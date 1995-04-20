Chart Pattern Signals

Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator


Overview

The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving you hours of scanning through individual charts.

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Dashboard: Scans a user-defined list of up to 20 instruments simultaneously, including Forex pairs, CFDs, and precious metals like Gold (XAU/USD).

  • Real-time Signal Display: The dashboard is designed for clarity and quick decision-making, providing all the critical data you need for a potential trade in one place:

    • Symbol & Live Price

    • Current Trading Session (Tokyo, London, New York)

    • Detected Chart Pattern (e.g., Head & Shoulders, Ascending Triangle)

    • Clear BUY or SELL Signal highlighted in color.

    • Win Percentage (Win%) to gauge signal strength.

    • Suggested Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target Prices for your trade plan.

    • Brief Analysis note (e.g., "Resistance Break").

  • Completely Non-Intrusive: As an indicator, it will never place trades on its own. It serves purely as an informational and signal-generating tool, leaving you in full control of your trading decisions.

  • Fully Customizable Interface: You have complete control over the dashboard's appearance. Adjust the panel's width, height, row and column spacing, colors, and font to perfectly match your chart setup and preferences.

  • Efficient Performance: The indicator uses a timer to refresh data, ensuring it provides up-to-date information without overloading your trading terminal.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

How It Works

  1. Attach: Load the indicator onto any single chart in your MT4 terminal.

  2. Scan: The indicator runs in the background, scanning all the symbols you've listed in the input settings for the predefined chart patterns.

  3. Display: When a potential pattern is identified, the indicator instantly populates the corresponding row in the dashboard with the pattern name, a trade signal (BUY/SELL), and the calculated price levels for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

  4. Decide: You can then use this information to perform your own analysis and decide whether to manually enter the trade based on the signals provided.

Important Note: The pattern detection logic in this version is simulated to provide a functional framework and showcase the indicator's capabilities. For live trading, the AnalyzePatternsForSymbol function would need to be programmed with robust algorithms for each of the 10 chart patterns.

Input Parameters

  • Symbols: A comma-separated list of all the instruments you want the dashboard to monitor.

  • Layout & Style: A full suite of options to control the size, spacing, colors, and font of the dashboard panel.

  • Pattern Detection Parameters: Basic inputs for the underlying ZigZag indicator used to help identify pattern anchor points.


