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics, helping traders maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. Features Multi‑Currency Consolidation — Converts all values into a chosen base currency with live FX rates. Portfolio Dashboard — Displays e
FREE
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilities
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Utilities
DEMO VERSION    AVAILABLE !!!! contact me   (Try it FOR FREE for 20 days before purchasing! ) Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !! Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian. Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day. The risk management options have been
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed auto
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Utilities
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
More from author
Market Variation Pro
Maicon Fernando Cabral Pereira
Indicators
Market Variation Pro (MVP) is a unique indicator in the market, easy to use and configure, and works on any time frame and any asset . It calculates the average percentage variation of any asset over a defined period. Unlike indicators that only analyze the closing price, MVP considers the entire price range, providing a more comprehensive view of market behavior. Main functionalities Volatility measurement Quantifies average volatility in percentage terms Compares volatility across different a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review