ElsnaRay Color n Lines

it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone

you can now select manual anchor

where you put your own desired starting price

example , 145 , for usdjpy

or 3000 for gold

1.15000 for eurusd and any other

It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid:

Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting).

Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with 100 above and 100 below the anchor.

Style: Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional fill and “draw behind candles.”

Projection lines: Optional dotted horizontal line above each rectangle at top + 2×height.

Behavior: Updates in place (no flicker), removes stale/legacy objects, and can clean all its objects on detach.

Controls: Inputs for counts, step/height, colors, fill/behind, projection bars, and cleanup.



