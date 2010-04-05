OrderPro Trading Panel

OrderPro Trade Panel v1.00



OrderPro is a professional tool that provides a complete and interactive control panel to manage your trading operations. It was designed to simplify and speed up order execution, offering advanced risk management tools and real-time analysis.





Advantages of OrderPro



✅ Intuitive interface - All controls in a single organized panel

✅ Fast execution - Orders placed with one click

✅ Professional risk management - Automatic BE and TS

✅ Clear visualization - All important information in real time

✅ Flexibility - Three calculation types (%, $, Pts) for TP/SL

✅ Visual pending orders - Control/Shift + click with preview

✅ Scenario projection - Plan trades visually

✅ Data persistence - Settings saved automatically

✅ Optimized performance - Smart caching

✅ Sound feedback - Different sounds for each type of action

How it works:

The panel stays fixed on the right side of the chart

All information updates automatically

Controls are fully interactive and easy to use

The system automatically saves your settings between sessions

Input Parameters

When attaching the EA to the chart, you can configure:

SaldoInicialAno (default: 0.0)

Defines the starting balance of the year for performance calculations

If left at 0, the system calculates automatically based on account history

PassoVolume (default: 0.01)

Defines the increment/decrement of the "+" and "-" volume buttons

Example: if set to 0.01, each click adds or removes 0.01 lot

VolumeMaximo (default: 1.00)

Maximum volume allowed in the panel’s volume field

Protection against accidental entry of excessively high volumes

Panel Information

The panel displays various information organized into sections:

Financial Section (Top)



Balance: Your current account balance (in green)

Equity: Current equity (net worth), changes color based on profit/loss

Margin: Percentage of free/used margin, with color alerts

Day Variation: Trend (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL) and intraday variation percentage

Drawdown: Current and maximum drawdown in percentage

Volume Control Section

Editable volume input field

"+" and "-" buttons to adjust volume quickly

Results Section



Open: Current result of open positions (% and monetary value)

Total Volume: Total buy and sell volume of the current asset

Today: Day’s result (% and value)

Week: Weekly result (% and value)

Month: Monthly result (% and value)

Year: Yearly result (% and value)

TP/SL/BE/TS Configuration Section



TP (Take Profit): Radio button to enable + value field

SL (Stop Loss): Radio button to enable + value field

BE (Break Even): Radio button to enable + Start and Gain

TS (Trailing Stop): Radio button to enable + Start and Gain

Trade Buttons

BUY (green)

Executes a market buy order with the configured volume. If TP and/or SL are active, they are applied automatically.

SELL (red)

Executes a market sell order with the configured volume. If TP and/or SL are active, they are applied automatically.

REVERSE (yellow)

Completely reverses your position:

Closes all current positions

Opens a new position in the opposite direction with double the previous volume

CANCEL (white)

Cancels all pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop) that have not yet been executed.

CLOSE (white)

Closes positions based on the filter selected in the ComboBox:

All: Closes all open positions

Profit: Closes only positions in profit

Loss: Closes only losing positions

Buys: Closes only buy positions

Sells: Closes only sell positions

CANCEL + CLOSE (orange)

Performs both actions simultaneously: cancels all pending orders and closes all open positions.

Projection System

The Projection system allows you to visually plan trades on the chart with automatic risk-reward calculation and direct execution.

Click the PROJ button on the panel (it turns blue when projections are active).

Displayed Information:



Upper and Lower Rectangles:

Format: % balance | $ value | % price | exact price

Example: 0.50% $50.00 | 0.25% 128.450

Shows the financial result if the order reaches that level

Central Rectangle:

Format: volume - RR X.X - price

Example: 1.00 - RR 2.5 - 128.350

RR = Risk-Reward Ratio (calculated automatically)

How to adjust levels:



Dragging Upper/Lower rectangles:

Moves TP or SL vertically

Cannot cross the central line

Values recalculate automatically

Dragging the Central rectangle:

Moves the entire structure at once

Useful for repositioning while maintaining proportions

Dragging horizontally:

Adjusts visual alignment without changing prices

Orders with Control/Shift + Click

This is a powerful feature to place pending orders quickly:

Control + Click on the chart

Creates pending BUY orders

If clicked BELOW current price: creates Buy Limit

If clicked ABOVE current price: creates Buy Stop

While holding Control and moving the mouse, visual lines appear:

Green dotted line: order price + volume + % variation

Blue line (if TP active): TP level + financial value + % variation

Red line (if SL active): SL level + financial value + % variation

Shift + Click on the chart

Creates pending SELL orders

If clicked ABOVE current price: creates Sell Limit

If clicked BELOW current price: creates Sell Stop

Same visual guidance lines appear

Advantages: