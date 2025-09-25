Chart Pattern Signals

Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator

Version: 1.02


Overview

The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving you hours of scanning through individual charts.

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Dashboard: Scans a user-defined list of up to 20 instruments simultaneously, including Forex pairs, CFDs, and precious metals like Gold (XAU/USD).

  • Real-time Signal Display: The dashboard is designed for clarity and quick decision-making, providing all the critical data you need for a potential trade in one place:

    • Symbol & Live Price

    • Current Trading Session (Tokyo, London, New York)

    • Detected Chart Pattern (e.g., Head & Shoulders, Ascending Triangle)

    • Clear BUY or SELL Signal highlighted in color.

    • Win Percentage (Win%) to gauge signal strength.

    • Suggested Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target Prices for your trade plan.

    • Brief Analysis note (e.g., "Resistance Break").

  • Completely Non-Intrusive: As an indicator, it will never place trades on its own. It serves purely as an informational and signal-generating tool, leaving you in full control of your trading decisions.

  • Fully Customizable Interface: You have complete control over the dashboard's appearance. Adjust the panel's width, height, row and column spacing, colors, and font to perfectly match your chart setup and preferences.

  • Efficient Performance: The indicator uses a timer to refresh data, ensuring it provides up-to-date information without overloading your trading terminal.

How It Works

  1. Attach: Load the indicator onto any single chart in your MT4 terminal.

  2. Scan: The indicator runs in the background, scanning all the symbols you've listed in the input settings for the predefined chart patterns.

  3. Display: When a potential pattern is identified, the indicator instantly populates the corresponding row in the dashboard with the pattern name, a trade signal (BUY/SELL), and the calculated price levels for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

  4. Decide: You can then use this information to perform your own analysis and decide whether to manually enter the trade based on the signals provided.

Important Note: The pattern detection logic in this version is simulated to provide a functional framework and showcase the indicator's capabilities. For live trading, the AnalyzePatternsForSymbol function would need to be programmed with robust algorithms for each of the 10 chart patterns.

Input Parameters

  • Symbols: A comma-separated list of all the instruments you want the dashboard to monitor.

  • Layout & Style: A full suite of options to control the size, spacing, colors, and font of the dashboard panel.

  • Pattern Detection Parameters: Basic inputs for the underlying ZigZag indicator used to help identify pattern anchor points.