おすすめのプロダクト
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
インディケータ
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner MT4 は、Brilliant Reversalインジケーターを使用して、複数の通貨ペアと時間枠を監視するために設計された強力なツールです。このスキャナーは、市場の潜在的な反転を特定するプロセスを簡素化し、集中型ダッシュボードからリアルタイムのスキャンとアラートを提供します。主要ペア、マイナーペア、またはエキゾチックペアを取引する場合でも、このツールは包括的な市場カバレッジと取引戦略に合わせたカスタマイズ可能な設定を提供します。市場の動きを先取りし、この必須ツールでエントリーを洗練してください。 このツールは、シグナルをグリッド形式で整理し、買いシグナルと売りシグナルをそれぞれの強度とともに表示します： S ：強い M ：中 W ：弱い MT5バージョンはこちらで入手できます： Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 詳細なドキュメントはこちらをクリックしてください： here 主な機能： 統合 Brilliant Reversal：Small Bar
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
日本語 – WBPチャートシグナル – マルチタイムフレーム買い/売り圧力インジケーター 概要: WBP Chart Signals は、出来高・スプレッド・価格アクションを総合的に分析し、市場の買い／売り圧力を測定する高度なインジケーターです。マルチタイムフレーム確認を備えた精度の高いシグナルを求めるトレーダーに最適です。 主な特徴: Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP): VWAP、MA200、出来高強度、流動性、モメンタムを組み合わせた独自アルゴリズム マルチタイムフレーム分析: 上位足での自動確認 リアルタイム・マルチシンボルスキャナー: 最大6つの主要通貨ペアを同時監視 高精度フィルタリング: 7つの確認フィルター（ダイバージェンス、出来高、トレンド、HTF） プロフェッショナルダッシュボード: リアルタイムでWBP値と上位足分析を表示 機関投資家レベルの計算: 対数スケール出来高、VWAP加重、確信度ファクター シグナルシステム: BUY: 強い買い > 75、適度な買い > 65 SELL: 強い売り < 25、適度な売り < 35 インジケーターウィ
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
インディケータ
Renko Starは、練行チャートを取引するように設計されたMT4矢印タイプのインジケーターです。このインジケーターには、勝率や獲得ポイントなどの役立つ情報をトレーダーに伝えるバックテストダッシュボードがあり、ATR x乗算のtpとslも提供されます。バーオープンまたはイントラバーのシグナルであり、シグナルが与えられた正確な価格を示す黄色のマークが付いています。このインジケーターの使用方法は、インジケーターが示す矢印に従って買いまたは売りを開始し、tpを設定することです。インジケーターによって与えられる sl や sl も、インジケーターの設定をいじってみると結果が良くなったり最悪になったりするため、信頼できるダッシュボードで良い結果が得られるまでインジケーター設定を変更する必要があります。 このインジケーターは再ペイントまたはバックペイントを行いません パラメーター ： atr tp : atrに基づくtp値 atr sl : atrに基づくsl値 atr期間 星期 スターフィルター History : バックテストする履歴の量 スプレッド : 計算にスプレッドを使用したバッ
Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「逆ハンマーパターン」。リペイントなし、遅延なし。 - インジケーター「逆ハンマーパターン」は、プライスアクショントレードにおいて非常に強力なインジケーターです。 - インジケーターはチャート上で強気の逆ハンマーを検出します：チャート上に青い矢印シグナルを表示します（画像参照）。 - PC、モバイル、メールでアラート通知が可能です。 - インジケーター「逆ハンマーパターン」は、サポート/レジスタンスレベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これはMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
インディケータ
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Multi Timeframe Indicator Sync
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
インディケータ
Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Sync Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence MTTS Sync is an advanced technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction. MAIN FEATURES Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously Fully customi
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
インディケータ
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
インディケータ
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
バイナリーハッカーインジケーター 金融市場の高速な世界では、1秒も無駄にできません。すべての意思決定が、取引の成否を分けるのです。そこで登場するのが、バイナリーハッカーインジケーターです。これは、トレーダーに貴重な洞察を提供するために、チャート上の1分ごとに分析を提供する画期的なツールです。 バイナリーハッカーは、手動による広範な分析が必要な従来のインジケーターとは異なり、トレーディングストラテジーから推測作業を取り除き、純粋なデータに基づいた計算されたアプローチを提供します。 取引における精度の向上： バイナリーハッカーインジケーターは、一般的なトレーディングツールではありません。チャート上の各分を分析し、トレーダーに貴重な洞察を提供するリアルタイムアナライザーとして機能します。 バイナリーハッカーを使用すると、売買圧力の微妙なバランスを理解しながら、取引の1分ごとに分析する機能を備えています。この機能により、常に市場の勢いに沿った取引を行うことができます。 1分ごとのパワー： 取引の1分ごとに分析し、売り買い圧力の微妙なバランスを理解する能力を想像してみてください。バイナリーハッカ
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
インディケータ
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - オシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：グリーンラインより下、買われ過ぎ値：オレンジラインより上。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンと組み合わせるのに最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間枠：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
