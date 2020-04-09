Elsna Panel MT5
- 实用工具
- Raymond Edusei
- 版本: 1.60
- 更新: 8 十二月 2025
The indicator is a real-time trading dashboard for MT5, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart.
Key Features
-
Dashboard Display
-
Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time.
-
Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used.
-
Floating profit and pips of all open trades.
-
Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time.
-
Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average trade duration.
-
Performance stats: win rate and profit factor.
-
-
Dynamic Updates
-
Updates every second using OnTimer .
-
Automatically calculates and refreshes floating profit, pips, trade counts, and risk metrics.
-
-
Color Coding
-
Positive profits, equity, or good R:R ratios are green.
-
Negative profits or high-risk metrics are red.
-
Warning levels are orange.
-
-
Auto-Sizing
-
Panel width and height adjust dynamically to fit content.
-
Labels are positioned with configurable font, size, spacing, and corner.
-
-
Trade Alerts
-
Plays a sound ( alert.wav ) when the number of open trades changes.
-