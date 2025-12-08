Elsna ATR MT5

The Elsna ATR is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay:

Average True Range (ATR) Display Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14).

Can show the value in pips or price units.

Candle Countdown Timer

Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes.

Updates every second, even when the market is quiet.

This indicator helps traders quickly gauge(via ATR) and(via candle timer) at a glance—without cluttering the chart. It’s especially useful for scalpers and intraday traders who rely on volatility awareness and candle timing for entries and exits.