インディケータ
"THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
インディケータ
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Binary Nas
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary Nas — バイナリーオプションとFXのユニバーサルインジケーター あらゆる市場で正確な取引をサポート！ 主な機能: 複数通貨ペア・複数時間軸対応 M1、M5、M15、M30、H1、H4、D1の全時間軸で動作。 リアルタイムシグナル チャート上の矢印: 青 — 買いシグナル、 赤 — 売りシグナル。 バッファー矢印 シグナルデータをバッファーに保存し、EA（エキスパートアドバイザー）と連携して 自動取引 が可能。 1～3本の足で期限設定 （デフォルト: 1本）。 シグナル成功率統計 で効果を評価。 再描画なし   — シグナルは表示後に固定。 Binary Nas の利点: トレンド分析   — 強い相場の動きを捕捉。 EA連携   — バッファーデータで戦略を自動化。 使いやすさ   — 初心者からプロまで対応。 早期シグナル   — 矢印は 足の終了前に表示 され、反応時間を確保。 信頼性   — 過去データを改変しないアルゴリズム。 インストール方法: 「MQL5」 フォルダを取引プラットフォームのルートディレクトリにコピー
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
インディケータ
macd との 3ma クロスに基づくバイナリー取引用のインジケーターで、バーが開いているときに買いシグナルと売りシグナルを与え、再ペイントやバックペイントは行いません。 このインジケーターはマーチンゲール取引用に作成されているため、高い勝率には焦点を当てておらず、連続して最も低い損失シグナル数に焦点を当てています。 戦略 ： 最低入金額は 1000 単位で、1 単位で取引を開始します (取引サイズは資本 1000 ごとに 1 単位です) 現在のシグナルが失われた場合、次のシグナルでトレードサイズを2倍にします。連続で最大7つの損失シグナルを持つインジケーター設定のみを採用します。 過去 10000 キャンドル (x 個のキャンドル以上の履歴取引を表示するために設定で入力できる数値) -推奨タイマーフレーム：任意 -有効期限 : 運用された時間枠と同じ パラメーター ： 1.高速馬期 2.ファストマタイプ 3.スローマ期 4..スローマタイプ 5.トレンドマ期間 6.トレンドマタイプ 7.バー数 (シグナルとバックテスト結果を表示するために使用する履歴バーの数) 8.Macd Fal
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Arrow Micro Scalper は、スキャルピングと短期取引用に設計されたインジケーターで、あらゆるチャートや金融商品 (通貨、仮想通貨、株式、金属) に統合されています。 彼女は仕事で波動分析とトレンド方向フィルターを使用しています。 M1 から H4 までのタイムフレームでの使用が推奨されます。 インジケーターの操作方法。 インジケーターには設定を変更するための 2 つの外部パラメーターが含まれており、残りはデフォルトですでに構成されています。 大きな矢印はトレンド方向の変化を示し、青い矢印は下降トレンドの始まりを、ピンクの矢印は上昇トレンドの始まりを示します。 「 Only trending direction 」パラメータは、内部トレンドを使用するモードを有効または無効にし、独自のトレンドを使用するか、トレンドを使用せずに作業する機会を提供します。また、トレンド矢印とシグナルのみのトレンド矢印の表示を有効または無効にします。 小さなシグナル矢印、インジケーターの最も重要なオブジェクト、ピンクは「買い」トランザクション、青は「売り」トランザクション。 「 Smooth
MetaCOT 2 COT Index MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
3 (2)
インディケータ
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
MetaTraderでは、複数の   水平線   を描画し、それぞれの価格レベルを追跡するのは面倒な作業になることがあります。このインジケーターは、価格アラートの設定、サポートとレジスタンスの表示、その他の手動用途のために、等間隔で複数の水平線を自動で描画します。 このインジケーターは、短期間で売買による利益を狙いたい初心者のFXトレーダーに最適です。水平線は、相場がトレンド中またはレンジ相場である場合に、エントリーの可能性があるゾーンを見つける手助けをしてくれます。 機能 入力設定に基づいて、瞬時に複数の水平線を描画可能。 各水平線を区別しやすいように、カラフルなカラーテーマを採用。 複数の取引セッションのレンジを追跡するのに必須のツール。 価格が水平線にタッチした際にアラートを送信。 アラート間に間隔を設定でき、過度な通知を防止。 完全にカスタマイズ可能。 解説 このインジケーターは、入力設定で指定されたデータと指示に従って水平線を描画します。価格がこれらの水平線でどのように反応するかを観察することで、重要なサポート・レジスタンス付近でのトレード機会を見極めることができます。
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミック・トレーディング・オシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的なトレーディングツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミック・トレーディング・オシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - オシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：青線より下、買われ過ぎ値：赤線より上。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンと組み合わせるのに最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間足：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルアラート機能付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
インディケータ
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
インディケータ
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
Breakeven Price
Vladimir Chiosa
インディケータ
Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created. Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real ti
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
インディケータ
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
インディケータ
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
インディケータ
