Boom Crash Candle Scalper

Boom Crash Candle Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered specifically to navigate the unique market structure of Boom 500, 1000 and Crash 500, 1000 indices. It combines dynamic price action filtering with strict risk management to scalp small price movements while protecting your account against unexpected market spikes.


Key Features

  • Built Specifically for Synthetics: Uses custom tick-based calculations adapted to Deriv's unique synthetic algorithms.

  • Smart Spike Detection: Features integrated spike filtering to prevent entries during high-volatility tick jumps.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Every trade is protected with hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) options, plus trailing stop logic.

  • No Martingale / No Grid (Optional): Designed with pure price action and momentum logic—no hidden dangerous recovery methods by default

  • Scalp Mode: Captures small, consistent tick movements between spikes.

  • Time & Equity Protection: Built-in daily profit targets, maximum drawdown limits, and customizable trading hours.

Recommended Settings & Setup

  • Recommended Assets: Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000 (Works on Boom/Crash 300 with adjusted risk).

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5 (depending on your strategy setup).

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+ for proper position sizing).

  • Account Type: Deriv Financial / Derived MT5 Account.

  • VPS: A Low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended for sub-millisecond execution during fast spikes.

Input Parameters Guide

  • Lot Strategy: Fixed Lot Size

  • Max Open Positions: Limits total simultaneous market exposure.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit (in Points): Hard price targets for absolute risk control.

  • Trailing Stop / Break Even: Lock in profits as price moves in your favor.

Important Risk Disclaimer: Trading synthetic indices involves significant risk. Past performance in backtests is not a guarantee of future live market results. Always test the EA on a Demo account first to familiarize yourself with its parameters before deploying on live capital.


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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
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