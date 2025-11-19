OrderPro Trading Panel

OrderPro Trade Panel v1.00

OrderPro is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides a complete and interactive control panel to manage your trading operations. It was designed to simplify and speed up order execution by offering advanced risk-management tools and real-time analytics.

How it Works

The panel stays fixed on the right side of the chart

All information updates automatically

All controls are fully interactive and easy to use

The system automatically saves your settings between sessions

Input Parameters

When attaching the EA to the chart, you can configure:

SaldoInicialAno (default: 0.0)

Defines the initial balance of the year for performance calculations.

If left at 0, the system automatically calculates it based on history.

PassoVolume (default: 0.01)

Defines the increment/decrement of the “+” and “–” volume buttons.

Example: if set to 0.01, each click adds or removes 0.01 lot.

VolumeMaximo (default: 1.00)

Maximum allowed volume in the panel’s volume field.

Prevents accidental oversized entries.

Panel Information

Financial Section (Top)

Balance: Your current account balance (green)

Equity: Current equity, color-coded based on profit/loss

Margin: Free margin / used margin percentage, with color alerts

Daily Change: Trend (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL) and intraday percentage change

Drawdown: Current and maximum drawdown in percentage

Volume Control Section

Editable volume input field

“+” and “–” buttons for quick volume adjustments

Results Section

Open: Current result of open positions (% and monetary value)

Total Volume: Total buy and sell volume of the current symbol

Today: Daily result (% and value)

Week: Weekly result (% and value)

Month: Monthly result (% and value)

Year: Yearly result (% and value)

TP/SL/BE/TS Configuration

TP (Take Profit): Radio button + value field

SL (Stop Loss): Radio button + value field

BE (Break Even): Radio button + Start and Gain fields

TS (Trailing Stop): Radio button + Start and Gain fields

Trading Buttons

BUY (green)

Places a market buy order with the configured volume.

If TP/SL are active, they are applied automatically.

SELL (red)

Places a market sell order with the configured volume.

If TP/SL are active, they are applied automatically.

REVERSE (yellow)

Fully reverses your position:

Closes all current positions

Opens a new position in the opposite direction with double the previous volume

CANCEL (white)

Cancels all pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop).

CLOSE (white)

Closes positions based on the selected filter in the ComboBox:

All: Closes all open positions

Profit: Closes only profitable positions

Loss: Closes only losing positions

Buys: Closes only buy positions

Sells: Closes only sell positions

CANCEL + CLOSE (orange)

Performs both actions: cancels all pending orders and closes all open positions.

Projection System

Allows you to plan trades visually with automatic risk-reward calculation and direct execution.

How to Activate

Click the PROJ button on the panel (it turns blue when active).

How to Create a Projection

With PROJ enabled, click the button again.

A visual structure appears with 3 rectangles:

Top Rectangle (green): Stop Loss or Take Profit

Center Rectangle (gray): Entry price

Bottom Rectangle (red): Take Profit or Stop Loss

Displayed Info

Top/Bottom rectangles:

Format: % balance | $ value | % price | exact price

Example:

0.50% $50.00 | 0.25% 128.450

Center rectangle:

Format: volume – RR X.X – price

Example: 1.00 – RR 2.5 – 128.350

RR = Risk-Reward ratio (auto-calculated)

Adjusting Levels

Drag top/bottom rectangles vertically: adjusts TP/SL

Cannot cross the central level

Values update automatically

Drag center rectangle: moves the entire structure

Horizontal drag: visual adjustment only

Projection Buttons

Left Button (↕): Inverts top ↔ bottom

Right Button ($): Executes the planned trade Opens market order at the central price Applies TP/SL automatically Determines buy/sell based on the bottom rectangle: Bottom above center = BUY Bottom below center = SELL

X Button: Removes the entire structure

Orders with Control/Shift + Click

A fast way to place pending orders:

Control + Click (BUY pending orders)

Click below price → Buy Limit

Click above price → Buy Stop

Shift + Click (SELL pending orders)

Click above price → Sell Limit

Click below price → Sell Stop

Visual guides appear while holding the key:

Green dotted line: order price + volume + % change

Blue line (if TP active): TP level + value + %

Red line (if SL active): SL level + value + %

Break Even (BE)

Moves SL to entry (or beyond) when profit reaches a set value.

How it Works

Start: Profit required to activate BE

Gain: Distance above entry after activation

Example:

Buy at 5000, Start = 100, Gain = 20

When profit reaches $100, SL moves to entry + $20.

Once applied, BE never reverts.

Trailing Stop (TS)

Automatically moves SL as price improves.

How it Works

Start: Minimum profit required to activate TS

Gain: Distance behind best price reached

SL only improves, never gets worse

Example:

Buy at 5000, Start=150, Gain=50

Price moves to +200 → SL protects +150

Price moves to +300 → SL protects +250

If price drops, SL stays at +250 and closes with guaranteed profit.

Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL)

Types

%: Based on a percentage of entry price

$: Based on monetary value

Pts: Based on points

Applied automatically to:

Market orders (Buy/Sell)

Pending orders (Control/Shift + Click)

Advantages of OrderPro

✅ Intuitive interface

✅ Fast execution

✅ Professional risk management (BE, TS)

✅ Clear real-time visualization

✅ Flexible TP/SL calculation (%, $, Pts)

✅ Visual pending orders

✅ Scenario projection

✅ Automatic settings persistence

✅ Optimized performance