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4は、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームインジケーターに続くユニークな10in1トレンドです。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。 平均方向移動指数（ADX） 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） クラシック平研アシキャンドル 移動平均 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 相対活力指数（RVI） 相対力指数（RSI） 放物線SAR ストキャスティクス ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4は選択されたインディケーターからのみ情報を収集し、それらのデータのみに基づいてアローを印刷
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
インディケータ
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
インディケータ
この指標は2つの利益確定レベルと非常に厳しいストップロスに焦点を当てており、m15以降の高時間枠で市場をスカルプすることを目指しています。これらの時間枠はスプレッドやブローカーの手数料の影響をあまり受けません。価格ダイバージェンス戦略に基づく買い/売りシグナルを提示し、強気のダイバージェンス条件が完全に満たされた際に買い矢印とtp/slレベルをプロットします。売り矢印も同様で、矢印はローソク足の終値に印刷され、ライブで再塗装されず、一部のシグナルはやや遅れて現れ、インジケーターに無視されてアラートを出しません。これは特定の市場状況(高いボラティリティやニュースの影響)におけるダイバージェンスの性質だからです。 なぜそれが機能するのか? .各信号の背後に良い戦略があります 。ライブで塗り直す必要はありません。 .どのペアでも使えます。 .安定したパフォーマンスを提供 おすすめ : 。より長い期間の使用 。インジケーターの主な周期を変えると信号の品質が変わります。入力は1つなので、各ペアの最適な周期を探してください 。高スプレッドの取引は避けてください。生のスプレッドアカウントを
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
インディケータ
PUMPING STATION – あなた専用の「オールインワン」戦略 PUMPING STATIONは、あなたのトレードをより楽しく、そして効果的に変えてくれる革新的なFXインジケーターです。ただの補助ツールではなく、強力なアルゴリズムを備えた本格的なトレーディングシステムで、より安定したトレードのスタートをサポートします。 この商品をご購入いただくと、以下の特典を無料でお付けします： 専用セットファイル：自動設定による最大パフォーマンスを実現。 ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：PUMPING STATION戦略の使い方を学べます。 Pumping Utility：PUMPING STATION専用の半自動トレードボットで、より快適かつシンプルな運用を可能にします。 ※ご購入後すぐにご連絡ください。追加リソースへのアクセスを提供いたします。 PUMPING STATIONの仕組み： トレンド管理：市場のトレンド方向を即座に判断。トレンドはあなたの最高の味方です。 エントリーサイン：チャート上の矢印で、取引のタイミングと方向を明確に示します。 明確な目標設定：インジケーターが自
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、価格アクション分析とドンチャンチャネルのみを使用して、ジグザグ方式で価格の反転を検出します。再描画やバックペインティングを一切行わずに、短期取引向けに特別に設計されています。それは彼らの操作のタイミングを増やすことを目指している賢明なトレーダーにとって素晴らしいツールです。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど簡単に取引できます すべての時間枠で価値を提供します 自己分析統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 可変長のブレイクアウトと混雑ゾーンに基づいて、インディケータは価格アクションのみを使用して取引を選択し、市場が非常に高速に行っていることに反応します。 過去のシグナルの潜在的な利益が表示されます この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 負けブレイクアウトは強調表示され、説明されます インジケータは、非バックペインティングおよび非再ペイントです この指標は、日中のトレーダーが単一の価格反転を見逃さないようにするのに役立ちます。ただし、すべての
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
インディケータ
スレイヤーバイナリーは、1キャンドルストライク矢印インジケーターのバイナリーオプションです。この指標は、聖杯を求める人向けではなく、一般的な取引に対して非現実的なアプローチです。この指標は一定のヒット率を示し、資金管理と日々の目標と組み合わせて使えば、さらに信頼性が高まります。インジケーターには以下に記載される多くの機能が備わっています: 特徴 再塗装なし:インジケーターは矢印をライブで再塗装しません。一度矢印が出ると、価格が逆方向に動いても矢印はその位置に留まります。 統計パネル:総合勝率%や最大損失勝ちシグナルなどの指標パフォーマンス統計を表示するパネル ダイバージェンスに基づく実証済み論理:この指標はダイバージェンス戦略を用いて売買矢印を決定します。 6つ以上の追加フィルター:インジケーターには勝率を上げ、無限のコンボを試せるための多数の追加フィルターがあります。 どうやってトレードするの? 単純に上向き矢印が出たときにコール/買いを開き、その期間の次のローソク足で取引を閉じればいいだけです...売却/プットシグナルも逆です。 日々の目標、例えば3勝者を挙げてから取引を停止す
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
インディケータ
MT5版はこちらから： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Telegramチャンネル＆グループ： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx VIPグループアクセス： 有料製品の購入証明を当方の受信箱にお送りください 推奨ブローカー： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — MT4向けの強力なインジケーター、OBVのダイバージェンスを検出し市場の反転を予測 BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergenceインジケーターは、価格とオンバランスボリューム（OBV）を分析し、強気および弱気のダイバージェンスを自動検出します。これにより、トレンドの反転または継続の早期シグナルを提供します。価格の動きと出来高のパターンのダイバージェンスを強調することで、高確率のエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを見つけるのに役立ちます。 主な機能 強気および弱気のOBVダイバージェンスを自動検出 全ての時間足および通貨ペアに対応 ポップア
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
インディケータ
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
作者のその他のプロダクト
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信