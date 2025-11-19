OrderPro Trading Panel
- Utilità
- Maicon Fernando Cabral Pereira
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
OrderPro Trade Panel v1.00
OrderPro is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides a complete and interactive control panel to manage your trading operations. It was designed to simplify and speed up order execution by offering advanced risk-management tools and real-time analytics.
How it Works
-
The panel stays fixed on the right side of the chart
-
All information updates automatically
-
All controls are fully interactive and easy to use
-
The system automatically saves your settings between sessions
Input Parameters
When attaching the EA to the chart, you can configure:
SaldoInicialAno (default: 0.0)
Defines the initial balance of the year for performance calculations.
If left at 0, the system automatically calculates it based on history.
PassoVolume (default: 0.01)
Defines the increment/decrement of the “+” and “–” volume buttons.
Example: if set to 0.01, each click adds or removes 0.01 lot.
VolumeMaximo (default: 1.00)
Maximum allowed volume in the panel’s volume field.
Prevents accidental oversized entries.
Panel Information
Financial Section (Top)
-
Balance: Your current account balance (green)
-
Equity: Current equity, color-coded based on profit/loss
-
Margin: Free margin / used margin percentage, with color alerts
-
Daily Change: Trend (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL) and intraday percentage change
-
Drawdown: Current and maximum drawdown in percentage
Volume Control Section
-
Editable volume input field
-
“+” and “–” buttons for quick volume adjustments
Results Section
-
Open: Current result of open positions (% and monetary value)
-
Total Volume: Total buy and sell volume of the current symbol
-
Today: Daily result (% and value)
-
Week: Weekly result (% and value)
-
Month: Monthly result (% and value)
-
Year: Yearly result (% and value)
TP/SL/BE/TS Configuration
-
TP (Take Profit): Radio button + value field
-
SL (Stop Loss): Radio button + value field
-
BE (Break Even): Radio button + Start and Gain fields
-
TS (Trailing Stop): Radio button + Start and Gain fields
Trading Buttons
BUY (green)
Places a market buy order with the configured volume.
If TP/SL are active, they are applied automatically.
SELL (red)
Places a market sell order with the configured volume.
If TP/SL are active, they are applied automatically.
REVERSE (yellow)
Fully reverses your position:
-
Closes all current positions
-
Opens a new position in the opposite direction with double the previous volume
CANCEL (white)
Cancels all pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop).
CLOSE (white)
Closes positions based on the selected filter in the ComboBox:
-
All: Closes all open positions
-
Profit: Closes only profitable positions
-
Loss: Closes only losing positions
-
Buys: Closes only buy positions
-
Sells: Closes only sell positions
CANCEL + CLOSE (orange)
Performs both actions: cancels all pending orders and closes all open positions.
Projection System
Allows you to plan trades visually with automatic risk-reward calculation and direct execution.
How to Activate
Click the PROJ button on the panel (it turns blue when active).
How to Create a Projection
With PROJ enabled, click the button again.
A visual structure appears with 3 rectangles:
-
Top Rectangle (green): Stop Loss or Take Profit
-
Center Rectangle (gray): Entry price
-
Bottom Rectangle (red): Take Profit or Stop Loss
Displayed Info
Top/Bottom rectangles:
Format: % balance | $ value | % price | exact price
Example:
0.50% $50.00 | 0.25% 128.450
Center rectangle:
Format: volume – RR X.X – price
Example: 1.00 – RR 2.5 – 128.350
RR = Risk-Reward ratio (auto-calculated)
Adjusting Levels
-
Drag top/bottom rectangles vertically: adjusts TP/SL
-
Cannot cross the central level
-
Values update automatically
-
Drag center rectangle: moves the entire structure
-
Horizontal drag: visual adjustment only
Projection Buttons
-
Left Button (↕): Inverts top ↔ bottom
-
Right Button ($): Executes the planned trade
-
Opens market order at the central price
-
Applies TP/SL automatically
-
Determines buy/sell based on the bottom rectangle:
-
Bottom above center = BUY
-
Bottom below center = SELL
-
-
-
X Button: Removes the entire structure
Orders with Control/Shift + Click
A fast way to place pending orders:
Control + Click (BUY pending orders)
-
Click below price → Buy Limit
-
Click above price → Buy Stop
Shift + Click (SELL pending orders)
-
Click above price → Sell Limit
-
Click below price → Sell Stop
Visual guides appear while holding the key:
-
Green dotted line: order price + volume + % change
-
Blue line (if TP active): TP level + value + %
-
Red line (if SL active): SL level + value + %
Break Even (BE)
Moves SL to entry (or beyond) when profit reaches a set value.
How it Works
-
Start: Profit required to activate BE
-
Gain: Distance above entry after activation
Example:
Buy at 5000, Start = 100, Gain = 20
When profit reaches $100, SL moves to entry + $20.
Once applied, BE never reverts.
Trailing Stop (TS)
Automatically moves SL as price improves.
How it Works
-
Start: Minimum profit required to activate TS
-
Gain: Distance behind best price reached
-
SL only improves, never gets worse
Example:
Buy at 5000, Start=150, Gain=50
Price moves to +200 → SL protects +150
Price moves to +300 → SL protects +250
If price drops, SL stays at +250 and closes with guaranteed profit.
Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL)
Types
-
%: Based on a percentage of entry price
-
$: Based on monetary value
-
Pts: Based on points
Applied automatically to:
-
Market orders (Buy/Sell)
-
Pending orders (Control/Shift + Click)