Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5

5

Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5 is, as the name suggests, an Expert Advisor based on an aggressive scalping strategy designed to capture the best market entries using technical indicators.
Its efficiency has been proven through years of real trading, as well as its optimal exits, thanks in particular to the use of a trailing stop loss.

Warning: QTS is aggressive in the markets. Please read the usage instructions carefully before operating it (see product description or the lower part of the sales page).

QTS is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor that identifies and exploits the best market opportunities in real time.
It is based on a hyper-scalping method and offers martingale and hedging options.
The developer’s philosophy is to provide a versatile tool that can be adapted to any type of trader.
You are not required to use the default recommendations — feel free to adapt QTS to your own preferences.

Additional recommendations and information:

  • If you are using the Expert Advisor for the first time, start with a small lot size or less than 0.1 % of your capital.

  • Backtests were performed using real ticks only, with 1:500 leverage, $10 000 capital, from 01/01/2023 to present.

  • To download the recommended .set files, please follow the link below.

  • Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764515 before purchase or during setup. For any questions, the developer is available via private message.

Thank you for your trust and your purchase!

Reviews
advillegas
279
advillegas 2025.08.01 14:20 
 

This is an excellent system. If you are one of the few that know what to look for in a trading system, this is the one for you. Highly recommended. Great developer!

More from author
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.83 (6)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
Quantitative Apex prop firm
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
Experts
Quantitative Apex Prop Firm (QAPF) is, as its name suggests, an Expert Advisor designed for disciplined trading and strict compliance with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, etc.). It takes only one trade per day, at a fixed time, on the XAUUSD pair, relying on a set of robust technical filters to select the best opportunity. Its efficiency is based on simplicity, discipline, and strict risk management, which are key elements to succeed in prop firm challenges as well as on personal
Luxor The Oscillators Engine
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
5 (4)
Indicators
Luxor – Precision & Performance for Serious Traders Luxor is an advanced trading indicator based on a powerful combination of two well-established algorithms: ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) and PCH (Percentage Change) . It provides clear and reliable buy, sell, and exit signals , enhanced with dynamic RMS bands and real-time push notifications . Key Features: Accurate entry and exit signals – trade with confidence. Advanced ALMA smoothing – effectively reduces market noise. Dynamic PCH – d
FREE
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
16504
Reply from developer Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux 2025.08.01 14:23
Thank you very much for the review, it's a pleasure to offer you this service !
Reply to review