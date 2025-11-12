Market Pulse AI

5

Smart EA for Those Tired of Chaos.

After 25+ years in financial markets, I created an advisor that trades like a true professional — without emotions, without rush, without deception.

Live signal

Instruments
 NZDCHF, EURCHF, AUDCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCAD
Account Type
 ECN / Raw / low spreads / hedging
Timeframe
 any
Leverage
 1:50 or higher
Deposit
 from $300
Setup Complexity 1 out of 10

I don't use marketing traps or dishonest advertiser tricks — I'm a trader, not a marketer — so I simply invite you to test and evaluate my product yourself to form your own opinion.
Secretly, I'll tell you that I've already done this for you, and you can check the results in the video attached to this description.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, be sure to send me a private message — you'll get a full setup guide and access to support.


What is it about?

Market Pulse AI is a fully automated trading system designed for comfortable, disciplined work on real markets.

The EA’s core is built on a multi-level price series decomposition using non-orthogonal wavelet bases, adaptive impulse filtering based on Tsallis entropy, and a hybrid predictive architecture combining a modified Fourier spectral decomposition with an attention mechanism trained on 15 years of asymmetric market reactions. The proprietary Adaptive Impulse Filter improves signal quality; the system identifies potential entry zones up to three bars before formation using a combination of frequency analysis and recurrent models.In real time, the algorithm assesses local market regime stability through topological invariants of the phase space, while a modified particle filter synchronizes with liquidity cycles across major sessions for precise entry calibration.

All this is just background. You don't need to know or understand it. You just need to trust the result.

This isn't "just another Expert Advisor." It's the product of deep research, years of experience, and uncompromising testing on real markets.

No random entries. No "maybe it will work."

Only ironclad logic, honed over years, whose results you'll see in your trading reports.


Key Features of the Advisor:

• Full automation — no manual intervention

• Adaptive risk and lot management

• Intelligent signal selection — only high-quality entries

• Wide diversification of income portfolio across assets

• Optimization for real 2025 conditions

• Works even with small deposits (from $300)

• Simple setup — everything clear at first glance, minimal parameters

• Focus on capital preservation, not "maximum profit at any cost"


The working pairs are chosen deliberately: they have stable movement structure, predictable volatility, and minimal noise. For proper testing, use only them.

Author's Advice: Launch the advisor on a real account only on one pair selected after your own testing.

Questions? Message me privately!


What Do You Get After Purchase?

• Full installation and setup guide

• Personal support from the author (message me privately after purchase)

• Access to all future updates


Bottom Line

Market Pulse AI is a perfect tool for those who already understand that stability comes not from luck, but from discipline, control, and an honest approach.

If you're tired of advisors that blow up in a week — invite you to touch the MARKET PULSE!

Test it right now!


What is the Advisor's Pricing Policy?

To maintain high-quality support and product exclusivity, the advisor's price will increase as the number of sold copies grows.
My clients know I always keep my word! So keep in mind that price growth is not a marketing gimmick, but a necessary measure — I value and respect all my clients and strive to give them the best service and support, which is very expensive.
Therefore, I strongly recommend testing and purchasing the advisor right now! I'm almost sure that right after testing, you'll want to buy it.

Sales Price Remaining
1-10 $99
11-20 $149
21-30 $199 2
31-40 $249 10
41-50 $299 10


Regardless of your start — modest account or global hedge — Market Pulse AI equips you with a pro's elite arsenal, honed in my trading lab: trade with unwavering precision, balance risks with grace.

Test on demo and start your exciting trading with Market Pulse AI today.

Don't put it off for "later" that never comes.

Do it now!

Reviews 8
smith45tv4
19
smith45tv4 2025.11.23 15:22 
 

Tested for a week — stable entries, no strange behavior, and consistent logic. Exactly what I needed.

jessiejackson
19
jessiejackson 2025.11.23 15:10 
 

Impressed with how straightforward it is. Minimal settings, clear results, steady operation. Recommended!!!

ravil1976.rustemov
19
ravil1976.rustemov 2025.11.21 12:58 
 

OMG guys this Market Pulse AI is fire!!! Yury is the best developer ever, replies super fast even on weekend, gives pro advice like a friend. No fake promises, honest trading. Running smooth on my favorite crosses. If you hesitate - just buy it already!!!

Reply to review