ElsnaRay Color n Lines
- 实用工具
- Raymond Edusei
- 版本: 2.60
- 更新: 25 十一月 2025
it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone
you can now select manual anchor
where you put your own desired starting price
example , 145 , for usdjpy
or 3000 for gold
1.15000 for eurusd and any other
It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid:
-
Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting).
-
Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with 100 above and 100 below the anchor.
-
Style: Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional fill and “draw behind candles.”
-
Projection lines: Optional dotted horizontal line above each rectangle at top + 2×height.
-
Behavior: Updates in place (no flicker), removes stale/legacy objects, and can clean all its objects on detach.
-
Controls: Inputs for counts, step/height, colors, fill/behind, projection bars, and cleanup.