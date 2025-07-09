Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5 is, as the name suggests, an Expert Advisor based on an aggressive scalping strategy designed to capture the best market entries using technical indicators.

Its efficiency has been proven through years of real trading, as well as its optimal exits, thanks in particular to the use of a trailing stop loss.

Warning: QTS is aggressive in the markets. Please read the usage instructions carefully before operating it (see product description or the lower part of the sales page).

QTS is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor that identifies and exploits the best market opportunities in real time.

It is based on a hyper-scalping method and offers martingale and hedging options.

The developer’s philosophy is to provide a versatile tool that can be adapted to any type of trader.

You are not required to use the default recommendations — feel free to adapt QTS to your own preferences.

Additional recommendations and information:

If you are using the Expert Advisor for the first time, start with a small lot size or less than 0.1 % of your capital.

Backtests were performed using real ticks only, with 1:500 leverage, $10 000 capital, from 01/01/2023 to present.

To download the recommended .set files, please follow the link below.

Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764515 before purchase or during setup. For any questions, the developer is available via private message.

Thank you for your trust and your purchase!