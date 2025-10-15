🚀 Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5

Tired of missing trades or copying signals manually?

With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account.

Fast, reliable, and fully customizable.





Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA - I will upload on instructions page soon (Any questions, contact me 👍 )

Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016

⚙️ Main Features

✅ Full compatibility: works perfectly with public and private channels — no restrictions.

✅ Instant execution: detects and places ENTRY, STOP LOSS, and up to 5 TAKE PROFIT levels in milliseconds. (Use pending orders for now)

✅ Custom patterns: easily adapt the copier to the exact signal format used by your Telegram channels — no coding required.

✅ Flexible management: choose to use the original SL/TP or set your own custom ones.

✅ Dynamic RRR mode: define your Take Profit levels based on Risk/Reward ratio (RRR).

✅ Visual Dashboard: Local Web Panel, modern and intuitive interface, integrated with MT5 EA for easy control.

✅ Optimized performance: lightweight, stable, and resource-efficient.





🧠 Upcoming Features (in development)

🔸 Auto Break Even — protect profits once price moves in your favor.



🔸 Dynamic Trailing Stop — automatically adjust SL as the trade evolves.



🔸 Daily Max Drawdown Limit — ideal for funded accounts and trading challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.).



🔸 News Filter — avoid trading during high-impact events.



🔸 Daily Max Trades Limit — control the number of trades per day.



🔸 Daily Basket Profit Target — automatically close all trades once your daily goal is reached.



🔸 Spread & Slippage Filters — avoid trades under poor execution conditions.

🔸 Time Filter — avoid trades at certain times.

🔸 Statistics by channel — Orders won and lost by channel and amount.

🔒 Fast, Secure, and Fully Local

No external servers or third-party APIs required.

All processes run locally on your terminal, ensuring maximum privacy, speed, and control over your trades.





⏳ Beta Version — Limited-Time Introductory Price

This is the beta release offered at a reduced price.

Each new update adds more features and the price will increase progressively.





👉 Buy now your Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier and secure all future updates for free!





🧩 Perfect For

Traders who receive Telegram signals and want instant automation .

Funded account traders (FTMO, MFF, etc.) needing daily risk control .

Users who want a flexible and powerful copier EA with professional risk tools.





Telegram copier, MT5 copier, signal copier, MT5 trade copier, forex copier, telegram EA, trading automation, copy trading, forex robot, expert advisor, telegram to MT5, signal receiver, auto trading, trading bot, copy signals, forex signals copier, copier EA, automated trading.





#telegram #signals #mt5 #trading #ea #copier #autotrading #forex #bot #signalreceiver