ElsnaRay Color n Lines

it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone

you can now select manual anchor

where you put your own desired starting price

example , 145 , for usdjpy

or 3000 for gold

1.15000 for eurusd and any other 

It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid:

  • Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting).

  • Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with 100 above and 100 below the anchor.

  • Style: Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional fill and “draw behind candles.”

  • Projection lines: Optional dotted horizontal line above each rectangle at top + 2×height.

  • Behavior: Updates in place (no flicker), removes stale/legacy objects, and can clean all its objects on detach.

  • Controls: Inputs for counts, step/height, colors, fill/behind, projection bars, and cleanup.


Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Утилиты
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
OneClickClose Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (5)
Утилиты
This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Утилиты
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймах одного и того же индикатора. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма Всплывающее оповещение/звуков
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Индикаторы
Трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. Скользящая Хала является усовершенствованным вариантом скользящей средней, которая достаточно точно показывает момент разворота тренда, ее часто применяют в качестве фильтра сигналов. Сочетание двух периодов скользящей Хала полнее использует эти преимущества: HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда. Особенности
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Утилиты
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
EasyGRID MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (7)
Утилиты
The utility places a grid of pending orders. You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels and the magic number. If you use a   profit bucket , please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings. MT5 version of the ut
FREE
Stat Monitor 4
Sergei Linskii
Индикаторы
Stat Monitor – это хороший информационный индикатор. Преимущества индикатора: Индикатор выдает полезную информацию - текущий спред, стоимость одного лота символа, торговое плечо и рекомендуемый размер лота для торговли. Использовать индикатор можно на торговой платформе MetaTrader 4 любого брокера. Индикатор можно использовать как отличное основное дополнение к вашей торговой системе. Версия индикатора Stat Monitor для MetaTrader 5 Желаю всем удачи в торговле и стабильного профита!
FREE
