MilanoBTC

5

Milano BTC : Trading de Bitcoin Précis sur l’Horizon de Temps H1

Milano BTC est un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant et discipliné, conçu exclusivement pour trader le Bitcoin (BTCUSD) sur l’horizon temporel H1. Construit sur des années de méthodes d’analyse technique éprouvées, Milano BTC évite les artifices d’IA non testés et se concentre plutôt sur des stratégies transparentes et éprouvées, garantissant une constance sur les marchés crypto volatils.

La logique de trading de l’EA s’appuie sur une analyse basée sur les volumes, lui permettant de détecter des points d’entrée à haute probabilité avec un taux de réussite impressionnant. En combinant les principes classiques du marché avec une approche structurée et basée sur des règles, Milano BTC est conçu pour relever les défis du trading de cryptomonnaies, notamment les corrélations inter-actifs supérieures à 70 %, qui compliquent souvent l’analyse.

Milano BTC est indépendant des courtiers, s’adapte à différents environnements de trading et prend en charge le hedging. Pour protéger votre capital, il intègre des outils essentiels de gestion des risques tels que le Trailing Stop, garantissant la sécurisation des bénéfices et la minimisation des pertes. Cela fait de Milano BTC le choix idéal pour les traders recherchant des performances constantes, de la précision et une stabilité à long terme dans le trading de Bitcoin.

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the BTCUSD (Bitcoin) H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

  • EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]
  • My personal channel: [Link]




Avis 3
Biohacker1
154
Biohacker1 2025.09.18 19:04 
 

The EA has shown consistent back-test results across multiple brokers and has performed well so far on the seller’s demo account. Some of the negative reviews don’t seem to be well thought out too. One reviewer complains that the EA doesn't take as many trades live as it does in the back-test on average each month, while another calls it a "scam" simply because the EA didn’t take a specific trade that appeared in the back-test. By definition, live results will differ from back-tests, this is normal and expected. It’s also possible that the EA hasn’t identified BTCUSD as being in a strong trend yet, which could explain the reduced trade frequency in the current market conditions. Plus, not all brokers provide high-quality historical data. Missing or inaccurate ticks in back-test data can easily cause discrepancies when comparing to live trading, especially with strategies where small price differences can determine whether a signal is triggered or not. Honestly, I find these reviews a bit exaggerated - it’s like saying, “The EA didn’t trade much over a short period of time or doesn't profit all the time, so it must be bad.” That kind of reasoning ignores the nature of algorithmic trading and market variability. Kinda feel bad for the developer lol ;) I've bought similar EA's before, and they can work long-term and as shown in the back-test if the risk to reward ratio is good. These 'AI' EA's have a high win-rate, the problem is if there's a huge stop-loss and small take-profit one losing trade could blow the account, or if it isn't stress-tested (assuming the developer used out of sample data and walk forward optimization). I bought another "AI" EA with a good risk to reward ratio and its performing well so far, and seem other's perform well in live signals. Even if the edge diminishes over time, as long as the risk-to-reward ratio remains around 1:1 and the win rate stays above 50%, the strategy should continue to perform well.

BLACK BEACH FX
727
BLACK BEACH FX 2025.09.13 20:42 
 

.

Joan Rosario
120
Joan Rosario 2025.09.10 18:11 
 

.

Répondre à l'avis