Chart Pattern Signals

Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator


Overview

The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving you hours of scanning through individual charts.

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Dashboard: Scans a user-defined list of up to 20 instruments simultaneously, including Forex pairs, CFDs, and precious metals like Gold (XAU/USD).

  • Real-time Signal Display: The dashboard is designed for clarity and quick decision-making, providing all the critical data you need for a potential trade in one place:

    • Symbol & Live Price

    • Current Trading Session (Tokyo, London, New York)

    • Detected Chart Pattern (e.g., Head & Shoulders, Ascending Triangle)

    • Clear BUY or SELL Signal highlighted in color.

    • Win Percentage (Win%) to gauge signal strength.

    • Suggested Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target Prices for your trade plan.

    • Brief Analysis note (e.g., "Resistance Break").

  • Completely Non-Intrusive: As an indicator, it will never place trades on its own. It serves purely as an informational and signal-generating tool, leaving you in full control of your trading decisions.

  • Fully Customizable Interface: You have complete control over the dashboard's appearance. Adjust the panel's width, height, row and column spacing, colors, and font to perfectly match your chart setup and preferences.

  • Efficient Performance: The indicator uses a timer to refresh data, ensuring it provides up-to-date information without overloading your trading terminal.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

How It Works

  1. Attach: Load the indicator onto any single chart in your MT4 terminal.

  2. Scan: The indicator runs in the background, scanning all the symbols you've listed in the input settings for the predefined chart patterns.

  3. Display: When a potential pattern is identified, the indicator instantly populates the corresponding row in the dashboard with the pattern name, a trade signal (BUY/SELL), and the calculated price levels for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

  4. Decide: You can then use this information to perform your own analysis and decide whether to manually enter the trade based on the signals provided.

Important Note: The pattern detection logic in this version is simulated to provide a functional framework and showcase the indicator's capabilities. For live trading, the AnalyzePatternsForSymbol function would need to be programmed with robust algorithms for each of the 10 chart patterns.

Input Parameters

  • Symbols: A comma-separated list of all the instruments you want the dashboard to monitor.

  • Layout & Style: A full suite of options to control the size, spacing, colors, and font of the dashboard panel.

  • Pattern Detection Parameters: Basic inputs for the underlying ZigZag indicator used to help identify pattern anchor points.


Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
指标
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Brilliant Reversal 多货币扫描器 MT4 是一款功能强大的工具，旨在帮助交易者使用 Brilliant Reversal 指标监控多个货币对和时间框架。该扫描器通过提供实时扫描和警报，简化了潜在市场反转的识别，直接从集中式仪表板进行操作。无论您交易的是主要货币对、次要货币对还是外来货币对，该工具都能提供全面的市场覆盖和可定制的设置，以适应您的交易策略。领先市场动态，优化您的入场点，使用这一不可或缺的工具。 该工具以网格格式组织信号，显示买入和卖出信号及其对应的强度： S ：强 M ：中 W ：弱 MT5版本可在此处找到： Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 详细文档请点击此处： here 主要功能： 集成 Brilliant Reversal：可配置的参数，如小柱计数、中柱计数和大柱计数，可在不同时间框架内精确检测反转信号。 汇合 警报：当多个时间框架在方向和强度上对齐时，高亮显示汇合信号，为交易者提供更强大的设置。 自定义 警报：通过弹出窗口、电子邮件或推送通知获取实时通知，确保您不会错过关键信号。 响应式
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
WBP 图表信号 – 多时间框架买卖压力指标 描述: WBP 图表信号是一款高级指标，通过分析成交量、点差和价格行为来衡量市场压力。适用于寻求精确信号和多时间框架确认的交易者，具有机构级分析风格。 主要功能: 加权买入压力 (WBP): 专有算法结合 VWAP、MA200、成交量强度、流动性因素和动量 多时间框架分析: 自动高时间框架确认，提高信号可靠性 实时多品种扫描: 同时监控6大货币对 精准信号过滤: 7种确认过滤器，包括背离、成交量、趋势及高时间框架确认 专业仪表盘: 实时显示 WBP 值、信号及高时间框架分析 机构级计算: 成交量对数刻度、VWAP 权重及信念因子 信号系统: 买入: 强买 > 75，适中买 > 65 卖出: 强卖 < 25，适中卖 < 35 指标窗口显示箭头；可自定义声音提醒 技术规格: 单独指标窗口，5个缓冲区 可调阈值与确认参数 适用于所有时间框架和品种 无重绘 – 信号在K线收盘确认 优化性能 参数: VWAP 周期 20，MA 趋势 200，EMA 平滑 5，确认柱 2，多重过滤器 适用场景: 日内交易、波段交易、机构成交量分析、多品种市场压力监控
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
Renko Star 是一个 mt4 箭头型指标，旨在交易砖形图表，该指标有一个回溯测试仪表板，可以告诉交易者有用的信息，例如胜率和赢得的点数，它还给出了 atr x 乘法中的 tp 和 sl，该指标给出了其柱线开盘或柱内信号，它有一个黄色标记，将标记给出信号的确切价格，使用该指标的方法是根据指标给出的箭头打开买入或卖出并设置 tp和 sl 也由指标给出，调整指标设置将导致更好或最差的结果，因此您必须更改它们，直到您在仪表板上获得可以信赖的良好结果。 该指示器不会重新绘制或背面绘制 参数 ： atr tp : 基于 atr 的 tp 值 atr sl ：基于 atr 的 sl 值 ATR期 明星时期 星形滤镜 历史记录：需要回测多少历史记录 spread : 在计算中使用spread进行回测 显示点数：如果设置为 true，指标将以点数显示每个信号结果 箭头以及 tp 和 sl 颜色 警报设置 面板/仪表板位置
Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 版“倒锤子形态”指标，无需重绘，无延迟。 - “倒锤子形态”指标是价格行为交易的强大指标。 - 指标可检测图表上的看涨倒锤子形态：图表上显示蓝色箭头信号（见图）。 - 支持 PC、手机和电子邮件提醒。 - “倒锤子形态”指标非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 .......................................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ................................................
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
指标
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Multi Timeframe Indicator Sync
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
指标
Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Sync Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence MTTS Sync is an advanced technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction. MAIN FEATURES Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously Fully customi
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
指标
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
指标
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
在快节奏的金融市场中，每一秒都至关重要，每一个决定都可能成败。进入 Binary Hacker Indicator，这是一个开创性的工具，将以每分钟为单位的方式改变交易者分析价格走势的方式。 揭示交易中的精准度： Binary Hacker Indicator 并非您的普通交易工具。它作为实时分析器运行，逐分钟分析图表，为交易者提供宝贵的见解。与需要大量手动分析的传统指标不同，Binary Hacker 消除了交易策略中的猜测，提供了一种基于纯粹数据的计算方法。 每一分钟的力量： 想象一下能够分析交易的每一分钟，了解买卖压力之间的微妙平衡。有了 Binary Hacker，这一愿景就变成了现实。这个巧妙的指标会持续监控市场并计算每一分钟的上升和下跌笔数，将价格走势的本质提炼为易于理解的信息。 独特的策略，无与伦比的结果： Binary Hacker Indicator 与众不同的是其独特的交易策略，这些策略经过精心调整，可以适应价格走势的细微差别。当您在图表上激活指标时，它会在每分钟的前十秒内耐心等待，让市场显示其初始情绪。如果上升笔数多于下跌笔数，则该指标会提示您考虑买入交易，反之亦
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
指标
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“动态剥头皮震荡指标”是一款高级自定义加密货币外汇指标，适用于 MT4 平台，高效交易！ - 新一代震荡指标 - 参见图片了解如何使用。 - 动态剥头皮震荡指标具有自适应超卖/超买区域。 - 震荡指标是一款辅助工具，可从动态超卖/超买区域找到准确的入场点。 - 超卖值：低于绿线，超买值：高于橙线。 - 该指标也非常适合与价格行为模式结合使用。 - 它比标准震荡指标更精准。适用时间范围：30 分钟、1 小时、4 小时、1 天、1 周。 - 提供 PC 和移动端警报。 ................................................................................................................. 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为原创，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
指标
"THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
指标
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Binary Nas
Roman Lomaev
指标
Binary Nas — 适用于二元期权和外汇的通用指标 助您在任何市场中精准交易！ 主要功能: 多货币对与多时间框架 支持所有时间框架（M1、M5、M15、M30、H1、H4、D1）和任意货币对。 实时信号 图表箭头： 蓝色 — 买入信号， 红色 — 卖出信号。 缓冲箭头 信号数据存储于指标缓冲区，可连接智能交易系统（EA）实现 自动交易 。 1至3根K线到期 （默认1根）。 信号通过率统计 ，评估策略有效性。 无重绘   — 信号出现后保持不变。 Binary Nas 优势: 趋势分析   — 捕捉强劲市场波动。 EA兼容   — 通过缓冲数据轻松自动化交易。 简单易用   — 适合新手与专业人士。 提前信号   — 箭头在 K线收盘前 出现，预留反应时间。 高可靠性   — 算法不重绘历史数据。 安装与设置: 将   “MQL5”   文件夹复制至交易终端根目录。文件下载链接： Yandex.Disk 。详细教程： YouTube 。 附加功能: 弹窗提醒与自动化 通过   MQL5市场   启用即时通知与EA。 Binary
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
индикатор для бинарной торговли, основанный на пересечении 3MA с macd, он дает сигналы на покупку и продажу при открытии бара и не перерисовывается и не перерисовывается Индикатор не ориентирован на высокий процент выигрышей, поскольку он создан для торговли по мартингейлу, индикатор ориентирован на наименьшее количество проигрышных сигналов подряд. Стратегия: Минимальный депозит 1000 юнит, торговлю начинаем с 1 юнит (размер сделки 1 юнит на каждые 1000 капитала) мы удваиваем размер сделки по сл
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
指标
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Arrow Micro Scalper 是一款专为剥头皮和短期交易而设计的指标，可集成到任何图表和金融工具（货币、加密货币、股票、金属）中。 在她的工作中，她使用波浪分析和趋势方向过滤器。建议在从 M1 到 H4 的时间范围内使用。 如何使用指标。 该指标包含 2 个用于更改设置的外部参数，其余参数已默认配置。 大箭头表示趋势方向的变化，蓝色箭头表示下降趋势的开始，粉红色箭头表示上升趋势的开始。 “ Only trending direction ”参数启用和禁用使用内部趋势的模式，提供使用您自己的趋势或不使用趋势的机会，并且还启用/禁用仅根据趋势显示趋势箭头和信号箭头。 小信号箭头，该指标最重要的对象，粉色代表“买入”交易，蓝色代表“卖出”交易。 “ Smoothing ”参数决定信号箭头出现的时间，操作范围为 7 到 25，为时间范围 M1-M5 选择大值，为 M15-H1 选择中值，为 H4 - D1 选择小值。 趋势箭头和开始信号箭头有警报。 指标不会重新绘制。
MetaCOT 2 COT Index MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
3 (2)
指标
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
在MetaTrader中，绘制多个   水平线   并跟踪各自的价格水平可能非常麻烦。该指标可自动在等间距位置绘制多个水平线，用于设置价格提醒、标记支撑和阻力位以及其他手动操作。 这个指标非常适合刚接触外汇交易的新手，帮助他们寻找买卖机会并实现快速获利。无论市场处于趋势中还是震荡状态，水平线都能帮助交易者识别潜在的进出场区域。 功能特点 可根据输入参数中的预设，瞬间绘制多个水平线。 使用鲜明的色彩主题，区分不同的水平线。 是追踪多个交易时段价格区间的必备工具。 当价格触及某条水平线时会自动发出提醒。 可设置提醒之间的间隔，避免重复提醒造成干扰。 支持完全自定义设置。 说明 该指标根据输入参数中的配置自动绘制水平线。观察价格在这些水平线附近的反应，可以帮助识别关键支撑/阻力位附近的潜在交易机会。 例如，在水平支撑位形成一根看涨Pin Bar，通常意味着价格可能会继续上涨，朝最近的阻力位移动。 若价格以一根看跌K线收盘于支撑位下方，则可能表明刚刚发生了一个下行突破。而在水平线上发生的假突破，则说明价格未能突破关键水平，可能即将反转方向。 一些价格反转形态（如Pin Bar或假突破）对于
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“动态交易震荡指标”是一款高级自定义加密货币外汇指标，适用于 MT4 平台，效率极高！ - 新一代震荡指标 - 参见图片了解如何使用。 - 动态交易震荡指标具有自适应超卖/超买区域。 - 震荡指标是一款辅助工具，可帮助您从动态超卖/超买区域找到准确的入场点。 - 超卖值：低于蓝线，超买值：高于红线。 - 该指标也非常适合与价格行为模式结合使用。 - 它比标准震荡指标更精准。适用时间范围：30 分钟、1 小时、4 小时、1 天、1 周。 - 提供 PC 和移动端提醒。 ................................................................................................................. 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为原创产品，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
指标
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
Breakeven Price
Vladimir Chiosa
指标
Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created. Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real ti
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
指标
我们为您提供一个指标"蜡烛收盘台"，它将成为您在贸易领域不可或缺的助手。 这就是为什么知道蜡烛何时关闭会有所帮助的原因： 如果你喜欢使用蜡烛花纹进行交易，你就会知道蜡烛何时关闭。 此指标将允许您检查是否形成了已知模式以及是否存在交易的可能性。 该指标将帮助您做好市场开放和市场关闭的准备。 可以设置一个计时器来创建计划新闻的预览，这样就可以检查市场对此的反应。 您可以设置指示灯,以便在蜡烛关闭前几秒钟发送警报/警告。 通知/警报/警报可以发送到： 屏幕警报 电子邮件 移动应用 MT4烛台计时器指示器为什么有用 那么烛台计时器什么时候有用呢?如果你长期交易，你可能不需要蜡烛计时器指示器，因为你的参赛不会受到一分钟或一小时的太大影响。但是，如果你在短时间内是黄牛或交易员，那么你知道时机非常重要。 外汇市场24小时开放，只在周末关门，有些策略可能会受到您入仓时出现错误时机的严重影响。 MT4蜡烛计时器指示器可以显示当前蜡烛中的剩余时间,以便为下一次蜡烛打开做好准备。 可以从这一指标中受益的一些情况例子有： 预定消息传出 地理市场开闭 预定发生的事件,通常是金融、经济或政治事件
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
指标
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
