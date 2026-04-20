ACG — Gold Breakout Expert Advisor

Momentum breakout strategy for XAUUSD, trading key historical price levels. First time testing ACG? Start with Fixed lot = 0.01 | News Filter off | Max Daily Loss off. Raw trading logic to understand the system's behavior before enabling advanced features.

Account Monitoring for ACG Description Set files Regular Live Type: Raw spread. Size: $2,000 Live set

Resources & Documentation

Resource Description ACG Official Channel Latest updates, set files, and announcements Understanding ACG's Trading Frequency Why the bot waits for the right breakout conditions How to Set Up ACG Step-by-step installation guide Set Files Pre-configured settings for different risk profiles

Understanding the Trading Strategy

ACG is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades XAUUSD (Gold). It uses a momentum breakout approach targeting key price levels, combined with a built-in news filter and adaptive risk management.

The system does not use grid or martingale strategies.





ACG Strategy uses a Momentum Breakout approach. The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at significant price levels. When price breaks through one of these levels with momentum, the trade is triggered — capturing the continuation move.

What this means for your trades: Breakout strategies have a moderate win rate with asymmetric reward. Not every breakout follows through — some will reverse and stop out at a small loss. The edge comes from capturing the strong directional moves when they do occur. If you see a series of small stop-outs followed by a large winning trade, that is the strategy working as intended.

How ACG Quad Protects Your Account

Hard stop loss: Every trade has a fixed maximum loss. The stop loss is never removed or widened.

Max daily loss limit: If your account drops by a set percentage in one day, the EA closes all trades and pauses until the next session. Recommended setting: 3–5%.

Margin & exposure limits: The EA monitors your account margin in real time. If Gold already consumes too much of your margin, no new orders are placed.

Spread filter: Orders are skipped when the spread is abnormally wide — protecting you from poor fills during illiquid periods.

Friday auto-close: All open trades and pending orders are closed before the weekend to avoid gap risk on the Sunday open.

No martingale: ACG does not use grid or martingale strategies. Every position is sized independently.

News Filter Technology

ACG connects to the ForexFactory economic calendar to detect high-impact USD news events in real time. Trading is automatically paused for a configurable window before and after each release. An optional Remove SL/TP during news mode temporarily removes stop levels from open positions during the spike window — then restores them immediately after — protecting trades from being stopped out by momentary volatility.



Gold (XAUUSD) reacts extremely violently to USD news events such as CPI, NFP, and FOMC decisions. Enabling the news filter is strongly recommended for live trading.

Trading Specifications

Chart Setup: XAUUSD M15 (single chart)

Traded Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Minimum deposit: $500 USD (Recommended: $1,000+)

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

Note on $500 accounts: At $500 with 1% risk, Gold's high price forces the EA to round up to the minimum lot size (0.01), which slightly overshoots the intended risk. Use Fixed lot = 0.01 at $500. Risk % sizing works as intended from $2,000+.

Prop Firm Ready

Optimized for prop firm challenges with hard stop losses on every trade, daily drawdown control, and no martingale or grid strategies.

Features & Configuration

Momentum breakout entry logic on key historical levels

3 lot sizing methods: Fixed, Money, Risk %

News filter with ForexFactory calendar integration

Optional SL/TP removal during news spikes

Max daily loss circuit breaker

Account margin & symbol exposure limits

Spread filter (2-digit and 3-digit broker support)

Friday auto-close for weekend gap protection

Live on-chart info panel (balance, equity, P&L, news status)

Magic number support for multi-chart deployment



Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before going live.

Developer support via MQL5 messaging with 24-hour response time.