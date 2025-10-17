Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier Tutorial and guide to copy your Signals from Telegram to MT5
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Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier Tutorial and guide to copy your Signals from Telegram to MT5

17 October 2025, 17:38
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Salvador Martinez Ramos
3
1 656

🚀 Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5

Tired of missing trades or copying signals manually?

With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account.

Fast, reliable, and fully customizable.


Get the MT5 EA Here: Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier


Join to my Telegram Channel to get updates!

Download the Bridge APP file here: Telegram2MT5 Bridge File


Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA - I will upload on instructions page soon (Any questions, contact me 👍 )


Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016



⚙️ Main Features

I will update this with a tutorial on how to use the EA features and videos soon.


 Full compatibility: works perfectly with public and private channels — no restrictions.

 Instant execution: detects and places ENTRY, STOP LOSS, and up to 5 TAKE PROFIT levels in milliseconds. (Use pending orders for now)

 Custom patterns: easily adapt the copier to the exact signal format used by your Telegram channels — no coding required.

 Flexible management: choose to use the original SL/TP or set your own custom ones.

 Dynamic RRR mode: define your Take Profit levels based on Risk/Reward ratio (RRR).

 Visual Dashboard: Local Web Panel, modern and intuitive interface, integrated with MT5 EA for easy control.

 Optimized performance: lightweight, stable, and resource-efficient.


Installation Guide (Will be updated shortly):


1 - Download the Bridge from Telegram To MT5 APP:

Download de APP from Telegram channel


Join to my Telegram Channel to get updates!

Download the Bridge APP file here: Telegram2MT5 Bridge File


2 -  Run the Windows APP and Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier MT5 EA:

2 Run APP an Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier MT5 EA



3 - Start APP and Browser open the Dashboard:

New version


4 - Copy Your internal IP From Local web app:

4 Copy Your internal IP From Local web app



5 - Paste your url ip on EA options:

5 - Paste your url ip on EA options:



6 - Allow Algo Trading and your ip in MT5 Webrequest:

6 Allow Algo Trading and Your ip in MT5 Webrequest


7 - Login with qr code or pin on Telegram:

7 Login with qr code or pin on telegram


8 - Scan the qr code or login via phone and pin:

8 Scan the qr code or login via phone and pin


9 - When connect to telegram, you can select the channels to get signals on MT5:

9 When connect to telegram, you can select the channels to get signals on MT5


I will update this with a tutorial on how to use the EA features and videos soon.



#Telegram, signal copier, Telegram to MT5, Telegram2MT5, telegram to metatrader