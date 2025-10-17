Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier Tutorial and guide to copy your Signals from Telegram to MT5

🚀 Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5
Tired of missing trades or copying signals manually?
With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account.
Fast, reliable, and fully customizable.
Get the MT5 EA Here: Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
Join to my Telegram Channel to get updates!
Download the Bridge APP file here: Telegram2MT5 Bridge File
Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA - I will upload on instructions page soon (Any questions, contact me 👍 )
Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016
⚙️ Main Features
I will update this with a tutorial on how to use the EA features and videos soon.
✅ Full compatibility: works perfectly with public and private channels — no restrictions.
✅ Instant execution: detects and places ENTRY, STOP LOSS, and up to 5 TAKE PROFIT levels in milliseconds. (Use pending orders for now)
✅ Custom patterns: easily adapt the copier to the exact signal format used by your Telegram channels — no coding required.
✅ Flexible management: choose to use the original SL/TP or set your own custom ones.
✅ Dynamic RRR mode: define your Take Profit levels based on Risk/Reward ratio (RRR).
✅ Visual Dashboard: Local Web Panel, modern and intuitive interface, integrated with MT5 EA for easy control.
✅ Optimized performance: lightweight, stable, and resource-efficient.
Installation Guide (Will be updated shortly):
1 - Download the Bridge from Telegram To MT5 APP:
Join to my Telegram Channel to get updates!
Download the Bridge APP file here: Telegram2MT5 Bridge File
2 - Run the Windows APP and Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier MT5 EA:
3 - Start APP and Browser open the Dashboard:
4 - Copy Your internal IP From Local web app:
5 - Paste your url ip on EA options:
6 - Allow Algo Trading and your ip in MT5 Webrequest:
7 - Login with qr code or pin on Telegram:
8 - Scan the qr code or login via phone and pin:
9 - When connect to telegram, you can select the channels to get signals on MT5:
I will update this with a tutorial on how to use the EA features and videos soon.